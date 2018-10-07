Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Rick Hendrick says Jimmie Johnson sponsorship news coming soon

By Nate RyanOct 7, 2018, 7:17 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. — Rick Hendrick said his team will have sponsorship news about Jimmie Johnson‘s No. 48 Chevrolet within the next 30 days.

In response to a question from NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long, the Hendrick Motorsports owner said the search for new sponsors had taken longer in part because Johnson had become so synonymous with Lowe’s, which announced in March that it would not be returning after sponsoring the seven-time champion since his 2002 rookie season.

“Sponsorships in general have been tough for everyone, and for Jimmie, we haven’t had any sponsor other than Lowe’s,” Hendrick said. “We’ve had some opportunities, but there was a conflict with some of the other sponsors we had. But we’re pretty excited. We’re going to have an announcement probably in the next 30 days or so, and I feel real good about it.

“But it’s really hard when you have someone that has been so successful, but they have been tied to one brand for a long time.  We’re excited about the next chapter there.”

After reports that the home improvement company might be reconsidering its decision and sponsoring some of Johnson’s race in 2019, Lowe’s released a statement last month to reaffirm its departure from NASCAR.

Aric Almirola laments lost opportunity at Dover win

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. — Aric Almirola stood against his car after he parked it on pit road Sunday and bowed his head.

When he looked up, he saw Chase Elliott drive into Victory Lane Sunday at Dover International Speedway. Moments later, Almriola saw Elliott’s celebration on a nearby video screen.

Then Almirola gazed back down at the ground.

“We’ve had so many opportunities and been so close and had the car to win and been in position,” Almirola said. “It just seems to not come through. I don’t know.

“Frustrated. Mad. Angry.”

Almirola was seven laps from winning his second career Cup race when a caution for Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer’s incident brought out the caution.

Then the decision became if to pit.

Almirola gave up his lead to do so. Not everybody joined him. Elliott, who was third, stayed out. Brad Keselowski, who was fourth, stayed out and restarted alongside Elliott on the front row. Martin Truex Jr., who was ninth, also didn’t pit and restarted third.

“That’s one of the situations where you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” Almirola said of crew chief Johnny Klausmeier’s decision to pit. “I feel like Johnny made the right call. We had a great car, it was really firing off on the restarts really fast and to come get four tires and be on offense; we’ve talked about that a lot this year about putting ourselves in situations to be on offense and we were. We put ourselves in position and it didn’t work out.”

Almirola restarted sixth. Trouble ensued shortly after the green waved.

Almirola bounced off the backstretch wall and hit Keselowski, triggering a crash that collected four other playoff drivers.

“I tried to at least go to where they weren’t, the top,” said Almirola, who led 64 laps, second only to teammate Kevin Harvick‘s 286 laps led. “(Hamlin) moved up to block me, and I just got really tight off of (Turn) 2. I bounced off the fence and got into Brad and we tore up a bunch of race cars on the back straightaway. I hate that for everybody that was involved. Kind of killed our day, too.

“I feel like we should be over there in Victory Lane celebrating and we’re not.”

Almirola finished 13th. Instead of qualifying for the next round and not having to worry about how he finishes next week at Talladega Superspeedway, Almirola is ninth in the standings. He trails Ryan Blaney by 10 points for the final transfer spot.

But that didn’t matter to Almirola as much immediately after the race as Elliott celebrated his second career Cup win.

“I want that for our team,” Almirola said. “I want that for our sponsors. I want to go to Victory Lane. That’s what I get paid to do, to try to win races. I’m frustrated that’s not us over there. That’s a hard one to swallow.

“That one is going to be a tough one.”

Denny Hamlin gives Chase Elliott room, earns best finish of season

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2018, 7:09 PM EDT
During the overtime restart Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Denny Hamlin was very much aware of the last time he and Chase Elliott ran 1-2 in a playoff race.

Hamlin, who finished a season-best second to Elliott, did not want a repeat of last October’s race at Martinsville. 

That saw Hamlin punt Elliott from the lead with just two laps left in the scheduled distance and an angry Elliott confront Hamlin on the track afterwards.

After a “pretty uneventful” Dover race for his No. 11 team, Hamlin kept it that way over the last three laps around the 1-mile track.

“After last fall, I was really making sure I didn’t make any contact, to be honest with you,” Hamlin said.

