Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Team Penske dominates Talladega

By Dan BeaverOct 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski have combined to win six of the last eight races at Talladega Superspeedway, which puts them in the minority of playoff contenders who might actually be looking forward to this week’s race there (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC).

Logano enters the weekend fourth in standings, 31 points above the cutoff line. Keselowski is 21 points above the bubble.

Team Penske’s streak kicked off in 2014 when Keselowski was in a must-win situation entering the fall Talladega race. Since then, he’s won twice more (spring 2016 and fall 2017).

Logano won in fall 2015 and 2016 as well as this spring.

What is the key to their success? According to Kyle Petty, it’s simple.

“They have Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, two of arguably the best restrictor-plate drivers that are out there,” Petty said. “They know how to control the race. … Once you get them to first or second position, they understand how to slow down that outside line, speed up that inside line – or speed up that outside line and slow down that inside line. And they just take control of the race.”

For their success, however, it is rare for them to both finish well in the same race.

In the last eight races, Logano and Keselowski have both scored top 10s only twice. On three occasions when one of them won, the other finished 25th or worse.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: Pit road woes a familiar refrain for No. 4 team

By Dan BeaverOct 10, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick continues to be plagued by pit road problems. Last week on Lap 321 of the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway, a lug nut knocked a valve stem off his tire during a green-flag stop, forcing the No. 4 back into the pits on the following lap. He lost a lap to the leaders in the process.

It was an instance of bad luck, but it underscores a problem the driver and team have had before.

“All of these issues that we talk about and have for four years now is always things happening in the pits,” Dale Jarrett said on Tuesday’s NASCAR America. “The pit crew makes mistakes, they make a call, they have things like lug nuts flying off and hitting a valve stem. … With the level of competition and as these rounds move forward, you can’t have these types of mistakes and expect to win the championship.”

Stewart-Haas Racing has made substantial changes to the pit crew since Harvick won his first – and so far only – championship in 2014. Only two members (Mike Morneau and Justin White) who went over the wall that year remain with the team. Still, the problems persist.

“What they do … and what constantly amazes me … is they dominate a race, they let it slip away, but they come back and get something out of it,” Kyle Petty said.

On Sunday, Harvick got back on the lead lap when an axle came out of Ross Chastain’s car on Lap 339. The race restarted on Lap 349 and in the final 55 laps, Harvick was able to climb back to sixth as the checkers waved.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Long: Kasey Kahne’s exit robs NASCAR fans of one last cheer for their driver

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 9, 2018, 9:31 PM EDT
1 Comment

The end was coming. Kasey Kahne foretold that when he said in August this would be his last full-time season in NASCAR.

But Tuesday’s announcement that Kahne has not been medically cleared to run the rest of the Cup season ends a career that began with such allure and promise that some of his memorabilia had to be flown in from overseas to satisfy demand.

A career that should be celebrated ends muted and abbreviated. His time in NASCAR will be recalled as not working out the way it was supposed to — from the courtroom drama over where he would race in Cup as a rookie to near-misses on the track, changing rides, being lent to a team and his departure from the series.

It has been quite a journey.

Even before he competed in his first Cup race, two manufacturers signed him. A federal court settled the matter.  He could drive for Ray Evernham’s Dodge team

When Kahne finished second in two of his first three Cup races in 2004 (he lost at Rockingham to Matt Kenseth by one-hundredth of a second), his popularity soared. Crowds left little in his souvenir hauler. One company flew his die-cast cars from China — instead of shipping them by boat.

With penetrating blue eyes, he became one of NASCAR’s heartthrobs. Kahne was selected to People magazine’s “America’s Top 50 Bachelors” at the height of NASCAR’s popularity in the mid-2000s and had women fawn over him in those Allstate commercials.

His support grew as he came close to winning but didn’t his rookie season. Newer fans might call that a Kyle Larson-type season, noting how close Larson came to winning as a rookie without doing so.

Kahne scored his first Cup win in May 2005 at Richmond. He held off Tony Stewart in the closing laps, a point Stewart noted when he congratulated Kahne.

“I just told Kasey that down the road when they talk about his first win that I got the honor of being the guy they mentioned that he had to race for the win,” Stewart said that night.

The victories came more often. Kahne won a season-high six races in 2006, including the Coca-Cola 600 for the first of three times.

