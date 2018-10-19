Spencer Gallagher will not race for GMS Racing in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kansas – Spencer Gallagher announced Friday that he will not return to the No. 23 Xfinity car for GMS Racing after this season.
Gallagher said he would take a more managerial role in his family’s GMS Racing team. He said the team has not selected a replacement. He also said that team will continue to field entries in the Truck Series.
Gallagher has one career Xfinity win in 55 career starts. He won at Talladega in April. Shortly after he was suspended indefinitely for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. He returned at Kentucky in July. He said he has no plans to race again, although he didn’t rule out a possible Truck race at some point.
“Trust me when I say this is the hardest decision I have ever had to make and I do not make it lightly,” Gallagher said Friday at Kansas Speedway. “At the end of the day, this came down to what do I want for my future, what do I want for GMS’ future and how can I grow this team and this sport. Candidly, the problem with being a driver is if you’re going to be a driver, that’s generally all you can be. … If you’re going to be a driver, at least to my mind, you need to be a race car driver from the time you wake up at 6 a.m. Monday morning to the time you go to bed at 10 p.m. Sunday night.
“There’s absolutely no off-time. You have to be totally focused and totally committed every second of the day to pushing yourself and your team to finding that last little tenth. That can be a really time-consuming process as fun as it is. It doesn’t leave a lot of room for any other ventures to go on and I make no bones about it I’m a businessman’s son. At the end of the day I see opportunity out here and I feel a calling within me to go chase it to benefit myself and benefit our sport.
“I think, candidly, this sport could use young fresh minds in leadership roles that are not afraid to go out and try to change things up and try to find something that works that helps all of us out. That’s what I see. I came here 10 years ago and I fell in love with this sport, with this business. I want to help it thrive. I believe, more so than in the seat, that’s where my real skill set lays.
“I’ve got a lot of connections still back in Silicon Valley. Racing can be a unique crucible again for proving out a lot of automotive technologies that are getting ready to hit us.”
Today’s marks the 1,000th episode of NASCAR America and it airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
In celebrating this milestone, we’ll re-live some of the show’s best moments from our first 999 episodes.
Also on today’s show:
- Joining the program, will be 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will reflect on his 17-year partnership with Chad Knaus that will end following this season. He’ll also talk about his crew chief for 2019, Kevin Meendering.
- Kansas native Clint Bowyer also joins the show to discuss racing in his home state, his passion for the Kansas City Chiefs and how he hopes to secure a spot in the Round of 8 this weekend.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
First Practice
Playoff contender Daniel Hemric posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway with a speed of 179.916 mph.
He beat fellow contender Christopher Bell (179.659 mph) by .043 seconds.
Tyler Reddick (179.474, playoff contender), Shane Lee (179.462) and Austin Cindric (179.408, playoff contender) rounded out the top five.
Playoff contenders Justin Allgaier (178.832) was seventh fastest, Cole Custer (178.725) was eighth, Matt Tifft (178.660) was ninth and Elliott Sadler (177.585) was the slowest in 13th.
Click here for complete results
Ryan Blaney posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Kansas Cup race with a speed of 192.130 mph. Blaney enters the weekend 22 points below the cutoff line.
He beat Kyle Busch (191.768 mph) by .053 seconds.
Kevin Harvick (191.761), Joey Logano (191.632) and Chase Elliott (191.421) round out the top five
Kyle Larson‘s weekend continues to worsen. With 15 minutes remaining in Friday’s practice session, he got loose and made heavy contact with the wall. Larson will have to roll out a back up car and drop to the back of the field to start the race. Larson (189.288) was 20th on the speed chart at the time.
Regan Smith was the only driver who posted 10 consecutive laps. His average speed was 182.606 mph.
Click here for complete results
MORE: Kyle Larson loses 10 points, car chief suspended for Talladega penalty
MORE: Kyle Larson’s team loses appeal
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A must-win situation for Kyle Larson got even tougher Friday afternoon at Kansas Speedway.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver slammed the Turn 2 wall during the opening Cup practice for Sunday’s cutoff race at the 1.5-mile oval, sustaining enough damage on the No. 42 Chevrolet to require a backup car. Larson said he was OK after a hard impact that he attributed to “really cold temperatures, really fast speeds and trying to get all you can.
“Yeah, I’m good,” Larson told NBCSN’s Dave Burns. “Just mad at myself for making a mistake. Got loose. I don’t know if I got on the splitter, but it didn’t turn and went straight.
“I hated we wrecked the primary car there. I’m sure the backup car will be fine. I’ve been in a backup car before here and went fast. Dig deep, work hard and see where we’ll be Sunday.”
Larson is 36 points below the cut line and 11th in the standings after a 10-point penalty at Talladega Superspeedway for an illegal repair to his damaged car. Only eight of the remaining 12 playoff drivers will advance after Kansas.
Chip Ganassi Racing lost its initial appeal of the penalty Friday morning at the track. Its final appeal will be heard Friday night.
During a media availability before practice, Larson said he viewed Kansas as a win-or-else proposition regardless of his points deficit. He led a race-high 101 laps and finished fourth in the May 12 race with what he believed was the best car
“In our position, we know what we have to do, I can be aggressive and run hard all race long,” he said. “At Chip Ganassi Racing, the mile-and-a-half tracks have been our best tracks. I know we’ll be fast and lead laps, and we just have to capitalize on that and win the race.”