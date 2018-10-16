Who is hot and cold entering Cup elimination race at Kansas

After a wild finish Sunday at Talladega, the Cup playoffs chug along this weekend with the second playoff elimination race.

The series heads to Kansas Speedway, where the playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight drivers.

Here’s a look at the drivers – playoff eligible and not – who are on hot and cold streaks entering the weekend via Racing Insights.

Who is Hot

Aric Almirola

• Won at Talladega (4th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 1 lap led); passed Kurt Busch in Turn 4 on final lap when Busch ran out of gas.

2018 Season-Good

• Advances to Round of 8 for first time in career

• Ended a 149-race winless streak

• Finished in top 10 in 3 of last 5 races

Kansas-Good

• Finished 9th in back-to-back Kansas races, including May

• Started 25th, 17th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2, finished 9th in this race one year ago; involved in multi-car accident on Lap 198

Joey Logano

• Finished 5th at Talladega (5th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)

2018 Season-Very Good

• Finished in top 10 in 3 straight races and 7 of last 9

• Finished in top 5 in 2 straight races and 5 of last 8

Kansas – Hot and Cold

• Last 5 Kansas races: Finished 3rd twice and 3 finishes of 21st or worse

• Finished in top 5 in 7 of last 10 Kansas races (2 wins)

• Started 17th, 22nd in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2, finished 21st in this race one year ago; involved in multi-car accident on Lap 198

Clint Bowyer

• Finished 2nd at Talladega (2nd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2)

2018 Season – Good

• Finished in top 10 in 3 of last 4 races and 4 of last 6

• Last 8 races: 5 top 10s and 3 finishes of 23rd or worse (2 DNFs)

Kansas – Terrible

• One top 10 in the last 10 Kansas races (9th in May 2017)

• Started 9th, 14th in Stage 1, 11th in Stage 2, finished 19th in this race one year ago; involved in multi-car accident on Lap 198

Denny Hamlin

• Finished 4th at Talladega (8th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2)

2018 Season – Great in round 2

• Finished in top 5 in the last two races of 2018

• Finished in the top 5 in both races in the round of 12 after failing to finish in the top 10 in any of the three races in the round of 16

Kansas – Good

• Finished 5th in back-to-back Kansas races

• Last 8 Kansas races: 4 top 10s and 4 finishes of 15th or worse

• Started 4th, 3rd in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 5 laps led, finished 5th in this race one year ago; penalized for speeding entering pits on Lap 163 while running 1st

Who is Cold

Brad Keselowski

• Finished 27th at Talladega (34th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2, 21 laps led); pit on Lap 41 from 6th due to a loose wheel; pit for fuel coming to green in overtime

2018 Season – Bad

• Finished 14th or worse in the last three races

Kansas – Bad

• Last 7 Kansas races: 4 top 10s and 3 finishes of 13th or worse (14th in May)

• Finished 13th or worse in 3 of last 4 Kansas races

• Started 10th, 11th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 18 laps led, finished 13th in this race one year ago; penalized for speeding entering pit on Lap 163 while running 3rd; penalized for speeding in pits on Lap 239 while running 7th

1.5-mile tracks – Too early to tell

• Won last the 1.5-mile race at Las Vegas (opening race of playoffs)

Ryan Blaney

• Finished 29th at Talladega (6th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, 6 laps led); pit for fuel coming to green in overtime

2018 Season – Bad

• Finished outside the top 10 in 2 straight races and 3 of last 4

• Last 13 races: 6 finishes of 7th or better and 7 finishes of 11th or worse

Kansas – Very Good

• Top 10 in four of the last six Kansas races, top 5 in three of the last five

• Started 40th, 4th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2, 3 laps led, finished 3rd in this race one year ago; qualified 3rd but had time disallowed

Kyle Larson

• Finished 11th at Talladega (22nd in Stage 1, 33rd in Stage 2); started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments; spun from 11th on backstretch on Lap 104 with flat tire

2018 Season – Bad

• Finished outside the top 10 in the last three races of 2018

• Last 9 races: 4 finishes of 7th or better and 5 finishes of 11th or worse

Kansas – OK recently

• Finished top 10 in two of the last three Kansas races

• 29th or worse in four of the last six Kansas races including two DNFs

• Started 13th, 38th in Stage 1, 39th in Stage 2, finished 39th in this race one year ago; DNF – pit from 3rd on Lap 65 with engine issue; lost engine on Lap 77 while running 37th

Ryan Newman

• Finished 25th at Talladega (12th in Stage 1, 34th in Stage 2); pit on Lap 75 from 22nd with loose wheel; involved in multi-car accident on last lap

2018 Season – Bad

• Finished outside the top 10 in 4 straight races and 8 of last 10

Kansas – Very Bad

• Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight Kansas races (30th in May)

• DNF in 3 straight Kansas races

• Started 18th, 13th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2, finished 33rd in this race one year ago; DNF – penalized for speeding entering pits on Lap 176; involved in multi-car accident on Lap 198

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook