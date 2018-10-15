Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images for NASCAR

NASCAR announces 12 invitees to the Drive for Diversity combine

By Dan BeaverOct 15, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
NASCAR announced the 12 drivers invited to compete for the 2019 Drive for Diversity program on Monday. The dozen drivers have competed on three continents in a variety of racecars.

“The drivers invited to this year’s NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Combine represent a wide range of diverse backgrounds, both in terms of heritage and driving disciplines,” said Jusan Hamilton, NASCAR senior manager of racing operations and event management in a press release. “The combine has been tremendous in helping the NASCAR industry identify and develop top diverse talent and this year is no different.”

Rev Racing serves as the on-track partner for the Drive for Diversity program. Since the inception of the program, Rev Racing has earned 19 wins, 88 top fives and 186 top-10 finishes.

The combine will help set their lineup in 2019.

“As we embark upon our 11th year managing the Drive for Diversity program in partnership with NASCAR, we couldn’t be more excited about the evolution of our driver development program,” said Max Siegel, CEO of Rev Racing. “Through selection process and training program we look forward to selecting and developing some of NASCAR’s brightest stars.”

In addition to testing their skill behind the wheel of a racecar, candidates will undergo a physical fitness assessment as well as tests to determine their ability to effective communicate and market sponsors.

This year’s combine invitees include Ruben Garcia Jr. – current points leader in the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series.

Trans Am standout Ernie Francis Jr. will also compete. He has scored four win in this series in 2018 and currently leads the series standings

Chase Cabre, Juan Manuel González, Loris Hezemans, Perry Patino, Nick Sanchez, Brooke Storer, Ryu Taggart, Gracie Trotter, Ryan Vargas and Brittney Zamora round out the list.

Zamora became the first female driver to win the Northwest Super Late Model Series Championship in 2017.

These hopefuls look to follow in the footsteps of Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez and Bubba Wallace – all of whom have gone through the program.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex struggle at Dega while Aric Almirola shines

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverOct 15, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with Carolyn Manno and Nate Ryan from Stamford. Dale Jarrett will join from Charlotte with a look back at all the action for last week’s playoff race at Talladega.

  • We’ll recap Sunday’s race at Talladega that saw Aric Almirola end his 149-race winless streak and advance to the Round of 8. What does his victory mean for Almirola’s championship hopes going forward?
  • Plus, we’ll examine the run of dominance of Stewart-Haas Racing in the Round of 12. Can all 4 of the team’s drivers find their way to Miami to battle for a championship?
  • We’ll discuss the recent struggles of Cup Series champions Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. How does their performance of late bode for their chances to make it to Miami?
  • Kyle Larson had a lot to say following Sunday’s race and it wasn’t positive. Facing elimination, how will Larson approach Kansas this weekend? Dave Burns reports from the Chip Ganassi Shop on the state of the 42 team.
  • Plus, we begin our celebration of NASCAR America’s upcoming 1,000th episode (Friday, 6 ET) with highlights from our vault.

Kyle Larson calls Talladega performance ’embarrassing at times’

By Dustin LongOct 15, 2018, 4:13 PM EDT
A season of frustrations boiled over this weekend for Kyle Larson, who described his car’s performance at Talladega Superspeedway as “pretty disappointing, embarrassing at times.”

Larson enters this weekend’s elimination race at Kansas Speedway in danger of seeing his title hopes end after his 11th-place finish Sunday. He trails Martin Truex Jr. by 26 points for the final transfer spot. The most points a driver can score in a race is 60.

Larson was disappointed Sunday with Chip Ganassi Racing’s restrictor-plate program.

“It would be nice to invest some money into our superspeedway cars, money and time,” Larson, who qualified 34th and did not lead a lap in the race, told NBC Sports. “We focus so much on mile-and-a-half stuff, which is obviously important, but these plate races mean a lot. There’s a lot of points to be made at Daytona and Talladega.

“I feel like we haven’t really tried to improve as an organization really since I’ve been at CGR. We have one more race with this package, Daytona 500. Maybe we could put some emphasis on that and try to go have a good 500 in February.”

Larson’s comments are among the critical statements he’s made this season — one where he has six runner-up finishes but no wins — and show his challenges as a team leader and when to be critical and when not to be.

“That’s probably been the hardest thing for me to adjust to coming from sprint cars,” Larson said last month of being a team leader. “Sprint cars, you’ve got to get along with three guys. It’s easy to hang out with three people, but then when you’ve got 150, 200 people that you’ve got to please and make sure you take the time to talk to, and I don’t do a good job of that at all. I don’t. I try to be better, and that’s been something at the shop that everyone wants me to get better at, and it’s hard.

“I’ve been used to working with three people. It’s been something I’ve tried to get better at, and I remember Texas last year when I crashed out, I gave a terrible interview and was a major dick. I embarrassed myself. I embarrassed the race shop. I’ve learned from that, and I’ve grown from it. I still probably don’t do a great job at it all the time, but yeah, I try to not be like that anymore, and I think I’ve done an OK job with it this year, but you can always be better.”

Larson admits he’s watched how Kevin Harvick has led that Stewart-Haas Racing team and when Harvick has been critical of the team.

“He’s very involved in his race team,” Larson said of Harvick. “I think that shows on the weekends. He’s involved in hanging out with his guys but being tough on them also. I think it’s important.

“There’s so many sensitive people in our sport, but I think it’s important to be tough on them if they make a mistake and all that, so I think Kevin is a very good leader, and I think he’s gotten a lot better at that with his age, growing up, and having family and having success and championships and all that.”

Larson is trying to find that role with his team while going through the ups and downs of the season.

His frustration last weekend can be traced to the lack of success on restrictor-plate tracks. Larson has not finished in the top 10 in any of those races the past two years. He took the white flag as the leader in the 2017 Daytona 500 but ran out of fuel and finished 12th. This season, he has not led a lap in such races and finished no better than 11th.

But it’s not just at Daytona and Talladega where there have been struggles.

A runner-up finish at Bristol in August could not completely  lift Larson’s spirits.

“Just a really frustrating day,” Larson told NBC Sports. “Our (car) was not very good from Lap 1 to Lap 500 there, but we fought and got a second-place finish out of it. Happy about running second but just disappointed because I had a lot of confidence going into this race and thought our car was really good, but we were probably a 12th- to 15th-place car. Just lined up on the right restarts about every time and was able to gain some spots on every restart and maintain and then be terrible there at the end of the run. Frustrating.”

Problems persisted as the playoffs neared.

Brad Keselowski took the lead from Larson late in the Southern 500 and went on to win that race. Larson, who led a race-high 284 laps, placed third. The following week at Indianapolis, Larson and the team had problems on pit road.

Pit road has been a mess the last, I don’t know, all year basically,” Larson told NBC Sports. “We’ll have a good couple of spots and one where we explode. I didn’t do a  good job on pit road either. I almost slid through my stall one time. Stalled it leaving the box one other time. So I didn’t do good. We’ve just got to clean it up. If we want to win a championship, we have to clean up everything but especially pit road.”

In the opening race of the playoffs at Las Vegas, Larson had flat right front tire 10 laps from the end of Stage 1 and pitted from third place, costing him stage points. He fell a lap behind and that hindered his climb through the standings in the second stage. Larson estimated he lost 12 points because of the problem — nearly half his deficit from the transfer spot in the second round.

His problems continued at the Roval when he was collected in a crash in Turn 1 late in that event. After his struggles at Talladega, Larson will need a lot to happen at Kansas for him to continue his championship quest. 

 

 

Ryan Reed’s status for 2019 uncertain after sponsor leaves

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 15, 2018, 1:37 PM EDT
Lilly Diabetes announced Monday that it will not return to Roush Fenway Racing after this season, ending five years with the organization and Ryan Reed, who said he was unsure of his plans for next year.

Lilly Diabetes issued a statement that read:

“For the past five years, we have been fortunate to have had a wonderful partnership with Ryan Reed and Roush Fenway Racing. Together, we have increased awareness among NASCAR fans about the importance of managing diabetes and have inspired people with diabetes to live the lives they want to live. Moving forward, we have decided to shift our focus to other initiatives that support the diabetes community and, therefore, our partnership with Roush Fenway Racing to sponsor Ryan will end at the conclusion of the 2018 NASCAR season.

“We are grateful to Ryan for his dedication to the diabetes community, and we admire all he has accomplished. We wish him all the success in the future as we turn from sponsor to fans. We also thank Jack Roush and the team at Roush Fenway Racing for their exceptional partnership. As the Official Diabetes Health Partner of NASCAR, we look forward to continuing our support of fans impacted by diabetes through our educational initiatives that raise awareness of the importance of diabetes management and overall good health.”

Reed, who was eliminated from the Xfinity playoffs at Dover, offered his thanks to Lilly Diabetes in a statement and said: “I am ready for the challenge of free agency and putting myself in the opportunity to do what I love, which is win races and be a champion for others that live with diabetes. (Seven)-and-a half years ago when I was diagnosed, I was told I would never drive race cars again. I defied that then and have no doubt will continue to defy that and compete in the sport I love.”

The 25-year-old Reed has two career Xfinity victories. Both came in the season-opening race in Daytona. He won there in 2015 and ’17.

Roush Fenway Racing also issued a statement Monday:

“We would like to thank Lilly Diabetes for a truly great partnership over the last five seasons. We consider the program a success, as we were able to win two races at Daytona, qualify annually for the playoffs, and educate the racing community on important health initiatives, while at the same time inspiring those living with diabetes to live their lives to the fullest.

“We wish Lilly Diabetes nothing but the best going forward, as they continue their effort to push this important message.”

Stewart-Haas Racing adds sponsor for Clint Bowyer for 2019

Photo: Stewart-Haas Racing
By Dustin LongOct 15, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Stewart-Haas Racing announced Monday that it has signed a sponsorship deal that will see PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid be on Clint Bowyer‘s Cup car and the cars of the Haas F1 Team.

PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid will be the primary sponsor on Clint Bowyer’s car for three Cup races next year. The companies will be an associate sponsor on the other races.

In F1, the companies will expand their partnership in 2019 with their logos moving from the nose of the cars Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen drive to the rear-wing endplates, a more visible location.

“We get the best of both worlds with Haas F1 Team and Stewart-Haas Racing,” said Bryan Emrich, Chief Marketing Officer, Old World Industries, in a statement. “The PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze and BlueDEF brands get global exposure and continued recognition domestically. The technology of Formula One and NASCAR help sell our products, as do the personalities we’ve aligned ourselves with. Clint Bowyer, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are genuine people who engage well with our customers. Racing is a relationship business, and we’re extremely proud of the relationships we’ve fostered with Haas F1 Team and Stewart-Haas Racing.”

 