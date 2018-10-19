Kyle Larson’s team loses final appeal

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Kyle Larson’s team lost its final appeal Friday night and enters this weekend’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway 36 points out of the final transfer spot.

Larson’s team twice appealed the penalty — which included a 10-point deduction — NASCAR handed the team for improper repairs at Talladega Superspeedway.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel ruled against Larson’s team on Friday morning. The team appealed to Bryan Moss, the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, on Friday night. He affirmed NASCAR’s penalty. His decision is final.

Larson had a rough Friday. Along with losing both appeals, he hit the wall in practice and had to go to a backup car, meaning he will start Sunday’s race at the rear of the field.

NASCAR penalized the team for a violation from last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway after Larson spun and had damage. NASCAR found an issue with the repairs Larson’s team made to the car.

NASCAR penalized the team for violating Section 10.9.9.d in the rulebook, which notes “Damaged vehicle repair, regardless of how the damage occurred, is permitted to have original body parts removed or reattached in their original location with fasteners and/or tape only.”

NASCAR penalized the team 10 points, fined crew chief Chad Johnston $25,000 and suspended car chief David Bryant one race for the L1 penalty.

“Obviously a 10-point penalty doesn’t help but even with 26 points back we were going to have to go into this week and get a win to get to the next round,” Larson said Friday at Kansas Speedway.

Here is the statement on Moss’ decision Friday night: