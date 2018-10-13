Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kurt Busch wins pole at Talladega, Stewart-Haas sweeps first two rows

By Dan BeaverOct 13, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
Stewart-Haas Racing swept the top four positions in qualification with Kurt Busch winning the pole for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with a speed of 195.804 mph. This is Busch’s first restrictor plate pole.

He beat teammate Clint Bowyer (195.301 mph) by .126 seconds with Kevin Harvick (195.186) and Aric Almirola (194.571) rounding out the top four.

Starting spots are unofficial until after post-qualification inspection.

Hendrick Motorsports took the next four positions. Chase Elliott (194.394), Jimmie Johnson (194.172), Alex Bowman (193.768) and William Byron (193.768) qualified fifth through eighth.

HMS was the last team to sweep the top four positions before today’s qualification session. In April 2011 at Talladega, Jeff Gordon won the pole with Jimmie Johnson, Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. lined up behind him.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch (193.693) in ninth and Denny Hamlin (193.380) in 10th round out the top 10.

Playoff contender Martin Truex Jr. (192.928) qualified 11th.

Team Penske has six Talladega wins in the last eight races but failed to advance any car into the final round of qualification. Brad Keselowski (191.900), Ryan Blaney (191.731) and Joey Logano (191.386) will line up 18th through 20th.

Kyle Larson (188.731) was the slowest among the playoff contenders in 34th.

David Starr failed to qualify.

Truck results, point standings after Talladega

By Dan BeaverOct 13, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
The Round of 8 came to a close at Talladega with several playoff contenders involved in accidents. In the end, it was part-time driver Timothy Peters who survived the carnage to score his third Truck victory at Talladega and 11th of his career.

Last-lap contact with Noah Gragson opened the door for Peters to win and caused the Fr8Auctions 250 to end under caution with Myatt Snider second and David Gilliland third.

Fourth-place Justin Haley was the only playoff contender in the top five. Wendell Chavous rounded finished fifth to score his first Tuck top 10.

Johnny Sauter scored enough stage points to advance in the playoffs. He enters the Round of 6 with the lead and 42 bonus points.

Brett Moffitt is seeded second with 27 bonus points and is followed by Noah Gragson (25), Grant Enfinger (18) and Justin Haley (14). Matt Crafton is seeded in the sixth and final position with three bonus points.

Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen failed to advance.

Timothy Peters wins Truck race at Talladega after last-lap contact

By Dan BeaverOct 13, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Contact on the final lap of the Fr8auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway between Timothy Peters and Noah Gragson sent one driver spinning and the other to victory lane.

Peters made contact with Gragson’s right rear quarter panel while battling for the lead, sending Gragson’s truck into the wall. Peters was ahead of the field as the caution waved to freeze the field to score the win.

“My spotter said clear coming down to the tri-oval and I just didn’t get cleared enough,” Peters said. “I had my teammate coming on the outside and had a good push … to the outside and it was just formed up quicker, better trucks, coming off of Turn 2. We’re coming down to the checkered flag and we’re trying to make the best of it. Noah is going for it, too. Was it a block? At that point it didn’t matter, I wasn’t going to lift. I hated the outcome that it was but it feels good to cross that finish line knowing we won that race.”

Myatt Snider finished second with David Gilliland third. Justin Haley, who was already locked into the Round of 6 with his win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, finished fourth. Wendell Chavous placed a career-best fifth in what he said would be his last series race.

Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen were eliminated from title contention.

Stage 1 and Stage 2 went caution-free with a few close calls. It boiled over in the final stage. On lap 59, Chris Fontaine changed lanes from the high side and came across the nose of Haley. Fontaine spun into Johnny Sauter and then shot back up the track. When the smoke cleared, 10 trucks were heavily damaged, including those of points contenders Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes. Also involved were Parker Kligerman, Spencer Gallagher, John Hunter Nemechek, Bo LeMastus and Justin Fontaine. The accident brought out a red flag that lasted 11 minutes, 42 seconds.

