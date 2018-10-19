NASCAR America celebrates 1,000th episode

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

NASCAR America aired its 1,000th episode today from Kansas Speedway.

On the show, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was surprised to learn that he was part of the first episode. The show aired the Monday after he won the 2014 Daytona 500 and he was a featured guest.

This year, Earnhardt joined as a host with his weekly #WednesDale episode.

Scan All has been an important fixture of the show and a compilation of some of Clint Bowyer‘s best moments over the radio highlighted the show.

Of course, a look back at the past four seasons would not be complete without a blooper reel, which can be seen in the video above.

For more, watch the videos above.