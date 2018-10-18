NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR playoffs continue this weekend for the Cup and Xfinity Series as they visit Kansas Speedway.
Cup playoff teams will try to avoid elimination as Xfinity teams begin their second round.
Here’s this weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, Oct. 19
11 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open
Noon – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
5 – 5:50 – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
7:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, Oct. 20
8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m – Cup garage open
10:30 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (CNBC)
12:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)
2:25 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
2:55 p.m. – Kansas Lottery 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Oct. 21
9 a.m. – Cup garage opens
12:20 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
1:40 p.m. – Driver introductions
2:20 p.m. – Hollywood Casino 400; 267 lap/400.5 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)