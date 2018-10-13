Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Alex Bowman focused on win to join teammate Chase Elliott in next round

By Dustin LongOct 13, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Alex Bowman’s hopes of advancing to the next round of the playoffs will rely as much as on help from others as what he does.

Bowman enters Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC) last among the 12 playoff drivers in the standings. He is 34 points out of the final transfer spot.

I don’t think stage points are going to help us make the transfer to the next round,” Bowman said Saturday. “I think a win is going to have to get it done.”

That’s where he can use the help of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates.

Teammate Chase Elliott has moved on to the next round with his win last weekend at Dover. Jimmie Johnson was eliminated in the first round and William Byron did not make the playoffs.

A focus for Hendrick Motorsports will be to help Bowman advance in the playoffs.

“I’m appreciative of any help they give me, and I will take what I can get, but I don’t know exactly what that is going to be,” Bowman said. “ We have had situations where just the four of us have tried to work together before and we have never been able to make it work like some of the other manufacturers have. We have some work to do just to get all that ironed out, let alone trying to push one car to the front.”

But what is the responsibility for Elliott? Help his teammate or seek to score more stage or playoff points since he’s still in title contention?

I know that if I was in his position I would certainly want at least my teammates not to hurt my effort,” Elliott said. “You don’t want to impede that progress, but I feel like the boss (car owner Rick Hendrick) has always kind of been a race win guy and I don’t think he is ever going to let something like that pull me out of a potential contention to win or me laying over to let him win. That stuff is, to me, never really been the topic of conversation at Hendrick Motorsports since I’ve been there. 

“I think the topic will probably be more along the lines of just try not to hurt one another and try to help (Bowman) when we can. I am certainly open to doing that. If he can move on as well that does nothing but help all of us in our company.”

Bowman has found his way to the front in the three restrictor-plate races this season. He’s lead 40 laps, which ranks most among all Chevrolet teams and fourth this season. 

MOST LAPS LED ON RESTRICTOR-PLATE TRACKS THIS SEASON

118 — Ryan Blaney

73 — Joey Logano

66 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

40 — Alex Bowman

33 — Denny Hamlin

30 — Brad Keselowski

26 — William Byron

24 — Martin Truex Jr.

21 — Kurt Busch

20 — Kevin Harvick

20 — Michael McDowell

Timothy Peters wins Truck race at Talladega after last-lap contact

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 13, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Contact on the final lap of the Fr8auctions 250 at Talladega Superspeedway between Timothy Peters and Noah Gragson sent one driver spinning and the other to victory lane.

Peters made contact with Gragson’s right rear quarter panel while battling for the lead, sending Gragson’s truck into the wall. Peters was ahead of the field as the caution waved to freeze the field to score the win.

“My spotter said clear coming down to the tri-oval and I just didn’t get cleared enough,” Peters said. “I had my teammate coming on the outside and had a good push … to the outside and it was just formed up quicker, better trucks, coming off of Turn 2. We’re coming down to the checkered flag and we’re trying to make the best of it. Noah is going for it, too. Was it a block? At that point it didn’t matter, I wasn’t going to lift. I hated the outcome that it was but it feels good to cross that finish line knowing we won that race.”

Gragson, who would have advanced to the next round of the playoffs with the win, instead failed to transfer because of the crash. Stewart Friesen also failed to advance.

Myatt Snider finished second with David Gilliland third. Justin Haley, who was already locked into the Round of 6 with his win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, finished fourth. Wendell Chavous placed a career-best fifth in what he said would be his last series race.