Chase Elliott said “I haven’t really had an issue with him since then,” but in the closing laps “I can’t say that I singled him out.”

Hamlin restarted on the inside of Elliott.

There were in that position after Elliott’s team elected to stay out of the pits during a late caution and Hamlin took two tires. They then survived a multi-car wreck involving five playoff drivers, which setup the overtime finish.

“The outside line was the preferred groove for the restart guys all day,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “We ran a 23.70 (seconds) on that last lap. (Elliott) was a 23.60. (Doing that on older tires) is amazing. I ran as hard as I could through (Turns) 1 and 2 and 3 and 4 and just couldn’t get beside him there. Proud of the whole FedEx Team. Definitely a step in the right direction. We chipped away at it all day long, kept moving up through the field. This is kind of where we deserved. Proud of this finish.”

Hamlin added, “Glad to see me and Chase could finish 1-2 here in a playoff race and not have any controversy, so happy for those guys.”

The finish is Hamlin’s best through 30 races this year and comes after he was eliminated from playoff contention last week at the Charlotte Roval. The runner-up finish is also his best Dover finish in 26 starts.

His previous best Dover result was fourth (2007, 2010).

The result is his second top five since the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

Points after the Cup Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover

By Dan BeaverOct 7, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
Chase Elliott had an uncontrolled tire during the pit stop at the end of Stage 2. He make up his lost ground and got back into position to win. Gambling on old tires, he held off the field to win the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover and locked himself into Round 3 of the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick dominated the race, winning both stages and leading 286 laps. He had valve stem knocked off with approximately 75 laps remaining. He was forced to pit a second time and lost a lap in the process. Harvick finished sixth.

Kyle Busch started from the pole but faded early. A speeding penalty in Stage 3 dropped him to the back half of the lead lap. He finished eighth.

Martin Truex Jr. had a speeding penalty during a pit stop with 57 laps remaining. Truex was then hit by Brad Keselowski during the caution with four laps remaining regulation. He finished 15th.

Joey Logano hit an axle from Ross Chastain‘s car with less than 60 to go. He missed the late-race accident and finished third.

Kurt Busch squeezed past Truex, Keselowski and Alex Bowman in a multi-car accident with four laps remaining in regulation. He finished 5th.

Keselowski took only two tires with 57 to go. He was collected in multi-car accident with four laps remaining after Aric Almirola bounced off the backstretch wall. Keselowski finished 14th.

Ryan Blaney almost made it through the Lap 396 caution, but sustained damage to his right rear. He narrowly missed the top 10 with an 11th.

Outside the Top 12 Cutoff Line

Aric Almirola took the lead on a late race restart and was leading with eight laps remaining when Clint Bowyer wreck.  After pitting, Almirola restarted in sixth. On the restart, he bounced off the outside wall and collected Keselowski, Truex and Bowman. He finished 13th.

Bowyer pitted with a loose wheel with 19 laps remaining. Eleven laps later, he pounded the wall and retired in 35th.

Kyle Larson spent much of the day off the lap, but he got back in touch with the leaders and finished 12th.

Bowman lost a lap early in the race and struggled to regain it. He was swept into a multi-car accident with four laps remaining. Bowman finished 28th and is 34 points below the cutoff line.

Click here for complete point standings.

What drivers said after the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover

By Dan BeaverOct 7, 2018, 6:54 PM EDT
Chase Elliott — Winner: “I just feel like I’ve messed it up so many times. I was like hey, here’s your opportunity to make it right and to do it right. I don’t know. Today just felt different. Like in those positions, I just felt more confident and just excited about the opportunity instead of unsure of what was going to happen. It’s just amazing and I just love the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick has given me. I’m glad he was able to be here today for our second win of the year.”

Denny Hamlin — Finished 2nd: “I ran as hard as I could through 1 and 2 and 3 and 4. I just couldn’t get beside him. … We chipped away at it all day long, kept moving up through the field and got here. This is kind of where we deserved. Proud of this finish and we’ll move on to the next race. … Glad to see me and Chase could finish 1-2 here in a playoff race and not have any controversy, so happy for those guys. ” 

Joey Logano — Finished 3rd: “When you hit an axle that’s a big piece that can do some real, real damage. It could hurt the driver in all honesty, so I’m glad we got through that and fixed our damage and got a good finish. Right at the end there the two-tire call was good and on that restart we were able to make so many passes and then they crashed, so that set us up pretty good. I honestly thought I had a really good shot at winning it, but just came up a little short. I didn’t think the 9 could possibly win that race on old tires like that, but I think that red flag really helped him cool them off.”

