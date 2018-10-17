Bubba Wallace named to Ebony Power 100

Bubba Wallace has been named to Ebony Magazine’s Ebony Power 100 for his accomplishments as a NASCAR Cup series driver.
Listed as an “MVP,” Wallace joins other athletes such as Antonio Brown, Stephen Curry and Venus Williams as well as former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama.
The list was created to recognize leaders of color who have positively impacted their community.
“This is quite an honor to be recognized with others in the African-American community,” Wallace said in a press release. “It’s humbling to join a list of the other star athletes, artists and community and national leaders. I’m just trying to be the best driver that I can be and focus on winning races for Richard Petty Motorsports and our partners. To be recognized for some of our accomplishments this season is an honor and I’d like to thank Ebony for the recognition.”
Wallace gained the honor based on his on track performance early in the year, including a second-place finish in the Daytona 500 and a top-10 finish at Texas Motor Speedway.
His off-track accomplishments also played a role in the selection. Wallace has been a notable influencer on social media. Earlier this year, Facebook posted a “Behind the Wall: Bubba Wallace” docu-series that earned more than five million views.
“We are proud of what Bubba is doing both on and off the track for our race team and our partners,” said Brian Moffitt, CEO of Richard Petty Motorsports, in a press release. “We know that we have something very special with him and he continues to break barriers outside our sport to be a first-class athlete, spokesperson and inspiration to many.”
Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview this weekend’s races at Kansas Speedway.
Marty Snider hosts with Steve Letarte and Landon Cassill from Charlotte.
On today’s show:
- We’ll react to the penalty handed down to Kyle Larson that makes advancing to the Round of 8 even more challenging.
- As cut-down day approaches in the Round of 12 for the Cup Series, we’ll look back at drivers who kept their title hopes alive with victories in elimination races.
- Dillon Welch talks to crew chief Kevin Meendering, who is set to become Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief in 2019.
- Joey Logano may be racing for a championship, but one of his other main goals is a far more important one: helping the lives of others, especially children. We’ll look at the story behind the Joey Logano Foundation.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Tyler Ankrum, who won the NASCAR K&N East Pro Series title on Oct. 6, will make his Camping World Truck Series debut next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
Ankrum, 17, will drive for DGR-Crosley’s No. 54 truck. Ankrum drove for the team co-owned by David Gilliland in the K&N East series.
Driving the No. 17, Ankrum earned four wins and nine top fives and led the standings for the final 12 races of the season.
The native of San Bernadino, California, had an average finish of 4.8.
Next Saturday’s race will be Ankrum’s second at Martinsville. He competed in a Late Model Stock Car race there in 2014.
“Making my Truck Series debut at Martinsville is huge. So many big names in the sport have made their national series debut at Martinsville,” Ankrum said in a press release. “I’ve been dreaming of this day for so long now, I can’t believe it’s actually happening. It’s going to be really cool having (crew chief) Seth (Smith) and my K&N guys there with me.”
Kyle Larson‘s Cup team has been penalized 10 driver and owner points and loses car chief David Bryant to a one-race suspension for a L1 penalty at Talladega Superspeedway.
Crew chief Chad Johnston was also fined $25,000.
The No. 42 team violated Section 10.9.9.d in the rulebook, which notes “Damaged vehicle repair, regardless of how the damage occurred, is permitted to have original body parts removed or reattached in their original location with fasteners and/or tape only.”
Larson spun with seven laps left in Stage 2 due to a flat tire.
Larson, who finished 11th in Sunday’s race and called it “embarrassing at times”, is now 36 points behind the cutoff spot on the playoff grid, making this weekend’s elimination race at Kansas Speedway a must win for Larson.
This is Bryant’s second suspension this season. He missed two races in May for a rear-window violation at Kansas.
NBC Sports has asked Chip Ganassi Racing if it will appeal;there was no immediate response from the team.
John Klausmeier, crew chief on Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford, was fined $10,000 for an unsecured lug nut on the race-winning car.
NASCAR also issued three fines to crew chiefs in the Camping World Truck Series for the same L1 penalty.
Chad Kendrick (Austin Hill‘s No. 02 Chevrolet), Graham Bruce (Stewart Friesen‘s No. 52 Chevrolet) and Joel Shear Jr. (Johnny Sauter‘s No. 21 Chevrolet) were fined $5,000 for violating Section 20.4, which notes “Air is not allowed to pass from one area of the interior of the vehicle to another or to the outside of the vehicle.”
NASCAR also issued an indefinite suspension to Christopher Justin Chase for violating Sections 12.1.a and 2.11.a in the rulebook, a behavioral level violation.
For some reason Clint Bowyer can’t catch a break at his home track of Kansas Speedway.
Bowyer has just two top fives in 20 starts at the 1.5-mile track, with the last one coming in 2013.
Bowyer’s crew chief, Mike Bugarewicz, told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider his theory about Bowyer’s lackluster performances.
“Bugarewicz admitted to me last week, he said ‘Listen, I know when you go to your hometown race friends and family always want to tug and pull at your time. It is certainly a distraction,'” Snider said. “He told me, ‘I’m not going to ask Clint to change his schedule, but on Friday, when he walks into the garage area, I want him focused on our race team.’ And you can see it may have been a distraction in the past for Bowyer. He has just one top 10 in his last 10 starts (in Kansas).”
Watch the above video for more on Clint Bowyer.