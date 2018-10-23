Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images for NASCAR

Bump & Run: Martinsville hot dogs, looking ahead to Round 3

By NBC SportsOct 23, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

What’s your career high of Martinsville hot dogs in a weekend?

Nate Ryan: Maybe one or two? It’s been roughly 18 years since I consumed one. My career high of turkey sandwiches from the Sheetz near the 58/220 intersection is about six, though.

Dustin Long: One. Not my thing.

Daniel McFadin: In my four visits I’ve never had more than two in a race day.

Dan Beaver: I’m ashamed to say only two.

What percentage do you put it that the Big 3 all advance to the championship race in Miami?

Nate Ryan: More than 80 percent. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch likely are safe on playoff points, and Martin Truex Jr. could either win at Texas or be consistent enough over the next three races to advance. The only scenario in which one of the trio won’t race for the championship involves two other playoff drivers winning in this round; Busch, Harvick and Truex will post the finishes to garner the necessary points.

Dustin Long: 95 percent. Forget recent struggles, they will be there in Miami racing for a championship.

Daniel McFadin: 60 percent. I think Martin Truex Jr. is going to be in danger once Phoenix rolls around. The 78 team has lost its fire over the last four races, despite finishing fifth in Kansas. Kyle Busch can be expected to be a threat in all three races and Harvick should be the man to beat at Texas and Phoenix, if he can keep from making mistakes.

Dan Beaver: 50 percent: One of the non-Big 3 will win a race in this round and that means Martin Truex Jr. is going to need to seriously improve his performance to advance.

What’s stood out to you so far with the Cup playoffs?

Nate Ryan: The emergence of Chase Elliott and the cohesiveness, the competitiveness of Stewart-Haas Racing and the lone win among Busch, Harvick and Truex. It’s difficult to pin down an overall narrative.

Dustin Long: There there have been no upsets or surprises so far in who has been eliminated. Even when Brad Keselowski won three in a row he was saying they needed more speed. They won by execution. Running out of fuel at Talladega hurt him and then they didn’t have the speed at Kansas to make up for all those lost points at Talladega. The strongest teams are left. 

Daniel McFadin: The late-race success of teams that didn’t dominate in the regular season. Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola each earned their first wins of the year in the playoffs and Chase Elliott earned wins No. 2 and 3. The competition has finally evened out, though some of that has been through help from late mistakes and cars running out of gas.

Dan Beaver: Chase Elliott with his pair of victories in Round 2. Along with his Watkins Glen win in August, he has won on three very distinct tracks.

What track in this round — Martinsville, Texas or Phoenix — do you think will have the most impact in the playoffs?

Nate Ryan: Phoenix because of the fresh layout and because the points scenarios always lend themselves to the Round of 8 cutoff race playing a major factor on the championship.

Dustin Long: Phoenix. Last chance to advance to Miami. Desperate times call for desperate actions.

Daniel McFadin: Martinsville. Teams will view it as the biggest equalizer in the round and with the possibility of a wild race, a non-playoff driver could win putting even more emphasis on the next two races for non-Big 3 drivers.

Dan Beaver: Every playoff driver will be trying to get off to a strong start at Martinsville and that will create some chaos.

NASCAR America: Will Martin Truex Jr. make the championship race?

By Daniel McFadinOct 23, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There are just three races left to decide who will compete for the Cup title.

On NASCAR America, Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton discussed Martin Truex Jr.‘s chances of getting a shot to repeat as champion.

Letarte believes Furniture Row Racing is hurt by the fact that it will close down at the end of the season.

“The way I look at it is there’s going to be four drivers that race for a championship in Miami and two heavyweights are already in,” said Letarte, referring to Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick. “I don’t think Martin Truex makes it. I just don’t. I think that they’ve done a great job of trying to protect their team from the news, but the simple fact is we are four weeks from a championship and we are four weeks from an entire shop of people losing their job. That’s fact. That’s life. That’s what they’re trying to deal with out there in Colorado.”

