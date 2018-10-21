Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott wins Cup elimination race at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinOct 21, 2018, 5:23 PM EDT
Chase Elliott won Sunday’s Cup playoff elimination race at Kansas Speedway after capitalizing on a Kevin Harvick speeding penalty.

Elliott fended off a late charge from Kyle Busch to capture his third win of the year.

Elliott led the final 44 laps after Harvick, who won Stage 2 and led 76 laps, was caught speeding during the last round of green flag pit stops.

The win is Elliott’s second in the Round of 12 after he won at Dover. It is his first top five on a 1.5-mile track this season.

“I obviously got lucky with Kevin having his penalty,” Elliott told NBC. “Thought we were really, really equally matched there. Wish we could have raced him straight up, obviously. Had a great car today. … It’s been a great couple of months. Got to keep it rolling. This is the time of year that counts.”

The top five was completed by Kyle Larson, Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr.

The Round of 8 will include Elliott, Harvick, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, and Clint Bowyer.

Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Larson and Alex Bowman were eliminated from the playoffs. Keselowski and Blaney were winners of four of the previous six races and two of the first four playoff races.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Kyle Larson finished third after he started from the rear with a backup car. It’s his ninth top-three finish of the season without a win … Erik Jones earned his second top five in the last three races … Martin Truex Jr. earned his first finish inside the top 10 in three races (Richmond).

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: William Byron was eliminated when his engine expired on Lap 57 … Paul Menard finished 32nd after he suffered damage from contact with Trevor Bayne on pit road … Kurt Busch finished 18th a lap down after he was caught speeding on pit road mid race … After his speeding penalty, Kevin Harvick placed 12th.

NOTABLE: The race’s three cautions tied for the fewest in track history (April 2012).

WHAT’S NEXT: First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 28 on NBCSN

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Kansas

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By NBC SportsOct 21, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Here’s who NBC’s writers think will win today’s race at Kansas Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick. The Big 3 returns to dominance.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. He likely will need a lot of luck to win in a backup car. But good fortune was a big part of his Round of 16 run at Las Vegas and the Roval, and it continues here.

Daniel McFadin

Ryan Blaney gets career win No. 3 with his first victory on a 1.5-mile track.

Dan Beaver

The Big 3 have lost some of their dominance, but part of the reason for that was a tire failure at Vegas for Kevin Harvick. He avoids trouble this week and returns to victory lane.

Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists announced

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
By NBCSports.comOct 21, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
The 2018 finalists were revealed Sunday morning for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

An online fan vote through Nov. 19 will determine the winner, who will be announced Nov. 29 at the NASCAR Awards Ceremony.

Here is the release from NASCAR:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2018) – NASCAR announced the four finalists for The NASCAR Foundation’s eighth annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award on Sunday at Kansas Speedway. The award, named in honor of the foundation’s late founder and chairwoman, honors NASCAR fans who are also accomplished volunteers working for children’s causes in their communities throughout the United States.

The award winner will be determined via an online fan vote today through Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. (ET) at NASCARfoundation.org/Award. The winner will be announced on Nov. 29 during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Wynn Las Vegas. The NASCAR Foundation will donate $25,000 to the charities represented by the award finalists, with the winner’s charity receiving a $100,000 donation.

Here are the four finalists:

  • Carl Dakes of Harwood, Maryland, an 18-year volunteer representing the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, Inc. of Catonsville, Maryland. The foundation provides hospital and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families.
  • Sarah Kersey of Dublin, Ohio, a cancer survivor who represents Flying Horse Farms in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. The facility, where Kersey has served as a volunteer since 2010, provides transformative camp experiences for children with serious illnesses, at no cost.
  • Cliff Preston of Gainesville, Florida, representing UF Health Shands. He has volunteered for more than 25 years as a “cuddler” to soothe hospitalized newborns in the NICU during a parent’s absence.
  • Rex Reynolds of Hazel Green, Alabama, representing the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama. Reynolds grew up participating in club programs and has now served in a volunteer role for 13 years.

“This year’s stellar group of finalists consists of loyal longtime NASCAR fans who also are outstanding people,” said The NASCAR Foundation Chairman Mike Helton. “Each of these individuals demonstrates, on a daily basis, true commitment and passion for their causes. Their good works are exactly the sort of volunteerism Betty Jane France wanted to spotlight, when the award was created.”

Since the award’s inception, The NASCAR Foundation has impacted the lives of more than 260,000 children by providing more than $1.2 million in contributions to charities represented by finalists for the award.

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award and to cast your vote for the 2018 finalists, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Award.

Today’s Cup race at Kansas: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 21, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The Cup playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight drivers today at Kansas Speedway. Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman enter today’s race outside a transfer spot. Can any of them race their way into the next round?

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: 50 Penn National Gaming VIPs will give the command to start engines at 2:28 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:37 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 miles (267 Laps) around the 1.50-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 9 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:20 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:40 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Kansas City (Kansas) Police Department Master Detective Danon Vaughn will perform the anthem at 2:21 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 2:20 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. Countdown to Green airs at 2 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 56 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex Jr. for the lead with two laps to go to win in May. Joey Logano was third. Last fall, Truex won and was followed by Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

TO THE REAR: Kyle Larson (backup car), Jamie McMurray (engine change) and Timmy Hill (engine change).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Hope fuels Cup drivers facing playoff elimination at Kansas

By Dustin LongOct 20, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Brad Keselowski doesn’t wax poetic about his position heading into Sunday’s elimination race at Kansas Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

“Ain’t good,” he said.

Even so, Keselowski and the other three drivers in danger of being eliminated — Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman — have hope that they can advance in the playoffs with a victory.

“I’m going into the race to try to win it,” said Keselowski, the 2012 champion. “It’s the only way I can guarantee what happens … is to win.

“Just going to lay it all out there.”

Keselowski enters the race 18 points behind Martin Truex Jr. for the eighth and final transfer spot to the next round. Blaney is 22 points behind, Larson is 36 points behind (after his team lost two appeals of its Talladega penalty Friday) and Bowman is 68 points back.

Although Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Truex have combined to win the last five races at Kansas, the four drivers outside a playoff spot feel this is as good a track for them to win.

We have to most likely win the race from where we are in points with how much we have to make up and with the drivers that are ahead of us (Clint Bowyer and Truex),” said Blaney, who led 54 laps in May at this track before contact with Kyle Larson ended his race early. 

“This is a good track for us. I can’t think of another track to try to go to and try to win at. We’ve had a shot here multiple times, especially the first race this year here before I wrecked ourselves. It is a good place for us. Hopefully, we can have a shot at it come Sunday and try to move on.”

Larson also has been strong at this track. He led a race-high 101 laps and finished fourth in the May race after starting at the rear for a tire change before the event.

Larson knows he’ll need to be as strong again today but his challenge will be greater. He’ll start from the rear in a backup car after hitting the wall in practice Friday.

“Looking at the run we had earlier this year and runs we have had in the past, I’m excited that Kansas is a place where you have to go and get a win,” Larson said. “If Talladega was the cutoff race, I would be less confident I guess, but with it being Kansas, I’m really excited.”

Even Bowman, who would need to score his first career Cup win to advance, exudes confidence.

“I love this place,” Bowman said. “I really enjoy it. I haven’t had the best days here by any means, but I’ve won a few times in ARCA and ran really well here in ’16. So, I think it’s a good place for me. I’m just going to try to make the most of it and have the best day we can.”

The question is if that will be good enough for Bowman and the other three drivers below the cutoff line to advance and keep their title hopes alive.