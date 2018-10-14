Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, lineup and more

Contact on the final lap of the Fr8auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway between Timothy Peters and Noah Gragson sent one driver spinning and the other to victory lane.

Peters made contact with Gragson’s right rear quarter panel while battling for the lead, sending Gragson’s truck into the wall. Peters was ahead of the field as the caution waved to freeze the field to score the win.

“My spotter said clear coming down to the tri-oval and I just didn’t get cleared enough,” Peters said. “I had my teammate coming on the outside and had a good push … to the outside and it was just formed up quicker, better trucks, coming off of Turn 2. We’re coming down to the checkered flag and we’re trying to make the best of it. Noah is going for it, too. Was it a block? At that point it didn’t matter, I wasn’t going to lift. I hated the outcome that it was but it feels good to cross that finish line knowing we won that race.”

Myatt Snider finished second with David Gilliland third. Justin Haley, who was already locked into the Round of 6 with his win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, finished fourth. Wendell Chavous placed a career-best fifth in what he said would be his last series race.

Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen were eliminated from title contention.

Stage 1 and Stage 2 went caution-free with a few close calls. It boiled over in the final stage. On lap 59, Chris Fontaine changed lanes from the high side and came across the nose of Haley. Fontaine spun into Johnny Sauter and then shot back up the track. When the smoke cleared, 10 trucks were heavily damaged, including those of points contenders Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes. Also involved were Parker Kligerman, Spencer Gallagher, John Hunter Nemechek, Bo LeMastus and Justin Fontaine. The accident brought out a red flag that lasted 11 minutes, 42 seconds.

Gragson tweeted after the race that there were no hard feelings toward Peters.

Just hard racing in my opinion. 25 did nothing wrong. We all have a race to go win! Just part of it. I still had fun👍🏼 — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) October 13, 2018

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Wendell Chavous finished fifth to earn his first top 10 in 50 Truck races. … Bryan Dauzat (8th) scored his first top-10 finish in his fourth career start. … In his third career Truck race, Max Tullman scored his first top 10 (10th). His previous best was a 23rd at Chicagoland earlier this year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tanner Thorson (31st) got turned out of the draft with three laps remaining in Stage 2, collecting Brett Moffitt. Early in the final stage, he cut a tire and spun in a single-truck incident. … Making his fourth start of the season, Parker Kligerman (28th) pinballed his way through the Lap 59 accident and made heavy contact with the inside wall. … Coming off Turn 4, Todd Gilliland (20th) made contact with Enfinger with 11 laps remaining while battling for the lead. Gilliland made heavy contact with the inside wall.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “That’s Talladega. That’s what we race here for: wild wrecks and crazy finishes. … We had a great first two segments and then got hooked in the right rear in that one,” Crafton said on Fox after being involved in a Lap 59 accident.

WHAT’S NEXT: Texas Roadhouse 200 at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 27 on Fox Sports 1.