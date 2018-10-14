Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Points after the Cup race at Talladega

By Dan BeaverOct 14, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Aric Almirola saved enough gas and took the lead from his teammate Kurt Busch when the No. 41 ran out of fuel exiting Turn 4 on the last lap. His win advances him to Round 3.

Dover winner Chase Elliott almost spun when Alex Bowman brought out a caution with three laps remaining in regulation. He pitted for fresh tires. He spun on the final lap and finished 31st, one lap off the pace.

Kevin Harvick won Stage 2.  He was forced to pit as the green flag waved in the overtime finish. Despite running in the top four most of the afternoon, he finished 28th.

Kyle Busch struggled with handling issues most of the afternoon. Mired in the pack, he sustained damage during the last-lap crash and finished 26th.

Joey Logano entered Talladega with a two-race streak of top fives on this track. He extended that streak with a fifth-place finish.

Kurt Busch won the pole and Stage 1. After the race, he was critical of NASCAR for two calls that impacted the finish. Busch finished 14th.

Clint Bowyer claimed to need a win at the beginning of the weekend, but a good points day was enough. He finished second in both stages and the race. 

Martin Truex Jr. ran in the back half of the pack for much of Stages 1 and 2. He complained about something “banging in the rear” during the second stage. He was involved in the last lap crash, but continued around the track to finish in 23rd.

Below the cutoff line

Brad Keselowski did not score any playoff points. He fell to 27th on the last lap and fell 18 points below the bubble.

Ryan Blaney faltered as the field came to green during the overtime attempt. He finished 29th.

Kyle Larson battled an ill-handling car during the first two stages. He spun with seven laps remaining in Stage 2 and tore up his right front fender. Larson finished just outside the top 10 in 11th.

Alex Bowman spun with three laps remaining and collected JJ Yeley and William Byron. Bowman sustained significant damage and finished two laps off the pace in 33rd.

Results, stats for the Cup race at Talladega

By Dan BeaverOct 14, 2018, 6:40 PM EDT
Aric Almirola passed a fuel-starved Kurt Busch in Turn 4 on the final lap of  the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway to win his first race of the season and advance to the third round of the playoffs.

Teammate Clint Bowyer followed him across the line.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

Stewart-Haas Racing started first through fourth and ran that way for most of the race. With less than 10 laps remaining, they separated from the field – building an advantage of more than 20-car-lengths with five to go.

That advantage was erased with three laps remaining when Alex Bowman spun and brought out the caution.

Kurt Busch fell to 14th on the final lap. Teammate Kevin Harvick pitted as the field was about to take the green flag. He finished 28th.

Kurt Busch criticizes NASCAR for two calls at end of race

By Dan BeaverOct 14, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
Kurt Busch led a race-high 108 laps and led the field to green during the overtime attempt at Talladega, but his No. 41 ran out of gas exiting Turn 4 and gave the lead and win to his teammate Aric Almirola.

Busch was critical of NASCAR for what he believed were two missed calls at the end of the race – feeling that he should never have been in a position to run out of gas.

“There was two missed calls by NASCAR at the end,” Busch told NBC after the race. “Why did we have an extra yellow flag lap is beyond me. The track was ready to go.

“And at the end. Once we crossed the white flag, if there’s a wreck and an ambulance needs to be dispatched. I’ve been on the other side of that where I was racing coming back to win the race and they said ‘Well, we had to dispatch an ambulance.’ There was two cars dead in the water.”

NASCAR issued a statement in response to Busch’s comments: “We were closely monitoring each car involved, and were actively communicating with spotters and safety trucks in turn 1. All cars were able to either roll off under their own power or signal they were clear. As always, we make every effort to end under green for our fans in the stands and at home, which we did.”

Busch believed the yellow should have been waved when Trevor Bayne and Matt DiBenedetto triggered a multi-car accident at the end of the race. Chase Elliott also was involved and he spun into the infield and could not continue.

“Chase Elliott’s safety is of my concern,” Busch said. “So was the 32 car. It’s a human call. There’s rules that need to be stricter at the end of these races.”