Burton believe’s “no one’s a lock” for the championship four but admits it would “take special circumstances” for Harvick and Busch to not make it. He also thinks Truex is in a better position to advance compared to those he’s fighting for the final two spots in Miami.

“Who is trying to take him out of the Big 3?” Burton asked. “I haven’t seen it from (Clint) Bowyer. (Aric) Almirola’s been running pretty well lately. But you’re going to have to be better than just run with him. He has more points than you have.”

Watch the above video for more. Below is the playoff standings entering Martinsville and the Round of 8.

NASCAR America: Kyle Larson ‘glad that nothing stupid’ caused playoff exit

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2018, 7:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

For the second year in a row Kyle Larson was eliminated from playoff contention at the end of the Round of 12.

Unlike past playoff efforts, Larson was “glad that nothing stupid” was responsible for the No. 42 team’s exit.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who is winless this season, got the boot after he finished third Sunday at Kansas Speedway. That followed a 12th-place finish at Dover and an “embarrassing” run at Talladega, where he placed 11th.

“We had that battery come out at Dover a couple years ago. Blew up an engine here last year,” Larson said after Sunday’s race. “Obviously I would have liked to have made it into the next round.  But I’m glad it wasn’t anything other than just us not performing where we needed to be that kept us out of the next round.

“Just trying to figure out how to make our cars better.  Try to figure out this new package we’re running next year, try to be prepared, good all season long.”

On NASCAR America, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discussed Larson’s exit and who deserves the blame.

“Everybody thinks that Kyle Larson’s a great race car driver and I agree,” Burton said. “I think the team has to take a tremendous amount of responsibility about how slow they were at Talladega. That put Kyle Larson in a terrible spot as a driver. ”

Watch the above video for more.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Kansas recap

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and goes over the big storylines from the Kansas race weekend.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll look back at Sunday’s elimination race in the Round of 12 at Kansas Speedway. Chase Elliott took the checkered flag for his second win of the playoffs. Can Elliott carry his momentum into the Round of 8 and grab a spot in the Championship 4? Dave Burns spoke to Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson to get his take on the No. 9 team’s performance.
  • We’ve got reaction from drivers who advanced to the Round of 8 and those who had their title hopes dashed for the season.
  • Dave Burns was busy today. He was also at Stewart-Haas Racing. Can SHR get all four of its cars to the Championship round at Miami? Our panel will look at their chances.
  • Plus, we’ll see how are our broadcasters fared in NASCAR Fantasy Live action and re-visit Sunday Night Football reporter Michele Tafoya’s hot lap in the Toyota On-Track Camry with Jeff Burton.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Chase Elliott’s Kansas win good for sponsor, manufacturer and record book

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are some of the achievements Chase Elliott notched and streaks he extended and ended with his win Sunday in the playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway.

– At 22 years, 10 months and 23 days old, Elliott is the youngest Cup driver to win at Kansas Speedway.

– Elliott provided a big day for Mountain Dew. His trip to Victory Lane was the first for a car with the soft drink as its sole primary sponsor since October 1982 when Darrell Waltrip won at Rockingham. Mountain Dew did not sponsor any cars from 1985 – 2000.

– Elliott extended Hendrick Motorsports’ record streak of seasons with at least one win on a 1.5-mile track to 25. He did it with three tracks left on the schedule (Kansas, Texas and Homestead). The streak began in 1994 with Jeff Gordon‘s first career win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

– With his three wins this season, Elliott is the first driver since Carl Edwards in 2005 to earn his first three wins in the same season. Edwards went on to claim four wins that season. The big difference is when the wins occurred. Edwards’ came in his first full-time season. It took until Elliott’s third full-time year for him to get his wins.

– Elliott earned his first top five on a 1.5-mile track this season and just his second top 10.

– The win was also the first for Chevrolet on a 1.5-mile track since Austin Dillon won the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, 55 races ago.