He was so popular that he replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr. as Budweiser’s driver after Earnhardt moved from Dale Earnhardt Inc. to Hendrick Motorsports in 2008. While Kahne did not have the party reputation Earnhardt had, Kahne’s youth and good looks matched the image Budweiser sought to promote.

Kahne’s win at Sonoma in 2009 for Richard Petty Motorsports marked Petty’s first time in Victory Lane as an owner in a decade.

Kahne had so much promise that car owner Rick Hendrick signed him in 2010 even though Hendrick did not have a ride available until the 2012 season. Kahne spent that in-between year with Red Bull Racing and won a race.

In his first season at Hendrick, Kahne finished a career-high fourth in the standings. It would be the high point of his six years there. Kahne won six races for the organization, including last year’s Brickyard 400 that ended a 102-race winless streak.

“I’m going to treasure this forever,’’ Kahne told NBC Sports after the win.

But that race foreshadowed the problems that plagued Kahne this season. Kahne battled severe cramping and went to the infield care center for IV fluids before he completed his duties as winner that day.

Those issues worsened this year. Darlington proved almost too much. Kahne said “it was really hard to keep my eyes open and see” during the last 100 laps of the Southern 500 as he battled extreme dehydration. 

“I was trying to control my heart rate because it was so high,” he said. “I basically just kind of laid in the car and drove around the corners. At that point all I’m doing is focusing on my body and my health, not on what I should be actually focusing on, and that’s racing.”

He tested last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway and in less than two hours of track time could not ease doctor concerns he’d be well enough to run any Cup race this year.

So, any farewell fans wished to have these final weeks of the season will have to take place on social media or a dirt track where Kahne will race his sprint car.

That might be the best place to appreciate Kahne — back in the type of racing that led him to NASCAR, his car sliding through the corners with a rooster tail of dirt trailing.

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott’s restart skill was key to Dover win

By Dan BeaverOct 9, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Before last week, Chase Elliott had a reputation he wanted to shed.

In several races during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Elliott lost the lead on late-race restarts.

Notably, he was in position to win both Michigan International Speedway races of 2016 before finishing second to Joey Logano in June and Kyle Larson in August.

“The Chase Elliott of a couple of years ago got spanked on restarts,” Kyle Petty said on Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

Elliott put that behind him at Dover. On Lap 393, he stayed on track along with Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. while the remainder of the field pitted. Most of the top 10 cars on the restart had two fresh tires. Aric Almirola in sixth had four.

With four laps remaining in regulation, Elliott beat Keselowski on the restart and watched as a multi-car accident erupted behind him. The crash collected Keselowski and Truex, leaving Elliott as the only driver without any fresh rubber.

Elliott was forced to prove his new found skill was not a fluke. On a green-white-checkered restart, he held off the two fresh tires on the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin to take the win.

“On Sunday though, he did an outstanding job at one of … the most difficult places,” Dale Jarrett said of Elliott. “He’s on old tires … on a concrete surface but did two restarts almost to perfection.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Aric Almirola interview, Penske success at Dega

NBCSN
By Dustin LongOct 9, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN. Host Krista Voda is joined by analysts Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett.

On today’s show:

  • On Sunday at Dover, Stewart-Haas Racing was on the verge of having one of its greatest days as a company – until everything went wrong in the final 80 laps. How is SHR putting Dover behind it and focusing on this weekend’s race at Talladega? Dillon Welch is at the team’s headquarters in Kannapolis, North Carolina to find out, and he’s got interviews with Aric Almirola and the team’s Xfinity Series playoff hopeful, Cole Custer.

 

  • Late-race restarts have not always gone well for Chase Elliott. But on Sunday, he nailed two of them late on his way to victory. We’ll break down how Elliott has progressed in the ‘restart arts,’ which could make the difference in his pursuit of the championship.

 

  • After a ho-hum day at Dover, Team Penske heads to Talladega, a track the organization has excelled at in recent years. At such a chaotic and unpredictable track, how have the Penske drivers become steady front-runners?

 

  • And it’s been a newsy Tuesday in the NASCAR world, as one veteran driver is forced to say goodbye and a rising star is getting a new crew chief. We’ll have the latest on Kasey Kahne and Daniel Suarez.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.