Stage 1 and Stage 2 went caution-free with a few close calls. It boiled over in the final stage. On lap 59, Chris Fontaine changed lanes from the high side and came across the nose of Haley. Fontaine spun into Johnny Sauter and then shot back up the track. When the smoke cleared, 10 trucks were heavily damaged, including those of points contenders Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes. Also involved were Parker Kligerman, Spencer Gallagher, John Hunter Nemechek, Bo LeMastus and Justin Fontaine. The accident brought out a red flag that lasted 11 minutes, 42 seconds.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger

STAGE 2 WINNER: Todd Gilliland

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Wendell Chavous finished fifth to earn his first top 10 in 50 Truck races. … Bryan Dauzat (8th) scored his first top-10 finish in his fourth career start. … In his third career Truck race, Max Tullman scored his first top 10 (10th). His previous best was a 23rd at Chicagoland earlier this year.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Tanner Thorson (31st) got turned out of the draft with three laps remaining in Stage 2, collecting Brett Moffitt. Early in the final stage, he cut a tire and spun in a single-truck incident. … Making his fourth start of the season, Parker Kligerman (28th) pinballed his way through the Lap 59 accident and made heavy contact with the inside wall. … Coming off Turn 4, Todd Gilliland (20th) made contact with Enfinger with 11 laps remaining while battling for the lead. Gilliland made heavy contact with the inside wall.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “That’s Talladega. That’s what we race here for: wild wrecks and crazy finishes. … We had a great first two segments and then got hooked in the right rear in that one,” Crafton said on Fox after being involved in a Lap 59 accident.

WHAT’S NEXT: Texas Roadhouse 200 at 1 p.m. ET on Oct. 27 on Fox Sports 1.

Kevin Harvick tops 204 mph to lead Talladega Cup practice

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 13, 2018, 12:24 PM EDT
TALLADEGA, Ala. – Kevin Harvick posted a lap of 204.227 mph to lead the field in Saturday’s lone Cup practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

Fords took the top five spots.

Harvick was followed by Aric Almirola (203.957 mph), Joey Logano (202.478), Clint Bowyer (202.431) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (202.388).

Twenty-four cars topped 200 mph in practice.

There were no incidents in the session.

Nine Cup cars to be docked practice time at Talladega

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 13, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
UPDATE: NASCAR has announced that three additional teams will be docked practice today. Those will be the teams of playoff contender Brad Keselowski, DJ Kennington and Landon Cassill after their spotters missed the mandatory spotters meeting.

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Six Cup teams, including playoff competitors Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr., will be penalized practice time Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

All the violations stem from inspection issues last weekend at Dover.

The teams of Kyle Busch, Daniel Suarez and David Ragan will be docked 15 minutes for being late to pre-race inspection.

The teams of Kurt Busch and Truex will be docked 15 minutes for failing pre-race inspection twice.

The team of Bubba Wallace will be penalized 30 minutes for failing pre-race inspection three times. Wallace said that he will not have a backup car this weekend. The penalty should lessen the impact of not having a backup car.

Final Cup practice will be from 11:05 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

NASCAR America: Joey Logano will not change how he races Talladega

By Dan BeaverOct 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Joey Logano did not win last week at Dover but he did the next best thing. He scored the second-most points and left with a 31-point advantage over the bubble heading into the wildly uncertain race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

A second-place finish in Stage 1, fourth in Stage 2, and third overall combined for 50 points. Kevin Harvick – who won both stages and finished sixth – scored 51. The winner Chase Elliott had 48.

Stage racing has forced drivers to approach every race differently. With up to 20 points available in the stages, Logano is aware that he can lose ground throughout the race – not just at the end.

“We don’t really change the way we speedway race depending on what our points situation is” Logano told Jeff Burton this week on NASCAR America. “We want to go out there and race hard and try and score as many points as possible and stay up front.”

Aggression is needed to win but it comes with risk. Fighting for stage points requires one to race hard to be among the top 10 all day. With the ever-present threat of a multi-car crash, one must accumulate points while they can because there is no guarantee about the finish.

“We either win or we crash because that is the way it seems you have to race to win at these superspeedways,” Logano said.

Logano has won three of the last eight Talladega races. On three other occasions, he has finished 25th or worse with crash damage.

