NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Kansas recap

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and goes over the big storylines from the Kansas race weekend.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll look back at Sunday’s elimination race in the Round of 12 at Kansas Speedway. Chase Elliott took the checkered flag for his second win of the playoffs. Can Elliott carry his momentum into the Round of 8 and grab a spot in the Championship 4? Dave Burns spoke to Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson to get his take on the No. 9 team’s performance.
  • We’ve got reaction from drivers who advanced to the Round of 8 and those who had their title hopes dashed for the season.
  • Dave Burns was busy today. He was also at Stewart-Haas Racing. Can SHR get all four of its cars to the Championship round at Miami? Our panel will look at their chances.
  • Plus, we’ll see how are our broadcasters fared in NASCAR Fantasy Live action and re-visit Sunday Night Football reporter Michele Tafoya’s hot lap in the Toyota On-Track Camry with Jeff Burton.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Chase Elliott’s Kansas win good for sponsor, manufacturer and record book

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
Here are some of the achievements Chase Elliott notched and streaks he extended and ended with his win Sunday in the playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway.

– At 22 years, 10 months and 23 days old, Elliott is the youngest Cup driver to win at Kansas Speedway.

– Elliott provided a big day for Mountain Dew. His trip to Victory Lane was the first for a car with the soft drink as its sole primary sponsor since October 1982 when Darrell Waltrip won at Rockingham. Mountain Dew did not sponsor any cars from 1985 – 2000.

– Elliott extended Hendrick Motorsports’ record streak of seasons with at least one win on a 1.5-mile track to 25. He did it with three tracks left on the schedule (Kansas, Texas and Homestead). The streak began in 1994 with Jeff Gordon‘s first career win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

– With his three wins this season, Elliott is the first driver since Carl Edwards in 2005 to earn his first three wins in the same season. Edwards went on to claim four wins that season. The big difference is when the wins occurred. Edwards’ came in his first full-time season. It took until Elliott’s third full-time year for him to get his wins.

– Elliott earned his first top five on a 1.5-mile track this season and just his second top 10.

– The win was also the first for Chevrolet on a 1.5-mile track since Austin Dillon won the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, 55 races ago.

Kyle Benjamin, Jeb Burton, Timothy Peters to compete in Martinsville Truck race

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2018, 1:43 PM EDT
Kyle Benjamin, Timothy Peters and Jeb Burton will take part in Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Burton, the son of former Cup driver Ward Burton, will make his first start of the season in On Point Motorsports’ No. 30 Toyota.

His last Truck start was in last October’s race at Martinsville.

The race will be the fourth for On Point Motorsports. It’s best result is eighth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Austin Theriault.

“It is always exciting for me to race at my home track of Martinsville Speedway,” Burton said in a press release. “I have always run good there and have had good success in the Truck Series at the track. I like running with a smaller new team like On Point Motorsports and focus on going out there and showing everyone what we can do. On Point Motorsports has been impressive in their first couple races and we look forward to being even more impressive at Martinsville.

Benjamin will drive DGR-Crosley’s No. 17 Toyota in his second start of the year for the team. He competed in the spring race at Martinsville in his series debut and finished second after he led 74 laps.

“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to go back to Martinsville with DGR-Crosley,” Benjamin said in a press release. “We were so close to getting the win in the spring race and I definitely think we will be a contender again. I’m really happy to get another shot at it. I know the guys will bring me a fast Toyota Tundra this weekend. We just have to keep it clean throughout the race and be there at the end.”

Peters, who won the last Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway for GMS Racing, will return to the team this weekend.

Peters, who claimed his first career win at Martinsville in 2009, will drive the No. 23 Chevrolet. It will be his fifth start of the year.

 

Long: Pay attention to what Chase Elliott is doing in playoffs

By Dustin LongOct 22, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Don’t call Chase Elliott the Fourth to NASCAR’s Big 3.

Don’t say the Hendrick Motorsports driver has become a member of the Big 3.

Don’t label him a championship threat after his second win in the past three races and third in the last 11 — although no other remaining title contender can match those victory totals in the same stretch.

He’s just Chase, the kid, once adored in those old Victory Lane photos with his dad, who has grown up.

So stop with the labels and watch what he’s doing.

Elliott’s performance is beginning to mirror what Jimmie Johnson did in his run to a record-tying seven Cup championships. Johnson raised his performance as LeBron James does in the NBA playoffs and Tom Brady does during the NFL playoffs.

But it wasn’t just Johnson who excelled. It was the entire team. The pattern was always the same. The Hendrick Motorsports crew had better cars when it came time to race for a crown and Johnson took advantage.

