Joey Logano wins pole for Kansas Cup race, playoff contenders sweep top five

Joey Logano got through Turns 3 & 4 faster than the rest of the Cup field at Kansas Speedway and recorded a lap of 191.646 mph to win the pole for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

This is Logano’s second pole of the season and first on an unrestricted track. His previous pole came at Talladega this spring.

The last two races at Kansas have been won from by the pole winner with Kevin Harvick doing so this spring and Martin Truex Jr. last fall.

Playoff contenders swept the top five positions with Harvick (191.178 mph) second, Aric Almirola (190.968) third, Ryan Blaney (190.934) fourth and Brad Keselowski (190.725) fifth. All are in Fords.

Among the other playoff contenders: Kyle Busch (190.543) qualified seventh, Alex Bowman (189.994) qualified 10th, Kurt Busch (189.593 mph) qualified 11th and Truex (189.387) was 12th.

Joe Gibbs Racing took the remaining spots in the top 12 with Erik Jones (190.570) fastest among the non-playoff contenders in sixth. Daniel Suarez (190.449 mph) was eighth and Denny Hamlin (190.027) ninth.

Playoff drivers Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer failed to advance to the Round of 12 despite each of them making two runs. Elliott lines up 13th with a speed of 190.027 mph; Bowyer was 14th (189.980)

Kyle Larson rolled out a backup car after crashing in practice. He was qualifying for pit selection only since he will have to fall to the back of the pack, but could only muster the 27th-fastest time of 187.162 mph.

