Video: Xfinity playoff contenders out after Lap 1 crash at Kansas

Three of the eight playoff contenders were eliminated in a crash on the first lap of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway, which opens the Round of 8.
Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Cole Custer were involved in a nine-car wreck as the field raced through Turn 2. Allgaier, Bell and Cindric were eliminated while Custer’s team was able to make repairs to his No. 00 Ford.
It began when Allgaier got loose and made contact with Bell.
“Just hate it for everybody that we took out on Lap 1. It’s uncalled for, ” Allgaier told NBC. “That one’s on me.”
Bell, who won this race last year, told NBC he “didn’t really see much of anything” as the wreck developed. “Just heartbroken. This is one of my favorite race tracks we go to. Especially after the run I had last year. This was the race I was really looking forward to when we started the year back in February.”
Allgaier earned his second DNF of the playoffs while Bell and Cindric earned their first.
“It was just a racing incident,” Cindric said. “You don’t really expect something that big to happen in front of you on the first lap. … It is unfortunate that it happened that early. Huge points implications on my end and the owners championship end. I have to put my head down the next couple weeks and figure it out.”
Non-playoff drivers Michael Annett, Ryan Truex, Spencer Gallagher and Chase Briscoe were also involved.
The race restarted on Lap 12. The field was immediately slowed by a one-car incident involving Brandon Jones on the backstretch.
Kurt Busch led the way in the final practice session for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver posted a top speed of 186.226 mph.
The top five was completed by Erik Jones (186.104 mph), Aric Almirola (185.842), Kyle Busch (185.471) and Paul Menard (185.446).
MORE: Aric Almirola fastest in Saturday’s early practice
There were no incidents in the session.
Joey Logano, who was 12th fastest, recorded the most laps with 67.
Kyle Busch had the best 10-lap average at 183.094 mph.
Click here for the speed chart.
Daniel Hemric won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBC).
Hemric claimed his fourth pole of the year with a top speed of 183.955 mph.
The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (182.784 mph), Justin Allgaier (182.426), Austin Cindric (182.254) and Brandon Jones. (182.254).
The top 10 was rounded out by Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, Shane Lee, Matt Tifft and Cole Custer.
In Round 2 John Hunter Nemechek qualified 13th. He was followed by Ryan Truex, Michael Annett, Ryan Reed, Spencer Gallagher and Ty Majeski.
Round 1 had a lengthy red flag with 1:05 left in it for fluid on the track. That allowed Reed, Truex and John Nemechek’s cars to get through inspection and make a lap.
Click here for the starting lineup.
The Xfinity Series begins its semifinal round today at Kansas Speedway. The next three races will cut the playoff field from eight to four.
Here is all the info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying is at 11:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:25 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Band Sayler will perform the anthem at 2:56 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 2:55 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 60 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won this race last year, finishing ahead of Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.
TO THE REAR: Ross Chastain, Alex Labbe (unapproved adjustments)
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.
Aric Almirola, who won last weekend at Talladega, was fastest in the first of two Cup practice sessions Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
Almirola posted a top speed of 186.683 mph around the 1.5-mile track.
The top five was completed by Erik Jones (186.599 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (186.355), Clint Bowyer (186.303) and Kyle Busch (186.252).
William Byron (11th fastest) and Kevin Harvick (20th) recorded the most laps with 39.
Kyle Busch had the best 10-lap average at 184.388 mph.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s rough weekend got worse when Jamie McMurray‘s engine expired with 31 minutes left in the session, causing a red flag. McMurray was 19th fastest.
Click here for the speed chart.