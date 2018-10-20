Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Today’s Xfinity race at Kansas: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongOct 20, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Xfinity Series begins its semifinal round today at Kansas Speedway. The next three races will cut the playoff field from eight to four.

Here is all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:11 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying is at 11:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:25 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Band Sayler will perform the anthem at 2:56 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 2:55 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 60 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won this race last year, finishing ahead of Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 11:40 a.m.

Aric Almirola fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice

By Daniel McFadinOct 20, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Aric Almirola, who won last weekend at Talladega, was fastest in the first of two Cup practice sessions Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Almirola posted a top speed of 186.683 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The top five was completed by Erik Jones (186.599 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (186.355), Clint Bowyer (186.303) and Kyle Busch (186.252).

William Byron (11th fastest) and Kevin Harvick (20th) recorded the most laps with 39.

Kyle Busch had the best 10-lap average at 184.388 mph.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s rough weekend got worse when Jamie McMurray‘s engine expired with 31 minutes left in the session, causing a red flag. McMurray was 19th fastest.

Click here for the speed chart.

 

 

NASCAR explains Talladega penalty to Kyle Larson’s team

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 20, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
1 Comment

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Richard Buck, managing director for the Cup Series, talked to the media Saturday morning about the penalty to Kyle Larson’s team from Talladega.

Larson’s team lost both its appeals Friday and Larson is 36 points out of the cutoff spot after the 10-point penalty.

Here is what Buck said:

Q: Last weekend NASCAR told the media there were no issues after post-race inspection and Kyle Larson’s car was not taken back to the R&D Center, so how was the infraction discovered?

Buck: Generally, what we do is when we finish at-track inspection, we let you all know that it’s all clear for the at-track inspection part. Consistent with our process, we go back to the R&D Center and there may be developing issues or more inspection, etc. That’s what took place last week. We took the piece back to the R&D Center from the 42.

Q: What was wrong with the piece?

Buck: Our rules are very specific on the DVP (Damaged Vehicle Policy). The Damaged Vehicle Policy is a collective effort from the industry and it is was heavily weighed upon by all the teams and owners and developed as such and is very detailed and very strict rules. Those rules are very clear. One of the rules that was a part of this process was that on the Damaged Vehicle Policy if you have a panel or a piece, the piece can be replaced in its original position only and it can only be re-attached by bear bond, tape or fasteners, which is screws or rivets. So it’s very clear. We don’t allow any other brackets or panels or flanges or any of that type of stuff. On (Larson’s car), they had an issue with a tire, it damaged the fender, they proceeded to cut the fender off. They went back out, they met the minimum speed for the Damaged Vehicle Policy, so they weren’t on the clock. They decided to straighten the fender out, the piece that they had cut off. They straightened that out and then they re-attached it with two aluminum tabs, two tabs on each one. That’s where the infraction was, was attaching them with the tabs.

Q: What if an official sees something like that happen. Is it the responsibility of the official to stop the team or just let it go?

Buck: “As we always do, our officials are challenged with multiple tasks on pit road. It’s a very dynamic situation out there. If they do see something, they will try to help the teams out, they’ll try to inform the teams, but understand we’re not like other sports. We can’t call a timeout. The teams are on DVP, which is a six-minute clock, there are a limited number of team members over. The teams know the rule very clearly. In fact, the week prior to that, as I often do, I went ahead and sent out a memo, which was exactly that, a reminder of the DVP, we cut and pasted that right out of the rule book. That went to all the crew chiefs, all the car chiefs, team managers and technical directors just as a reminder.”

Q: Since they were no longer on the 6-minute clock, they would have had all the time to repair it?

Buck: Correct. But it says very clearly under the Damaged Vehicle Policy that you cannot replace a panel, you cannot add tabs, it can only be re-attached in its original location, the original part with bear bond, tape or fasteners. It’s very clearly stated.

Q: NASCAR saw the issue after the race and took the part to the R&D Center and the policy is pretty cut and dry, why wasn’t this settled after the race?

Buck: That’s our process. It’s been consistent.  We won’t make a decision on that immediately at the race track. We’ll take it back to the R&D Center and do the research on it. That’s our process.

Six Cup teams to be penalized practice time Saturday at Kansas

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 20, 2018, 9:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – Chase Elliott‘s team is among six that will be docked practice time Saturday at Kansas Speedway, NASCAR announced.

Four cars will be penalized 15 minutes of Saturday’s first practice session for being late to qualifying inspection. Docked practice time will be the teams of Landon Cassill, JJ Yeley, Timmy Hill and Kyle Weatherman.

Two cars will be penalized 15 minutes of Saturday’s final practice session for failing qualifying inspection twice Friday. Docked practice time will be the teams of Elliott and Matt DiBenedetto.

First Cup practice Saturday is from 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. ET on CNBC.

Final Cup practice Saturday is from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

Saturday’s schedule at Kansas Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 20, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cup teams will have two practice sessions today at Kansas Speedway, and the Xfinity Series opens the second round of its playoffs.

Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m – Cup garage open

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)

12:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:25 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

2:55 p.m. – Kansas Lottery 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)