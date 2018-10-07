Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott wins in wild finish at Dover

By Nate RyanOct 7, 2018, 5:59 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. – Chase Elliott fended off Denny Hamlin on a restart in overtime, winning the Round of 12 opener Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Joey Logano finished third, followed by Erik Jones and Kurt Busch.

Elliott took the lead by staying out of the pits during a late yellow and hung on for his second career victory through two late restarts on the 1-mile oval.

It was a redemptive win for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who lost the lead to Kyle Busch with a lap remaining a year earlier at Dover.

“Definitely makes it sweeter for sure,” said Elliott, who also rebounded Sunday from an uncontrolled tire penalty on his No. 9 Chevrolet.

A mostly tame race turned wild with three cautions in the final 60 laps as seemingly surefire bids for wins by Stewart-Haas Racing drivers faded, first for Kevin Harvick and then Aric Almirola.

Almirola’s lead evaporated with less than 10 laps remaining when teammate Clint Bowyer slammed the SAFER barrier after suffering a mechanical failure.

The resulting yellow jumbled the field as Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. stayed out to take the top three spots, followed by Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman on two tires.

Almirola was the first driver out of the pits on four tires in sixth. His No. 10 Ford slipped up off the second turn after the green, causing him to tap Keselowski into a multicar crash that also collected Truex and Bowman.

“We’ve had so many opportunities and been so close and had the car to win and been in position and I don’t know, it just seems to not come through,” said Almirola, who was a half-lap from winning the Daytona 500 and also nearly triumphed at Chicagoland and New Hampshire. “I don’t know. I’m frustrated and mad and angry.”

Seven of the 12 playoff drivers finished outside the top 10: Ryan Blaney (11th), Kyle Larson (12th), Almirola (13th), Keselowski (14th), Truex (15th), Bowman (28th) and Bowyer (35th).

Bowyer had been running in the top five for much of the race, including a stretch when all four Stewart-Haas cars occupied the top four spots.

“I guess we had another loose wheel, this sucks,” Bowyer said. “I’m so sick for Aric, that was his race to win.”

Seeking a clean sweep of 2018 at Dover (where he also won both stages and won in May), Harvick led a race-high 286 laps and was in control until a pit stop under green with 80 laps remaining. A valve stem on a left-side tire was knocked off, necessitating another pit stop under green to fix a flat.

Harvick returned to the track a lap down in 13th but caught a break when the first non-stage caution flag flew 20 laps later and put him back on the lead lap. He rebounded for sixth after narrowly missing the last pileup.

“We were just lucky there and wound up dodging and weaving and being in the right place,” Harvick told NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast. “I guess that makes up for the bad luck of losing the race with an absolute dominant car.”

The error by Harvick’s team came during a race in which all of the Big Three championship contenders made late mistakes. Kyle Busch and Truex also were hit with speeding penalties in the pits during the final 100 laps. Busch rallied for eighth.

Harvick’s dominance was evident early as only 14 cars remained on the lead lap after the first stage.

After falling out of the playoffs a week earlier because of a spin while gunning for a last-lap win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jimmie Johnson failed to take the green flag at the track where has a record number of victories.

The 11-time winner at Dover suffered a ball joint failure on the right front of his No. 48 Chevrolet on the pace laps and went to the garage for repairs. He returned on Lap 11 and finished 36th.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Harvick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Harvick

NOTABLE: The last two winners of the Round of 12 opener went on to capture the championship. Jimmie Johnson (2016) and Martin Truex Jr. (last year) each won at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which moved into the cutoff race of the Round of 16 this season.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “After last fall, I was really making sure I didn’t make any contact, to be honest with you.” — Denny Hamlin on being outside of Chase Elliott for the final restart. Hamlin crashed Elliott while racing for the lead at Martinsville Speedway on an overtime restart in October 2017.

WHAT’S NEXT: 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 2 p.m., Oct. 14 on NBC.

Aric Almirola laments lost opportunity at Dover win

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. — Aric Almirola stood against his car after he parked it on pit road Sunday and bowed his head.

When he looked up, he saw Chase Elliott drive into Victory Lane Sunday at Dover International Speedway. Moments later, Almriola saw Elliott’s celebration on a nearby video screen.

Then Almirola gazed back down at the ground.

“We’ve had so many opportunities and been so close and had the car to win and been in position,” Almirola said. “It just seems to not come through. I don’t know.

“Frustrated. Mad. Angry.”

