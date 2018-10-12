Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
After Dover win Chase Elliott can’t get ‘complacent’ at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The only playoff driver who left Dover last weekend truly happy was Chase Elliott.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver held on to win Sunday’s race and secured himself in the Round of 8.

The remaining 11 playoff drivers have two races left to get into the next round. To do that, they’ll first have to survive this weekend’s race at Talladega (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

But Elliott, who now has two career Cup wins, knows he can’t get too comfortable at Talladega.

“I think it’s nice to be able to know you’re going to move on, but you can’t get complacent in the fact that you are moving on,” Elliott said in a media release. “You can’t let those points just sit out there and not try to go get them because those bonus points you get for winning or winning a stage … that’s huge, and you need as many as you can get.”

Entering this weekend, Elliott owns 13 playoff points. Ten of those come from winning at Watkins Glen and Dover. The other three are from stage wins at New Hampshire, Watkins Glen and Pocono.

Of the 12 playoffs drivers, Elliott is tied with Ryan Blaney for the eighth most playoff points. That puts him ahead of only Kyle Larson (six playoff points), Aric Almirola (one) and Alex Bowman (zero).

“One or two points could be the difference in you making the Round of 4 or not,” Elliott said. “Just knowing that and not being complacent with the win and trying to go get another one or two before it starts I think is important.”

Like most of the field, Sunday’s race will be Elliott’s eighth restrictor-plate points race of the stage era.

But Elliott’s record in the first seven leaves a lot to be desired.

Since the 2017 Daytona 500, Elliott has earned stage finishes three times in plate races. Those all came in the first stage.

Those seven races include four DNFs for Elliott due to crashes. In the races he finished, Elliott placed 14th (2017 Daytona 500), 22nd (2017 July Daytona) and third (2018 Talladega April).

Last spring’s Talladega race was Elliott’s first bright spot on the 2.66-mile track since he led 27 laps and finished fifth in his first start there in May 2016.

He placed 12th in the fall race and then crashed in both 2017 races.

Though he didn’t earn a stage finish in last April’s Talladega race, Elliott was the only non-Ford driver to finish in the top seven.

David Gilliland wins pole for Truck Series race at Talladega

Dustin Long
By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2018, 7:09 PM EDT
David Gilliland will start on the pole of Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Gilliland qualified first with a top speed of 180.570 mph. It is his second Truck Series pole in 14 starts. Both came this year (Daytona).

Gilliland is joined on the front row by Spencer Gallagher (180.550 mph).

Gilliland’s son, Todd Gilliland, qualified sixth for his first race on a superspeedway.

“It’s the most meaningful race I’ve ever raced and here we are on the pole,” David Gilliland told Fox Sports 2.

The top five is completed by Timothy Peters (180.489), playoff driver Grant Enfinger (180.183) and playoff driver Johnny Sauter (179.939).

NASCAR disallowed Bo LeMastus‘ second round time after he dipped below the yellow line on the frontstretch during his run. He will start 12th.

Where the remaining playoff drivers qualified:

Brett Moffitt – eighth

Matt Crafton – ninth

Stewart Friesen – 11th

Noah Gragson – 13th

Ben Rhodes – 14th

Justin Haley – 16th

Click here for starting lineup

 

 

 

 

Bubba Wallace without backup car for Talladega Cup race

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2018, 4:51 PM EDT
Bubba Wallace will be without a backup car for this weekend’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. Sunday on NBC).

The Richard Petty Motorsports rookie will have to make it through one practice session and qualifying on Saturday with one No. 43 Chevrolet at his disposal before competing in his second Cup race on the 2.66-mile track.

“Out of all the speedway races we have had, we have run okay, but then the cars are totaled at the end,” Wallace said Friday at Talladega. “That is part of it. So, yeah, we are just going to go out and do our own deal until the race starts. That was new news to me going into this weekend. I was like ‘Oh, alright’.”

He finished 16th at Talladega in the spring and placed 14th in the July Daytona race.

The lack of a backup car is a product of RPM’s lack of funding.

The team has struggled to secure sponsorship for Wallace, who finished second in the Daytona 500 but has one top 10 in the 29 races since. He has wrecked in four of the last 10 races.

RPM also auctioned off Wallace’s Daytona 500 car in May. The car went for roughly $83,000.

Sunday’s race will be the seventh where Petty’s Garage and Medallion Bank have been on the car. Both are companies operated by the team’s co-owners, Andrew Murstein (Medallion Bank) and Richard Petty (Petty’s Garage).

NBC Sports’ Dustin Long chronicled the team’s sponsorship struggles while embedded with RPM in August.

