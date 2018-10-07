Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson misses Dover green flag to make repairs in garage

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson missed the start of Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway after taking his No. 48 Chevrolet to the garage during the pace laps due to a mechanical issue.

NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast reported it was a lower ball joint failure.

Johnson, who has 11 Dover wins, was set to start the race 13th. After making repairs, Johnson returned to the track 10 laps down.

He was eliminated from the playoffs last week.

Bubba Wallace will go to the rear for failing inspection

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 7, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
DOVER, Del – NASCAR announced that Bubba Wallace will go to the rear after his car failed to pass inspection four times before Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway.

The team’s car chief also was ejected and Wallace will have a 30-minute practice hold next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace was to have started 29th.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch each failed to pass inspection two times. They each will have a 15-minute practice hold next weekend at Talladega.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Dover

Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 7, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Here’s who NBC’s writers think will win today’s race at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick dominates and advances to the next round.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. After narrowly escaping the Round of 16, he immediately locks into the Round of 8 for the first time in his career.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson gets his first win a week after his miraculous advancement to the second round.

Dan Beaver

Chase Elliott dominated at the end of this race last year before allowing Kyle Busch to track him down and pass. With more experience, that won’t happen again.

NASCAR will add rules to clarify its gambling policy next season

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Nate RyanOct 7, 2018, 12:50 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. – In the wake of Dover International Speedway becoming the first track to make on-site betting available this weekend, NASCAR will add rules clarifying its policy for competitors next year.

Though NASCAR employees are prohibited from betting on races, the NASCAR rulebook doesn’t explicitly outlaw betting by drivers or team members.

“I think for ’19 we’ll have some rules that we’ll put in place,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Sunday after the drivers meeting for Sunday’s Cup race. “For right now, there’ll be betting here. We’ll study and see how that goes, but I think we’ll have some rules in place for sponsorship, for what betting looks like and continue to see what happens in the landscape overall.”

Asked if there would be new rulebook language in regards to drivers and team members betting, Phelps said, “I imagine we’ll get there. The way the rulebook looks today, I think the teams and the drivers understand what it looks like, and I think we’ll clarify for ’19 with more specific language in it.”

Dover opened a betting kiosk Saturday morning in its FanZone, offering several proposition bets on the race and winning odds for drivers in the field. Fans also could bet on myriad other professional sports after Delaware became the first of many states to legalize sports betting or consider it because of a Supreme Court ruling in May.

“We’re looking very hard at what the future of sports betting is going to look like for our sport as all sports are,” Phelps said. “From a sponsorship standpoint, I think sponsorship will definitely (bring) betting houses and different opportunities in sports betting. They’ll gravitate to NASCAR as most sponsors do because of the return on the investment they can get because of the visibility that it has.”

Jimmie Johnson plays joke on No. 78 team with special gifts

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

DOVER, Del. – Jimmie Johnson and Cole Pearn showed that they can still have some fun over last weekend’s last-lap incident at the Charlotte Roval.

Johnson earned the No. 78 team’s ire after he locked his brakes and spun in the final chicane trying to pass Martin Truex Jr. for the lead. Johnson’s spinning car hit Truex’s and spun him, allowing Ryan Blaney to win the race.

Truex was upset after the race and explained his frustration Saturday.

Here’s what led to the gag:

“Cole made a comment to me at the end of last weekend when we were leaving the track all in good fun,” Johnson said. “I saw some of his crew guys when I came back from a bike ride on Friday, and one of them grabbed my bike and said, ‘Oh, hey, is this my nice, new bike that Cole was talking about?’ ”

“So, as I shared that story with my team, the ideas started flowing, and we landed on that one and sent my bus driver off to Walmart where they had some pre-assembled bikes and had some fun with it. To see them passing out the bikes to the kids now in the garage area, the note Cole hung, it’s fun to have fun at the track and not make it so serious all of the time.”

“I had a great time with it, especially the fact that I didn’t have to sneak in there (to the garage) and do it. We drove in. I didn’t know where I was going to put them and thankfully, NASCAR, since I wasn’t going into a hauler or a pit stalls or anything like that, we’re down with this, we’ll let this happen.”

Johnson put the children’s bikes on Furniture Row Racing’s lift gate Saturday night so the team would see the bikes when they arrived Sunday morning.

Pearn got back at Johnson on Sunday morning.

He had the team put up a sign that read: “Free Bikes (Tend to Wheel Hop).”

Said Johnson: “I thought it was great. They were in great spirits about the bikes being placed up there. I was expecting somebody to come back as well. Just good fun.’’

Furniture Row Racing started giving the bikes out to children in the garage later in the morning, and some people had Johnson, Truex and Cole Pearn sign their bikes before the drivers meeting.