Elliott is taking advantage of the faster cars crew chief Alan Gustafson and his team have provided.

The signs were there last year. Elliott had an average finish of 13.5 in the regular season and it dropped to 7.9 during the playoffs. He scored runner-up finishes in three of the first four playoff races and was in position to win at Martinsville before Denny Hamlin’s bump crashed him. Elliott finished second at Phoenix when he needed a win to advance to the championship race in Miami.

“Those pressure-packed situations, the only time you can learn from them is to be in them more often,” Elliott said. “I think it’s as simple as that. The more you’re comfortable with that, the better off you’re going to be for it.”

Elliott has turned those seconds into firsts this year. What started at Watkins Glen in August continued into the playoffs with his victories at Dover and Kansas. No one has more wins than Elliott in the first six playoffs races. 

Those victories guarantee nothing in the third round, which begins Sunday at Martinsville (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch — members of the Big 3 — each has at least three times as many playoff points as Elliott. That makes Harvick and Busch favorites to return to Miami. The other member of the Big 3, Martin Truex Jr., has 38 playoff points to Elliott’s 18 but Truex’s struggles at Kansas are concerning.

Still, that could leave one spot for Miami among Elliott, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola.

Elliott has less title experience then all of them but Almirola, but Elliott has shown he’s a quick learner, steeled by the team’s struggles early in the season.

“In my opinion what he was driving earlier in the year, in his Cup career, for sure, it’s the worst cars he’s driven,” Gustafson said. “When he had to make do with that, I felt bad for him at times, doing everything I could do, but wasn’t giving him a good enough car. He had to go and deal with that. It’s a struggle. It’s a battle, right?

“I think that he learned as he went through that. That’s helped improve him. You may pick up certain traits, certain attributes about tracks or different circumstances. Those are the things that he had to do earlier in the year that he may not have had to do earlier in his career because we were able to give him a much better racecar.

“As that’s happened, he’s improved. The pit crews have been great all year. Now we’ve gotten the cars much improved. All those things add up.”

For as good as Elliott and his team have been, they aren’t perfect. Weren’t even close Sunday.

“We made mistakes throughout the day,” Elliott said. “The only reason you weren’t talking about it was because we weren’t leading. That’s the big thing. When you’re out front, everybody is watching you. 

“When you’re not leading the race, mistakes happen all day long, but just trying not to make them towards the end I think is the big one. These next three weeks, there is no room for mistakes. I look forward to the challenge.”

Mistakes by others helped Elliott. Kevin Harvick’s speeding penalty on Lap 214 took him out of contention and helped put Elliott in position to lead the final 44 laps Sunday.

Harvick also dominated Dover until a valve stem was knocked off in a late pit stop. Elliott benefitted there as well. So we’ve yet to see a true Elliott vs. Harvick battle in these playoffs.

“I wish we could have raced Kevin for it straight up there at the end, have him not have his misfortune,” Elliott said after Sunday’s win. “I think he’s been the class of the mile‑and‑a‑half’s throughout the year.

“But just to run with him, be able to pace him lap time‑wise, be being 10 car lengths of him trying to get by him, I thought was very encouraging.”

There’s still time to see if Elliott and Harvick engage in a playoff duel. Or Elliott and someone else. So pay attention to that instead of trying to label where Elliott is as this third round begins.

Round of 8 playoff drivers by the numbers at Martinsville and more

By Daniel McFadinOct 22, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Then there were eight.

That’s how many playoff drivers are left after Sunday’s Cup elimination race at Kansas Speedway.

Eights drivers – Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Martin Truex Jr. – will compete in the next three races for a spot among the championship four.

Here’s a look at some interesting numbers for the remaining playoff drivers ahead of this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

0 – Career wins on short tracks by Martin Truex Jr.

1 – The number of wins in the first six playoffs races by the “Big 3” of Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

2 – Wins by Chase Elliott through the first six playoff races. He’s the only driver with multiple wins in the playoffs this season.

3 – Top fives Kurt Busch has in 36 Martinsville starts, two are wins.

4 – How many Stewart-Haas Racing drivers remain in the playoff field: Harvick, Almirola, Busch and Bowyer.

5 – Martinsville races since Matt Kenseth intentionally wrecked Joey Logano in 2015.

8 – Different winners in last nine Martinsville races.

20 – Times in the last 22 playoff races the driver who led the most laps failed to win. Kyle Busch was the most recent driver to lead the most laps and win, doing it last year at Martinsville.

22 – Aric Almirola’s average finish at Martinsville in 19 starts.

190 – The race winless streak Clint Bowyer snapped in the spring at Martinsville Speedway.