Gragson tweeted after the race that there were no hard feelings toward Peters.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Wendell Chavous finished fifth to earn his first top 10 in 50 Truck races. … Bryan Dauzat (8th) scored his first top-10 finish in his fourth career start. … In his third career Truck race, Max Tullman scored his first top 10 (10th). His previous best was a 23rd at Chicagoland earlier this year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tanner Thorson (31st) got turned out of the draft with three laps remaining in Stage 2, collecting Brett Moffitt. Early in the final stage, he cut a tire and spun in a single-truck incident. … Making his fourth start of the season, Parker Kligerman (28th) pinballed his way through the Lap 59 accident and made heavy contact with the inside wall. … Coming off Turn 4, Todd Gilliland (20th) made contact with Enfinger with 11 laps remaining while battling for the lead. Gilliland made heavy contact with the inside wall.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “That’s Talladega. That’s what we race here for: wild wrecks and crazy finishes. … We had a great first two segments and then got hooked in the right rear in that one,” Crafton said on Fox after being involved in a Lap 59 accident.

WHAT’S NEXT: Texas Roadhouse 200 at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 27 on Fox Sports 1.

Alex Bowman focused on win to join teammate Chase Elliott in next round

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Alex Bowman’s hopes of advancing to the next round of the playoffs will rely as much as on help from others as what he does.

Bowman enters Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC) last among the 12 playoff drivers in the standings. He is 34 points out of the final transfer spot.

I don’t think stage points are going to help us make the transfer to the next round,” Bowman said Saturday. “I think a win is going to have to get it done.”

That’s where he can use the help of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

Teammate Chase Elliott has moved on to the next round with his win last weekend at Dover. Jimmie Johnson was eliminated in the first round and William Byron did not make the playoffs.

A focus for Hendrick Motorsports will be to help Bowman advance in the playoffs.

“I’m appreciative of any help they give me, and I will take what I can get, but I don’t know exactly what that is going to be,” Bowman said. “ We have had situations where just the four of us have tried to work together before and we have never been able to make it work like some of the other manufacturers have. We have some work to do just to get all that ironed out, let alone trying to push one car to the front.”

But what is the responsibility for Elliott? Help his teammate or seek to score more stage or playoff points since he’s still in title contention?

I know that if I was in his position I would certainly want at least my teammates not to hurt my effort,” Elliott said. “You don’t want to impede that progress, but I feel like the boss (car owner Rick Hendrick) has always kind of been a race win guy and I don’t think he is ever going to let something like that pull me out of a potential contention to win or me laying over to let him win. That stuff is, to me, never really been the topic of conversation at Hendrick Motorsports since I’ve been there. 

“I think the topic will probably be more along the lines of just try not to hurt one another and try to help (Bowman) when we can. I am certainly open to doing that. If he can move on as well that does nothing but help all of us in our company.”

Bowman has found his way to the front in the three restrictor-plate races this season. He’s lead 40 laps, which ranks most among all Chevrolet teams and fourth this season. 

MOST LAPS LED ON RESTRICTOR-PLATE TRACKS THIS SEASON

118 — Ryan Blaney

73 — Joey Logano

66 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

40 — Alex Bowman

33 — Denny Hamlin

30 — Brad Keselowski

26 — William Byron

24 — Martin Truex Jr.

21 — Kurt Busch

20 — Kevin Harvick

20 — Michael McDowell

Kevin Harvick tops 204 mph to lead Talladega Cup practice

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2018, 12:24 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Kevin Harvick posted a lap of 204.227 mph to lead the field in Saturday’s lone Cup practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

Fords took the top five spots.

Harvick was followed by Aric Almirola (203.957 mph), Joey Logano (202.478), Clint Bowyer (202.431) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (202.388).

Twenty-four cars topped 200 mph in practice.

There were no incidents in the session.