“Reality is we were so late in what took place in ’17, budgets were petty well set in ’18,” Brian Moffitt, the team’s CEO, said at the time of signing Wallace. “We knew this year was going to be like it is. We were hoping we would close more business in-season like everybody does. We really think that ’19 and the discussions that we do have are very positive around Bubba.”

Wallace called the team’s situation “ballin’ on a budget.”

“Money is the root of all evil and success for us,” Wallace said. “We just need a partner, and we have great partners right now with World Wide Technology for a brand-new sponsor to come on-board and to take a big leap with us is big. So, they have done a lot for us. STP, Air Force, Click N’ Close, and we have had a number of great partners throughout the year to get us to where we are at, but we still need more. We want more funding to help our speed, help all resources that go into making a race team successful. …

“We will go out and finish out these next six races the best that we can. We have a new car coming here in a couple of weeks, so we have some good things coming it’s just a matter for having a little bit of luck on our side. I was just glad to be able to finish Dover last weekend (in 23rd, his best finish in seven races) and now we can kind of get through this weekend, hopefully unscathed and then get the last five I would say into a smooth consistent roll into the off-season. And then get really prepared for when February comes around.”

NBCSN will debut “Racing Roots: Featuring Bubba Wallace” at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday after Cup qualifying.

Aric Almirola: Having fast Fords ‘plays into our favor’ at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
After arguably the most disappointing final 10 laps of his Cup career last weekend at Dover, Aric Almirola has reason to be positive.

He’s heading to Talladega.

Like Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, Almirola is one of the few drivers who can claim the chaotic 2.66-mile track as one of his best in the last few years.

Before the fall 2016 race there, Almirola had never finished better than 10th in 13th Talladega starts.

In the four races since, he’s finished eighth or better each time.

Talladega now represents his fourth best average finish (17.2) behind Richmond, Dover and Phoenix.

Almirola’s four race top-10 streak is the longest active at Talladega. David Ragan‘s three-race streak is second best.

In April, six Fords finished in the top seven, with Almirola bringing up the rear of that group in seventh.

“The Fords typically run well at Talladega and up front,” Almirola said in a press release. “I think Stewart-Haas Racing has been right on the heels of Team Penske and their success at Talladega. So as much as Talladega is a wild card, I think it kind of plays into our favor given that our cars are so fast.”

Almirola, who has one Xfinity win at Talladega and one Daytona win in both Cup and Xfinity, is looking to catapult into the third round of the playoffs to further the best season of his career.

Following a flirtation with his first Cup win since 2014 and finishing 13th at Dover, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver is ninth on the playoff grid. Almirola is 10 points behind the cutoff spot.

Knowing his No. 10 team has shown speed at plate races and on 1.5-mile tracks does not ease Almirola’s nerves.

“It’s that part of the year and we’re all racing for a championship and it’s really high stakes,” Almirola said. “Everybody is on edge, everyone wants to be aggressive and score all the points they can. We saw at the end of Charlotte (Roval) that every point and position matters.”

Almirola, who has only one playoff point, secured a spot in the second round of the playoffs after passing enough cars in the final three laps on the Roval.

“Talladega is going to be no different,” Almirola said. “It has been a good place for me, but it’s still the unknown. You can get caught up in a wreck that had nothing to do with you, or you could be the cause of the wreck. Things just happen when you’re running 200 mph and an inch apart from each other for three hours. One mistake and it usually collects a lot of people. You just have to hope you’re in the right place at the right time. If we are, it could be a good day for us.”

UPDATED entry lists for NASCAR at Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 12, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
The last restrictor-plate races of the season have arrived with the Cup and Truck Series events at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sunday’s Cup race is also the series’ last restrictor-plate race at Talladega.

The Cup race is the second race in the Round of 12 in the playoffs. The Truck Series will end its first playoff round more than a month after it started.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – 1000Bulbs.com 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

There are 41 entries for the race. Only 40 cars will qualify for the field.

Cody Ware is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet. David Starr is entered in Obaika Racing’s No. 97 Toyota.

Brendan Gaughan is entered in Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet.

DJ Kennington is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet.

In April’s race, Joey Logano led the final 42 laps and beat Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott.

Click here for the updated entry list.

Truck Series

There are 36 entries for the race.

Spencer Gallagher is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet.

Timothy Peters is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 25 Chevrolet.

David Gilliland is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Joey Gase will drive Copp Motorsports’ No. 83 Chevrolet.

Last year, Parker Kligerman led the final two laps to claim the win over Christopher Bell and Myatt Snider.

Click here for the entry list.