 

Aric Almirola wins at Talladega in overtime with last-lap pass

By Daniel McFadinOct 14, 2018, 5:39 PM EDT
Aric Almirola won Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in overtime after passing teammate Kurt Busch coming to the checkered flag as Busch ran out of gas.

The win is the second of Almirola’s Cup career and comes 149 starts after his first in the 2014 July race at Daytona, which was shortened by rain.

Almirola beat Clint Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano. Almirola secured himself a spot in third round of the playoffs.

Almirola, who only led the final lap, capped off a dominating show of force by Stewart-Haas Racing, which led 155 of 193 laps and ran first through fourth for 122 of 162 green flag laps.

“That’s so awesome!” Almirola told NBC at the start-finish line. “At Talladega! … I’ve been so close, so many times this year. … Four or five times this year I’ve felt like we had a shot to win and haven’t been able to seal the deal. To come here, a place that I love … I just love racing at Talladega. I came to the track with the mindset we’re going to go race and we’re going to give them hell. If we wreck, we wreck and if we win, we win. And we won!”

With the win all four of Stewart-Haas Racing’s teams have won this season.

Almirola’s win comes a week after he led with less than 10 laps to go at Dover when a wreck by Bowyer brought out the caution. Almirola lost the lead when he pitted.

Almirola also had chances to win at Chicagoland and New Hampshire. His bid at New Hampshire was also wiped out by a late Bowyer wreck. Almirola was a half lap from winning the Daytona 500 until he was wrecked by Austin Dillon.

“I felt like I kept giving it away and I was so disappointed for all these guys behind me because they’re awesome,” Almirola said. “They’re the best.  I’m with the best team in the garage and I felt like I kept letting them down not winning a race. Today, the Good Lord was shining on us and we went to Victory Lane.  We did it, finally.”

Busch, who led 108 laps, was the second SHR driver to run out of gas. Kevin Harvick, who led 46 laps, had to pit for gas as the field took the green flag in overtime.

Busch finished 14th and Harvick placed 28th.

The overtime finish was caused by a wreck in Turn 4 with three laps to go in the scheduled distance involving Alex Bowman, William Byron and JJ Yeley.

There was a multi-car incident on the last lap of overtime involving playoff drivers Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch. Matt DiBenedetto and Trevor Bayne were also involved.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kurt Busch won the stage after leading all 55 laps

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished third for his best result of the season … Jimmie Johnson bounced back from a wreck on Lap 63 to finish seventh … Joey Logano has finished in the top five in four of the last five Talladega races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: David Ragan finished 39th after he lost power on the first lap. He went to the garage on Lap 10 before returning to the race later.… Kyle Larson finished 11th after he spun from a flat tire with seven laps left in Stage 2Michael McDowell finished last after having to serve multiple speeding penalties … Brad Keselowski, who led 21 laps, had to pit for fuel coming to the final green flag and finished 27th.

NOTABLE: Aric Almirola is the second driver to earn his first win of this season in the playoffs (Ryan Blaney, Charlotte Roval)

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The Hendrick organization has been there before, the Gibbs cars have done that before.  It was our turn, you know what I mean?  The Penske cars have done that before. We finally got all four cars to the cream of the crop.  Oh my gosh, was it awesome.” – Clint Bowyer after SHR led 155 of 193 laps.

WHAT’S NEXT: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 21 on NBC

Kyle Larson spins from flat tire late in Stage 2 at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 14, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
A flat tire caused playoff driver Kyle Larson to spin on the backstretch with seven laps left in Stage 2 during Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Larson, who hasn’t won in 41 races, was running around 10th when his No. 42 Chevrolet spun. He did not make contact, but the incident caused significant damage to the right front of Larson’s car.

Larson received the free pass at the end of Stage 2 and bounced back to finish 11th.

“We just had a terrible race car and were really slow all weekend,” Larson said. “We were able to salvage a decent finish, but the Fords are so fast here and can rack up a lot of stage points. Even when they have a bad day, they still gain points on us. It is what it is. We’ll just go to Kansas and try and win.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver entered the race 11th on the playoff grid and 12 points behind the cutoff spot.

He remains 11th heading to the elimination race at Kansas Speedway. He is now 26 points behind the cutoff.