Joey Logano wins pole for Kansas Cup race, playoff contenders sweep top five

Joey Logano got through Turns 3 & 4 faster than the rest of the Cup field at Kansas Speedway and recorded a lap of 191.646 mph to win the pole for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
This is Logano’s second pole of the season and first on an unrestricted track. His previous pole came at Talladega this spring.
The last two races at Kansas have been won from by the pole winner with Kevin Harvick doing so this spring and Martin Truex Jr. last fall.
Playoff contenders swept the top five positions with Harvick (191.178 mph) second, Aric Almirola (190.968) third, Ryan Blaney (190.934) fourth and Brad Keselowski (190.725) fifth. All are in Fords.
Among the other playoff contenders: Kyle Busch (190.543) qualified seventh, Alex Bowman (189.994) qualified 10th, Kurt Busch (189.593 mph) qualified 11th and Truex (189.387) was 12th.
Joe Gibbs Racing took the remaining spots in the top 12 with Erik Jones (190.570) fastest among the non-playoff contenders in sixth. Daniel Suarez (190.449 mph) was eighth and Denny Hamlin (190.027) ninth.
Playoff drivers Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer failed to advance to the Round of 12 despite each of them making two runs. Elliott lines up 13th with a speed of 190.027 mph; Bowyer was 14th (189.980)
Kyle Larson rolled out a backup car after crashing in practice. He was qualifying for pit selection only since he will have to fall to the back of the pack, but could only muster the 27th-fastest time of 187.162 mph.
KANSAS CITY, Kansas – Fords swept the top five spots for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.
Joey Logano led the way with a lap of 191.646 mph. He will be joined on the front row by Kevin Harvick (191.178 mph). They were followed by Aric Almirola (190.968), Ryan Blaney (190.934) and Brad Keselowski (190.725).
Toyota cars took starting spots sixth through ninth. The top Chevrolet was Alex Bowman in 10th.
NASCAR America aired its 1,000th episode today from Kansas Speedway.
On the show, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was surprised to learn that he was part of the first episode. The show aired the Monday after he won the 2014 Daytona 500 and he was a featured guest.
This year, Earnhardt joined as a host with his weekly #WednesDale episode.
Scan All has been an important fixture of the show and a compilation of some of Clint Bowyer‘s best moments over the radio highlighted the show.
Of course, a look back at the past four seasons would not be complete without a blooper reel, which can be seen in the video above.
For more, watch the videos above.
Today’s marks the 1,000th episode of NASCAR America and it airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
In celebrating this milestone, we’ll re-live some of the show’s best moments from our first 999 episodes.
Also on today’s show:
- Joining the program, will be 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will reflect on his 17-year partnership with Chad Knaus that will end following this season. He’ll also talk about his crew chief for 2019, Kevin Meendering.
- Kansas native Clint Bowyer also joins the show to discuss racing in his home state, his passion for the Kansas City Chiefs and how he hopes to secure a spot in the Round of 8 this weekend.
Final Practice
Shane Lee posted the fastest lap in final practice for the Xfinity race with a speed of 179.480 mph.
He beat Ty Majeski (179.414 mph) by .011 seconds.
Playoff contender Christopher Bell (178.684), Austin Cindric (178.247, playoff contender) and Daniel Hemric (178.247, playoff contender) rounded out the top five.
Playoff contender Matt Tifft spun with three minutes remaining in final practice. He was 11th on the speed chart at the time with a speed of 177.206 mph.
Playoff contender Cole Custer (177.737) was ninth, Justin Allgaier (177.538) was 10th, Elliott Sadler (177.130) was 12th and Tyler Reddick (177.084) was the slowest 13th.
First Practice
Hemric posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway with a speed of 179.916 mph.
He beat Bell (179.659 mph) by .043 seconds.
Tyler Reddick (179.474, playoff contender), Shane Lee (179.462) and Austin Cindric (179.408) rounded out the top five.
Playoff contender Allgaier (178.832) was seventh fastest, Custer (178.725) was eighth, Tifft (178.660) was ninth and Sadler (177.585) was the slowest in 13th.
