Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Nine Cup cars to be docked practice time at Talladega

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATE: NASCAR has announced that three additional teams will be docked practice today. Those will be the teams of playoff contender Brad Keselowski, DJ Kennington and Landon Cassill after their spotters missed the mandatory spotters meeting.

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Six Cup teams, including playoff competitors Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr., will be penalized practice time Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

All the violations stem from inspection issues last weekend at Dover.

The teams of Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and David Ragan will be docked 15 minutes for being late to pre-race inspection.

The teams of Kurt Busch and Truex will be docked 15 minutes for failing pre-race inspection twice.

The team of Bubba Wallace will be penalized 30 minutes for failing pre-race inspection three times. Wallace said that he will not have a backup car this weekend. The penalty should lessen the impact of not having a backup car.

Final Cup practice will be from 11:05 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

NASCAR America: Joey Logano will not change how he races Talladega

By Dan BeaverOct 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Joey Logano did not win last week at Dover but he did the next best thing. He scored the second-most points and left with a 31-point advantage over the bubble heading into the wildly uncertain race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

A second-place finish in Stage 1, fourth in Stage 2, and third overall combined for 50 points. Kevin Harvick – who won both stages and finished sixth – scored 51. The winner Chase Elliott had 48.

Stage racing has forced drivers to approach every race differently. With up to 20 points available in the stages, Logano is aware that he can lose ground throughout the race – not just at the end.

“We don’t really change the way we speedway race depending on what our points situation is” Logano told Jeff Burton this week on NASCAR America. “We want to go out there and race hard and try and score as many points as possible and stay up front.”

Aggression is needed to win but it comes with risk. Fighting for stage points requires one to race hard to be among the top 10 all day. With the ever-present threat of a multi-car crash, one must accumulate points while they can because there is no guarantee about the finish.

“We either win or we crash because that is the way it seems you have to race to win at these superspeedways,” Logano said.

Logano has won three of the last eight Talladega races. On three other occasions, he has finished 25th or worse with crash damage.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Mike Wells set to direct final NASCAR race for NBC Sports

Gerardo Mora/NBC Sports
By Nate RyanOct 13, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

For the last four Labor Day weekends, each visit to Darlington Raceway on “Throwback Weekend” has been a trip down memory lane for NASCAR.

Especially for the man who has helped oversee packaging and presenting some of the most indelible images in stock-car racing over the past four decades.

“During the (Southern 500) broadcasts, we play back historic races of Darlington, and I’m going, ‘Oh yup, I did that one, and yeah, I did that one,’” Mike Wells, who is in his 38th season of directing NASCAR races, said recently with a chuckle. “One of the most memorable races – and there’s a number of them – but Bill Elliott was the first one to get the Winston Million and I directed that one, and that was a pretty cool thing. There’s just so many different ones, quite frankly.”

Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway on NBC will mark the last chance for the 21-time Emmy Award winner to leave his stamp on creating NASCAR memories as he closes a run that began in 1981 at Rockingham Speedway.

Wells said he has lost precise count of how many hundreds of races he has directed since then, but he estimates snapping his fingers – his signature method of calling for a camera change – several hundred thousand times in production trucks at racetracks around the country.

That distinct rhythm will move to another racing circuit next year as NBC Sports takes over full coverage of the IndyCar Series, and Wells directs the Indianapolis 500 and other select races.

“Mike’s contributions to NBC Sports and NASCAR during the past 37 seasons have been immeasurable,” said Sam Flood, executive producer for NBC Sports. “His legacy as an Emmy Award-winning director and innovator in the sport is second only to his reputation as a tremendous teammate, leader and mentor to so many who have had the privilege of working with him.

“While it’s bittersweet for this to be Mike’s final NASCAR race for us, we can’t think of a better person to direct NBC’s inaugural Indy 500 in 2019.”

Fittingly, Talladega has been the site for much of Wells’ most memorable race direction in NASCAR.

He was selecting the camera angles for the May 4, 1986 race that began with a fan stealing the pace car. Wells was in the production truck a year later at Talladega when rookie Davey Allison scored his first Cup victory and was congratulated in victory lane by his father, Bobby, whose car had flown into the frontstretch catchfence earlier in the race and caused nearly a 3-hour delay (NASCAR instituted restrictor plates the following season).

Wells also was at Talladega to frame the Oct. 15, 2000 dash by Dale Earnhardt from 18th to first in the final five laps of the last victory of his career.

The Nov. 15, 1992 season finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway – which marked Alan Kulwicki winning the championship in the final race of Richard Petty and the debut of Jeff Gordon – also was directed by Wells.

