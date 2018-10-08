Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dover ball joint failures concern teams

By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday’s Cup race at Dover saw two different instances of rare ball joints failures on cars.

The first occurred on Jimmie Johnson‘s No. 48 Chevrolet during the pace laps and resulted in Johnson going to the garage for repairs before the green flag. He finished 36th, 17 laps off the lead.

The second failure happened to Clint Bowyer‘s No. 14 Ford and resulted in him crashing with less than 10 laps to go.

NASCAR America’s Marty Snider reported Monday that the incidents have caused “concern” in the NASCAR community over the rare failures.

“That’s a NASCAR-mandated part all the teams buy from one vendor,” Snider said. “There is concern, both those pieces have been sent to metallurgists, that there might be a bad batch of ball joints. So throughout the NASCAR community all those pieces are being changed for Talladega and moving forward.”

Watch the above video for more from Marty Snider on Sunday’s Cup race.

Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, discussed the ball joint failure’s Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.”

“It was a very strange failure, something that we, me as a racer and everybody in the garage area … it’s not a part that would typically fail,” Miller said. “Very strange. We looked at the parts and stuff with the team. Going to get a full metallurgy report and see if there was potentially a bad batch of material or something that led to it because it’s not a typical failure at all.”

Todd Gordon, crew chief for Joey Logano, also addressed the part issue on “The Morning Drive,” saying it “really had me scratching my head.”

“I know the Hendrick guys will be looking at it, and I’m sure the parts supplier will have an intent view on (it) because that’s not something we all play in,” Gordon said. “That’s a common part across the industry. I’d say every team is looking at that and trying to understand what happened and make sure we’re not all vulnerable too because if Jimmie makes it through the round last week at the Roval, that’s almost a championship-run ender for any team still in the playoffs. Something that we’ll all have to understand.

“That’s a really odd part to break. I can’t ever remember a ball joint failing especially on a pace lap like that. One when it hits the wall is one thing, but to be under normal racing scenarios and have one break, or in that case under caution. From what I understand, I don’t think it was a different part than what they what they had practiced with. Really odd timing with that one.”

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Talladega

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The last restrictor-plate races of the season have arrived with the Cup and Truck Series events at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sunday’s Cup race is also the series’ last restrictor-plate race at Talladega.

The Cup race is the second race in the Round of 12 in the playoffs. The Truck Series will end its first playoff round more than a month after it started.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – 1000Bulbs.com 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

There are 41 entries for the race. Only 40 cars will qualify for the field.

There no drivers attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet and Obaika Racing’s No. 97 Toyota.

Brendan Gaughan is entered in Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet.

DJ Kennington is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet.

In April’s race, Joey Logano led the final 42 laps and beat Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series

There are 36 entries for the race.

Spencer Gallagher is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet.

Timothy Peters is entered in GMS Racing’s No. 25 Chevrolet.

David Gilliland is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Joey Gase will drive Copp Motorsports’ No. 83 Chevrolet.

Last year Parker Kligerman led the final two laps to claim the win over Christopher Bell and Myatt Snider.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Dover review, ‘On the Clock’

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and reviews all the action from the weekend’s racing at Dover.

Krista Voda hosts with Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton from the Charlotte Studio.

On today’s show:

  • Krista, Kyle & Jeff will reviews Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway. Brilliant pit strategy helped Chase Elliott gain the track position he needed to take the checkered flag and a spot in the Round of 8. We’ll hear from Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson on what led to his gutsy call.
  • For the majority of Sunday’s race, Stewart-Haas Racing was in command. However, a variety of issues denied SHR the win. We’ll hear from drivers Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch & Clint Bowyer and get their reaction on Sunday’s result.
  • Kyle and Jeff will break down all 12 playoff drivers, but their time is limited. We’ll see how they fare in a game we call “On the Clock.”
  • We’ll recap Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, make a Social Pit Stop and check in to see how our broadcasters fared in Fantasy action.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Sweet dreams & nightmares: Cup playoff outlook for Talladega

By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Monster Mile is in the rearview mirror of Cup playoffs teams, but the real beast of the second round of the playoffs is in Talladega, Alabama.

The second race of the Round of 12 takes the Cup Series and the remaining playoff drivers to the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway.

