Today’s Cup race at Kansas: Start time, lineup and more

The Cup playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight drivers today at Kansas Speedway. Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman enter today’s race outside a transfer spot. Can any of them race their way into the next round?
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: 50 Penn National Gaming VIPs will give the command to start engines at 2:28 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:37 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 miles (267 Laps) around the 1.50-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 9 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:20 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:40 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Kansas City (Kansas) Police Department Master Detective Danon Vaughn will perform the anthem at 2:21 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 2:20 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 56 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with two laps to go to win in May. Joey Logano was third. Last fall, Truex won and was followed by Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.
TO THE REAR: Kyle Larson (backup car) and Jamie McMurray (engine change).
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup