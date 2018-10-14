Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
Can someone end Team Penske’s dominance at Talladega Superspeedway today? Or will it be more of the same?

Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have combined to win six of the last eight races at Talladega. But this 2.66-mile speedway can create havoc in an instant and shake the standings.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Kim Pederson, CEO of 1000Bulbs.com, will give the command to start engines at 1:53 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 miles (188 Laps) around the 2.66-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 110.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:15 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The 313th United States Army Band will perform the anthem at 1:47 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 1 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at noon on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 1 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Cup starting lineup at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Stewart-Haas Racing has the top four spots, Hendrick Motorsports has the next four spots and Joe Gibbs Racing has the last two positions in the 10 for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kurt Busch scored his first career pole at a restrictor-plate track. Clint Bowyer will join him on the front row. Kevin Harvick starts third and Aric Almirola fourth.

Chase Elliott starts fifth and leads the Hendrick contingent. Jimmie Johnson starts sixth, Alex Bowman is seventh and William Byron is eight. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch is ninth and teammate Denny Hamlin is 10th.

Only one car failed inspection after qualifying. The No. 72 of Corey LaJoie needed to go through a second time to pass. By failing the first time, its qualifying time was disallowed.



Kurt Busch wins pole at Talladega, Stewart-Haas sweeps first two rows

Stewart-Haas Racing swept the top four positions in qualification with Kurt Busch winning the pole for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with a speed of 195.804 mph. This is Busch’s first restrictor plate pole.

He beat teammate Clint Bowyer (195.301 mph) by .126 seconds with Kevin Harvick (195.186) and Aric Almirola (194.571) rounding out the top four.

Starting spots are unofficial until after post-qualification inspection.

Hendrick Motorsports took the next four positions. Chase Elliott (194.394), Jimmie Johnson (194.172), Alex Bowman (193.768) and William Byron (193.768) qualified fifth through eighth.

HMS was the last team to sweep the top four positions before today’s qualification session. In April 2011 at Talladega, Jeff Gordon won the pole with Jimmie Johnson, Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. lined up behind him.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch (193.693) in ninth and Denny Hamlin (193.380) in 10th round out the top 10.

Playoff contender Martin Truex Jr. (192.928) qualified 11th.

Team Penske has six Talladega wins in the last eight races but failed to advance any car into the final round of qualification. Brad Keselowski (191.900), Ryan Blaney (191.731) and Joey Logano (191.386) will line up 18th through 20th.

Kyle Larson (188.731) was the slowest among the playoff contenders in 34th.

David Starr failed to qualify.



Truck results, point standings after Talladega

The Round of 8 came to a close at Talladega with several playoff contenders involved in accidents. In the end, it was part-time driver Timothy Peters who survived the carnage to score his third Truck victory at Talladega and 11th of his career.

Last-lap contact with Noah Gragson opened the door for Peters to win and caused the Fr8Auctions 250 to end under caution with Myatt Snider second and David Gilliland third.

Fourth-place Justin Haley was the only playoff contender in the top five. Wendell Chavous rounded finished fifth to score his first Tuck top 10.



Johnny Sauter scored enough stage points to advance in the playoffs. He enters the Round of 6 with the lead and 42 bonus points.

Brett Moffitt is seeded second with 27 bonus points and is followed by Noah Gragson (25), Grant Enfinger (18) and Justin Haley (14). Matt Crafton is seeded in the sixth and final position with three bonus points.

Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen failed to advance.



 

Timothy Peters wins Truck race at Talladega after last-lap contact

Contact on the final lap of the Fr8auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway between Timothy Peters and Noah Gragson sent one driver spinning and the other to victory lane.

Peters made contact with Gragson’s right rear quarter panel while battling for the lead, sending Gragson’s truck into the wall. Peters was ahead of the field as the caution waved to freeze the field to score the win.

“My spotter said clear coming down to the tri-oval and I just didn’t get cleared enough,” Peters said. “I had my teammate coming on the outside and had a good push … to the outside and it was just formed up quicker, better trucks, coming off of Turn 2. We’re coming down to the checkered flag and we’re trying to make the best of it. Noah is going for it, too. Was it a block? At that point it didn’t matter, I wasn’t going to lift. I hated the outcome that it was but it feels good to cross that finish line knowing we won that race.”

Myatt Snider finished second with David Gilliland third. Justin Haley, who was already locked into the Round of 6 with his win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, finished fourth. Wendell Chavous placed a career-best fifth in what he said would be his last series race.

Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen were eliminated from title contention.

Stage 1 and Stage 2 went caution-free with a few close calls. It boiled over in the final stage. On lap 59, Chris Fontaine changed lanes from the high side and came across the nose of Haley. Fontaine spun into Johnny Sauter and then shot back up the track. When the smoke cleared, 10 trucks were heavily damaged, including those of points contenders Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes. Also involved were Parker Kligerman, Spencer Gallagher, John Hunter Nemechek, Bo LeMastus and Justin Fontaine. The accident brought out a red flag that lasted 11 minutes, 42 seconds.

Gragson tweeted after the race that there were no hard feelings toward Peters.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

Click here for complete results
Click here for the complete points

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Wendell Chavous finished fifth to earn his first top 10 in 50 Truck races. … Bryan Dauzat (8th) scored his first top-10 finish in his fourth career start. … In his third career Truck race, Max Tullman scored his first top 10 (10th). His previous best was a 23rd at Chicagoland earlier this year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tanner Thorson (31st) got turned out of the draft with three laps remaining in Stage 2, collecting Brett Moffitt. Early in the final stage, he cut a tire and spun in a single-truck incident. … Making his fourth start of the season, Parker Kligerman (28th) pinballed his way through the Lap 59 accident and made heavy contact with the inside wall. … Coming off Turn 4, Todd Gilliland (20th) made contact with Enfinger with 11 laps remaining while battling for the lead. Gilliland made heavy contact with the inside wall.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “That’s Talladega. That’s what we race here for: wild wrecks and crazy finishes. … We had a great first two segments and then got hooked in the right rear in that one,” Crafton said on Fox after being involved in a Lap 59 accident.

WHAT’S NEXT: Texas Roadhouse 200 at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 27 on Fox Sports 1.