Here’s a look at the playoff grid and which drivers can sleep peacefully and those who are probably staring at the ceiling in despair ahead of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 (2 p.m. Sunday on NBC).

Who could sleep through 40 cars roaring by at Talladega?

Chase Elliott

Though he’s fifth in the point standings, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is in the green, advancing to the third round of the playoffs with his Dover win. He’ll look to improve on his third-place finish at Talladega in April.

Who is getting a full eight hours of sleep Saturday night?

Kevin Harvick (+68 points above cutoff) and Kyle Busch (+63)

Harvick earned himself two extra playoff points at Dover, giving him a total of 52. It would take an early catastrophe at Talladega for a dent to be put in his second-round plans.

The same goes for Busch, who finished eighth in Dover after a day filled with track bar problems. His Richmond win remains his only result better than seventh in the last seven races. In his last eight Talladega starts, his only finishes in the top 10 are second (spring 2016) and third (spring 2017).

Who is probably flinching at each mention of Talladega?

Martin Truex Jr. (+36)

The Furniture Row Racing driver hasn’t won in 11 races and has only three top fives in that span. He’d like a little boost heading into Kansas, but Talladega hasn’t been kind to him. He has DNFs in his last four starts there – three for wrecks – and the last of his two career top fives there came in the spring 2015 race.

Who is likely looking forward to Talladega?

Joey Logano (+31) and Brad Keselowski (+21)

After tying his career-best result at Dover (third), Logano is seeking to add to his career-best win total at Talladega (three). His only win this year came there and was his third in the last six Talladega races. Talladega is also the track Keselowski has won the most at (five times). He’s won three of the last eight races there, but crashed out in the spring.

Who will try to be his consistent self?

Kurt Busch (+21)

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is winless in his 35 Talladega starts, but he came the closest to Victory Lane in the spring, finishing second to Logano. Entering this weekend, Busch has finished in the top 10 in 10 of the last 12 races.

Who is very, very nervous?

Ryan Blaney (+10)

Blaney stole a win on the Charlotte Roval to secure a spot in the Round of 12, but started the round with an 11th-place finish at Dover after only earning four stage points. He’s shown speed on restrictor-plate tracks, leading 118 laps in the Daytona 500 and 27 laps in this race last year, but he has wrecked out in four of the last six plate races.

Who will be haunted by Dover in their dreams all week?

Aric Almirola (-10), Clint Bowyer (-10), Kyle Larson (-12) and Alex Bowman (-34)

Almirola saw an almost guaranteed win disappear after his teammate, Bowyer, wrecked with less than 10 laps to go. Then Almirola started a multi-car wreck on the ensuing restart that eliminated Bowman.

Almirola and Bowyer have one thing going for them: They’ve won at Talladega before, Bowyer twice in Cup and Almirola once in Xfinity.

Not going for them: Bowyer’s wrecked in three of the last four plate races. Almirola has wrecked in both of this year’s Daytona races.

Larson enters Talladega having not earned any stage or playoff points at Dover and finishing 12th. He’s never finished in the top five in nine Talladega starts or 10 Daytona starts.

Bowman will need to keep his nose clean all day or simply go out and win to keep his playoffs chances alive.

Below is the full playoff grid.

Wendell Chavous stepping away from NASCAR after Talladega Truck race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 8, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Camping World Truck Series driver Wendell Chavous announced Monday via Twitter that he will step away from NASCAR indefinitely following this weekend’s Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega.

Chavous has 49 career starts in the series since 2014. He’s competing full-time this year for Premium Motorsports. He best result through 18 races is 12th twice.

“It took me a long time to fully embrace and feel good about making this choice,” Chavous said. “I truly know in my heart it is the right thing to do for me and for my family as well.”

Chavous, 33, cited the “very demanding” NASCAR schedule in his decision as well as a desire to be more involved in his own company and his family.

“I have a 4-year-old son who is growing up very fast and I’ve missed important times in his life because of my racing career,” Chavous said. “I am a father first and I want to be there for him to guide him and watch him grow up.”

Chavous’ announcement comes after Truck Series rookie Justin Fontaine announced Sept. 17 that he would step away from the sport at season’s end due to the stress of his career on his family and a lack of sponsorship.