“Again, it was just really special to be a part of that whole thing,” said Wells, who also takes pride in directing the first Daytona 500 win, Brickyard 400 victory and championship for Jimmie Johnson during the ’06 season. He also worked Johnson’s seventh championship in the Nov. 20, 2016 season finale at Homestead Miami Speedway.

Wells said it’s tough to pick a favorite track, but he can recall many of their special moments, such as Tony Stewart’s July 2, 2005 win at Daytona International Speedway.

“He climbed up in the flagstand, and we had a camera there, and the fireworks were going off behind him,” Wells said. “My job is to capture the moments, and that was a moment.”

Raised in Milwaukee (where his house was a few miles from a speedway, and he could hear the cars on weekends), Wells’ introduction to race direction came at Eldora Speedway in 1980 when he spent time with track founder Earl Baltes during a camera survey.

“That’s kind of how I really got interested in racing, and a year later, I’m doing NASCAR,” said Wells, who was hired by NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier to direct his first race. “It was pretty cool.”

Technology has changed markedly in the interim with Wells chuckling as he recalls team members once helping carry the cables on handheld cameras used to cover pit stops (they are now wireless).

Back then, just the cable for a camera was four times the size, and quite frankly, you were limited by the length of the cable or you started losing picture,” Wells said. “So now you can go an indefinite amount of miles because of the fiber. That’s probably one of the biggest technical achievements. Certainly the in-car cameras and the robocams and the BatCams, those kind of things, really are huge. It was tough getting in and out of the pit area with them tied to a cable.”

In the past two seasons, Wells also has been pleased by the positive impact on race production by the addition of stages because “because you’re guaranteed restarts and now you actually get less green-flag commercials because those commercials are built in during the caution. So the fan at home actually gets to see more green-flag racing than they would have in the past.”

While he largely is responsible for what fans see as a race director, Wells constantly credits his co-workers for the quality of the broadcasts that typically involve a crew of more than 100 people.

He recently was touched when a former longtime camera operator on his crew drove from Phoenix to Las Vegas last month just to visit for an evening with Wells before he directed his last playoff opener.

“You just can’t beat that,” Wells said. “It’s such a close-knit family anyway. I keep saying we’re like a traveling gypsy show, and we are. You just feel so proud that someone would take the time to do that.”

You can hear Wells recount his career during a 2016 episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast by listening below or via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or Google Play.

NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 13, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup Series gets on track today at Talladega Superspeedway, holding one practice session and qualifying for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Here is the day’s full schedule, which includes the Camping World Truck Series race.

(All times are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

10:30 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

11:05 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Truck Series Fr8Auctions 250; 94 laps/250.04 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying; two rounds/single car (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

After Dover win Chase Elliott can’t get ‘complacent’ at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The only playoff driver who left Dover last weekend truly happy was Chase Elliott.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver held on to win Sunday’s race and secured himself in the Round of 8.

The remaining 11 playoff drivers have two races left to get into the next round. To do that, they’ll first have to survive this weekend’s race at Talladega (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

But Elliott, who now has two career Cup wins, knows he can’t get too comfortable at Talladega.

“I think it’s nice to be able to know you’re going to move on, but you can’t get complacent in the fact that you are moving on,” Elliott said in a media release. “You can’t let those points just sit out there and not try to go get them because those bonus points you get for winning or winning a stage … that’s huge, and you need as many as you can get.”

Entering this weekend, Elliott owns 13 playoff points. Ten of those come from winning at Watkins Glen and Dover. The other three are from stage wins at New Hampshire, Watkins Glen and Pocono.

Of the 12 playoffs drivers, Elliott is tied with Ryan Blaney for the eighth most playoff points. That puts him ahead of only Kyle Larson (six playoff points), Aric Almirola (one) and Alex Bowman (zero).

“One or two points could be the difference in you making the Round of 4 or not,” Elliott said. “Just knowing that and not being complacent with the win and trying to go get another one or two before it starts I think is important.”

Like most of the field, Sunday’s race will be Elliott’s eighth restrictor-plate points race of the stage era.

But Elliott’s record in the first seven leaves a lot to be desired.

Since the 2017 Daytona 500, Elliott has earned stage finishes three times in plate races. Those all came in the first stage.

Those seven races include four DNFs for Elliott due to crashes. In the races he finished, Elliott placed 14th (2017 Daytona 500), 22nd (2017 July Daytona) and third (2018 Talladega April).

Last spring’s Talladega race was Elliott’s first bright spot on the 2.66-mile track since he led 27 laps and finished fifth in his first start there in May 2016.

He placed 12th in the fall race and then crashed in both 2017 races.

Though he didn’t earn a stage finish in last April’s Talladega race, Elliott was the only non-Ford driver to finish in the top seven.

 and on Facebook