Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Talladega

By NBC SportsOct 14, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s who NBC’s writers think will win today’s race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Dustin Long

Brad Keselowski. Team Penske roll on the plate tracks continues.

Nate Ryan

Martin Truex Jr. Finally breaks through for his first restrictor-plate win in Cup in his final plate race with Furniture Row Racing.

Daniel McFadin

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus begin their final six races together with a win.

Dan Beaver

Talladega is always good for a great storyline. Clint Bowyer survives his first race on this track in his last three starts in a big way and advances in the playoffs.

Who can knock Team Penske off its Talladega pedestal?

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

TALLADEGA, Ala. – OK, so Stewart-Haas Racing placed all four of its cars in the top four starting spots for today’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Now comes the challenging part.

How will SHR — or any other team for that matter — beat Team Penske, which has won six of the last eight races at Talladega?

“The same way we did (in qualifying),” Clint Bowyer said. “You’ve got to have fast cars. You’ve got to be faster than they are. You have to handle better, you have to do your job in the car and the communication with the spotter, the whole total package aspect of it comes to play.

“You’ve got to be good with your spotter, you’ve got to be good at call them blocks or call them whatever, catching those runs before they get to you in a timely manner, don’t miss them, don’t be late, capitalize on all those runs in your mirror and things like that, and when you’re behind, which you will be, make sure you make the right moves, whether that’s going up the middle, the outside, the bottom. 

“It’s such a work of art to try to imagine where … you need to be and then put yourself in that position.”

So often Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have put themselves in the right position. Each has won three times during Team Penske’s reign at this 2.66-mile track, which requires persistence, patience and power. Logano won here in April, leading the final 42 laps. Keselowski used a last-lap pass to win this playoff race a year ago. Logano and Keselowski have combined to win each of the last four fall races at Talladega.

But that’s merely history to Keselowski.

“We can talk about it, but then you’ve got to put up, so hopefully we can do that,” he said of his organization’s role as a favorite.

While Kurt Busch (pole), Bowyer (second), Kevin Harvick (third) and Almirola (fourth) will be able to control the front of the field at the beginning, Team Penske will start toward the middle fo the pack. Keselowski qualified 18th, Ryan Blaney 19th and Logano 20th. 

“I’m not terribly concerned about it,” Keselowski said of his starting spot. “Of course I’d like to start a little further up but not terribly concerned.”

 

Video: Talladega is a race of extreme emotions, uncertainty

By Dustin LongOct 14, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Joey Logano, who won at Talladega in the spring, puts racing on this behemoth track into simple terms:

I still think when I strap in there … it’s a 50-50 shot whether I finish the race or not,” he said.

Last year’s Talladega playoff race saw 24 cars eliminated by accidents – a record for most cars eliminated by crashes in the modern era (since 1972).

“It’s so easy to get caught up in somebody else’s mess,” Alex Bowman said. “There are so  many wildcards.”

Said Martin Truex Jr.: “If you make one bad move, you go to back and you start over and it’s hard to race that way there.”

It is the great unknown that drivers will enter in today’s playoff race at Talladega (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

“That’s the adrenaline rush that comes with what we do,” Kevin Harvick said.

 

Today’s Cup race at Talladega: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 14, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Can someone end Team Penske’s dominance at Talladega Superspeedway today? Or will it be more of the same?

Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have combined to win six of the last eight races at Talladega. But this 2.66-mile speedway can create havoc in an instant and shake the standings.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Kim Pederson, CEO of 1000Bulbs.com, will give the command to start engines at 1:53 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:05 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 miles (188 Laps) around the 2.66-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 55. Stage 2 ends on Lap 110.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:15 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The 313th United States Army Band will perform the anthem at 1:47 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 1 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at noon on NBCSN. Countdown to Green airs at 1 p.m. on NBC. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Cup starting lineup at Talladega

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 13, 2018, 8:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Stewart-Haas Racing has the top four spots, Hendrick Motorsports has the next four spots and Joe Gibbs Racing has the last two positions in the 10 for Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kurt Busch scored his first career pole at a restrictor-plate track. Clint Bowyer will join him on the front row. Kevin Harvick starts third and Aric Almirola fourth.

Chase Elliott starts fifth and leads the Hendrick contingent. Jimmie Johnson starts sixth, Alex Bowman is seventh and William Byron is eight. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch is ninth and teammate Denny Hamlin is 10th.

Only one car failed inspection after qualifying. The No. 72 of Corey LaJoie needed to go through a second time to pass. By failing the first time, its qualifying time was disallowed.

Click here for starting lineup