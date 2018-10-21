Chase Elliott wins Cup elimination race at Kansas

Chase Elliott won Sunday’s Cup playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway after capitalizing on a Kevin Harvick speeding penalty.

Elliott fended off a late charge from Kyle Busch to capture his third win of the year.

Elliott led the final 44 laps after Harvick, who won Stage 2 and led 76 laps, was caught speeding during the last round of green flag pit stops.

The win is Elliott’s second in the Round of 12 after he won at Dover. It is his first top five on a 1.5-mile track this season.

“I obviously got lucky with Kevin having his penalty,” Elliott told NBC. “Thought we were really, really equally matched there. Wish we could have raced him straight up, obviously. Had a great car today. … It’s been a great couple of months. Got to keep it rolling. This is the time of year that counts.”

The top five was completed by Kyle Larson, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.

The Round of 8 will include Elliott, Harvick, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, and Clint Bowyer.

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Larson and Alex Bowman were eliminated from the playoffs. Keselowski and Blaney were winners of four of the previous six races and two of the first four playoff races.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Kyle Larson finished third after he started from the rear with a backup car. It’s his ninth top-three finish of the season without a win … Erik Jones earned his second top five in the last three races … Martin Truex Jr. earned his first finish inside the top 10 in three races (Richmond).

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: William Byron was eliminated when his engine expired on Lap 57 … Paul Menard finished 32nd after he suffered damage from contact with Trevor Bayne on pit road … Kurt Busch finished 18th a lap down after he was caught speeding on pit road mid race … After his speeding penalty, Kevin Harvick placed 12th.

NOTABLE: The race’s three cautions tied for the fewest in track history (April 2012).

WHAT’S NEXT: First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 28 on NBCSN