Joey Logano — Finished 4th: “We were about a ninth-place car all day. We had that big wreck and then were restarting fourth. The Craftsman Camry was gifted a couple of spots but we’ll take that. We stayed in and fought hard all day. We ran the best we probably ran here at Dover. We’ll need to figure out what we need to do to get up there and battle for the win but definitely a few steps forward.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 5th: “It was a really good day for us with the stages. We were just a little bit tight most of the day and felt like it came to us towards the end. I was giving it all I had chasing down Almirola and the yellow comes out and from there it just changed the course of everything. It’s not even a ripple effect, it’s a tidal wave of things that happen. Once one yellow comes out that goes against what everybody thought was gonna happen, so Almirola could have won, we could have finished second. We ended up fifth. We have nothing to complain about.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 6th: “I don’t really care about points. I’d rather win.”

Kyle Busch — Finished 8th: “It worked in our favor a bit today with some other cars getting torn up. Which is unfortunate for them. Our day was not very good. Speeding on pit road took us out of the running for a top-10 and a solid finish. We got about what we deserved I guess.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 11th: “I thought we were OK all day. We were a seventh, eighth, ninth-place car and it was hard to pass. We lost some spots on that last pit stop and that put us in a bad spot and we got kind of wrecked there. It wasn’t very good, but I don’t know. There are a couple good tracks coming up for us, so hopefully we can do a little bit better there, but we survived it.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 13th: “We’ve had so many opportunities and been so close and had the car to win and been in position and I don’t know, it just seems to not come through. I don’t know. I’m frustrated and mad and angry. I don’t know. I could have been conservative and probably finish third or fourth like Kurt, it’s just track position is so tough and it’s so hard to pass here. On that restart I tried to at least go where they weren’t to the top and the 11 moved up to kind of block me and I just got really tight off of two and I bounced off the fence and got into Brad and tore up a lot of race cars along the back straightaway. I hate that for everybody that was involved, but it kind of killed our day too. I don’t know. I feel like we should be over there in Victory Lane celebrating, but we’re not.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 14th: “I felt like we were gonna have a really great day for that, but we didn’t, so I feel really good about next week in Talladega. We’ll see what we can do there and see how it goes.”

Martin Truex Jr. — Finished 15th: “The 5-hour ENERGY Camry was good all day but the pit road issue put us in a place we didn’t need to be. Then we got caught up in someone else’s mess at the end. Frustrating for sure but all we can do is look ahead to next week.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 28th: “The No. 2 (Brad Keselowski) kind of got tagged and started wrecking. I thought he was going to get to the bottom of the race track faster than he did. Dover is typically so self-cleaning, but he slid a little longer than I thought he would and I kind of just center-punched him. Watching the replay there was really nowhere to go. I wish I would have at least tried to go left, but part of it. Greg (Ives, crew chief) did a good job getting the car better all day today. It’s a bummer, it could have been a really good day for us.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 29th: “Dover is a tough racetrack, there’s no doubt about it. Our GEICO Camaro ZL1 was just so much tighter in the race than it was in practice. The balance started to improve towards the end of Stage 2, but I just needed more overall grip. We battled through the day to finish the race. It wasn’t easy, but my team isn’t ever going to give up. We’ll move on to preparing for Talladega. We were incredibly fast there in the spring, so I’m looking forward to going back and hopefully ending the day in Victory Lane.”

Clint Bowyer — Finished 35th: “We broke and I hit the wall. I’m just really disappointed. I’m frustrated with our day, obviously, we had a very fast race car. I got tore up passing a lapper and then all of a sudden we had a loose wheel, I think it was a loose wheel, and then we went back out and broke something in the front end and it was two different things. When we pitted it was something in the rear, obviously, the right-rear, the left-rear was loose, it was all out of control, and then all of a sudden we went back out it was fine, so I took back off and then I think something in the left-front broke, it just went straight – whether I ran over something, I don’t know. I’m just sick for Aric. He had that race won. It was his win and unfortunately his teammate had trouble and took him out of it.”