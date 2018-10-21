Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists announced

The 2018 finalists were revealed Sunday morning for the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.
An online fan vote through Nov. 19 will determine the winner, who will be announced Nov. 29 at the NASCAR Awards Ceremony.
Here is the release from NASCAR:
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 21, 2018) – NASCAR announced the four finalists for The NASCAR Foundation’s eighth annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award on Sunday at Kansas Speedway. The award, named in honor of the foundation’s late founder and chairwoman, honors NASCAR fans who are also accomplished volunteers working for children’s causes in their communities throughout the United States.
The award winner will be determined via an online fan vote today through Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. (ET) at NASCARfoundation.org/Award. The winner will be announced on Nov. 29 during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Wynn Las Vegas. The NASCAR Foundation will donate $25,000 to the charities represented by the award finalists, with the winner’s charity receiving a $100,000 donation.
Here are the four finalists:
- Carl Dakes of Harwood, Maryland, an 18-year volunteer representing the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, Inc. of Catonsville, Maryland. The foundation provides hospital and respite housing services to critically ill children and their families.
- Sarah Kersey of Dublin, Ohio, a cancer survivor who represents Flying Horse Farms in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. The facility, where Kersey has served as a volunteer since 2010, provides transformative camp experiences for children with serious illnesses, at no cost.
- Cliff Preston of Gainesville, Florida, representing UF Health Shands. He has volunteered for more than 25 years as a “cuddler” to soothe hospitalized newborns in the NICU during a parent’s absence.
- Rex Reynolds of Hazel Green, Alabama, representing the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama. Reynolds grew up participating in club programs and has now served in a volunteer role for 13 years.
“This year’s stellar group of finalists consists of loyal longtime NASCAR fans who also are outstanding people,” said The NASCAR Foundation Chairman Mike Helton. “Each of these individuals demonstrates, on a daily basis, true commitment and passion for their causes. Their good works are exactly the sort of volunteerism Betty Jane France wanted to spotlight, when the award was created.”
Since the award’s inception, The NASCAR Foundation has impacted the lives of more than 260,000 children by providing more than $1.2 million in contributions to charities represented by finalists for the award.
To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award and to cast your vote for the 2018 finalists, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Award.