Almirola was seven laps from winning his second career Cup race when a caution for Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer’s incident brought out the caution.

Then the decision became if to pit.

Almirola gave up his lead to do so. Not everybody joined him. Elliott, who was third, stayed out. Brad Keselowski, who was fourth, stayed out and restarted alongside Elliott on the front row. Martin Truex Jr., who was ninth, also didn’t pit and restarted third.

“That’s one of the situations where you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” Almirola said of crew chief Johnny Klausmeier’s decision to pit. “I feel like Johnny made the right call. We had a great car, it was really firing off on the restarts really fast and to come get four tires and be on offense; we’ve talked about that a lot this year about putting ourselves in situations to be on offense and we were. We put ourselves in position and it didn’t work out.”

Almirola restarted sixth. Trouble ensued shortly after the green waved.

Almirola bounced off the backstretch wall and hit Keselowski, triggering a crash that collected four other playoff drivers.

“I tried to at least go to where they weren’t, the top,” said Almirola, who led 64 laps, second only to teammate Kevin Harvick‘s 286 laps led. “(Hamlin) moved up to block me, and I just got really tight off of (Turn) 2. I bounced off the fence and got into Brad and we tore up a bunch of race cars on the back straightaway. I hate that for everybody that was involved. Kind of killed our day, too.

“I feel like we should be over there in Victory Lane celebrating and we’re not.”

Almirola finished 13th. Instead of qualifying for the next round and not having to worry about how he finishes next week at Talladega Superspeedway, Almirola is ninth in the standings. He trails Ryan Blaney by 10 points for the final transfer spot.

But that didn’t matter to Almirola as much immediately after the race as Elliott celebrated his second career Cup win.

“I want that for our team,” Almirola said. “I want that for our sponsors. I want to go to Victory Lane. That’s what I get paid to do, to try to win races. I’m frustrated that’s not us over there. That’s a hard one to swallow.

“That one is going to be a tough one.”

Rick Hendrick says Jimmie Johnson sponsorship news coming soon

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 7, 2018, 7:17 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. — Rick Hendrick said his team will have sponsorship news about Jimmie Johnson‘s No. 48 Chevrolet within the next 30 days.

In response to a question from NBCSports.com’s Dustin Long, the Hendrick Motorsports owner said the search for new sponsors had taken longer in part because Johnson had become so synonymous with Lowe’s, which announced in March that it would not be returning after sponsoring the seven-time champion since his 2002 rookie season.

“Sponsorships in general have been tough for everyone, and for Jimmie, we haven’t had any sponsor other than Lowe’s,” Hendrick said. “We’ve had some opportunities, but there was a conflict with some of the other sponsors we had. But we’re pretty excited. We’re going to have an announcement probably in the next 30 days or so, and I feel real good about it.

“But it’s really hard when you have someone that has been so successful, but they have been tied to one brand for a long time.  We’re excited about the next chapter there.”

After reports that the home improvement company might be reconsidering its decision and sponsoring some of Johnson’s race in 2019, Lowe’s released a statement last month to reaffirm its departure from NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin gives Chase Elliott room, earns best finish of season

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2018, 7:09 PM EDT
During the overtime restart Sunday at Dover International Speedway, Denny Hamlin was very much aware of the last time he and Chase Elliott ran 1-2 in a playoff race.

Hamlin, who finished a season-best second to Elliott, did not want a repeat of last October’s race at Martinsville. 

That saw Hamlin punt Elliott from the lead with just two laps left in the scheduled distance and an angry Elliott confront Hamlin on the track afterwards.

After a “pretty uneventful” Dover race for his No. 11 team, Hamlin kept it that way over the last three laps around the 1-mile track.

“After last fall, I was really making sure I didn’t make any contact, to be honest with you,” Hamlin said.

Chase Elliott said “I haven’t really had an issue with him since then,” but in the closing laps “I can’t say that I singled him out.”

Hamlin restarted on the inside of Elliott.

There were in that position after Elliott’s team elected to stay out of the pits during a late caution and Hamlin took two tires. They then survived a multi-car wreck involving five playoff drivers, which setup the overtime finish.

“The outside line was the preferred groove for the restart guys all day,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “We ran a 23.70 (seconds) on that last lap. (Elliott) was a 23.60. (Doing that on older tires) is amazing. I ran as hard as I could through (Turns) 1 and 2 and 3 and 4 and just couldn’t get beside him there. Proud of the whole FedEx Team. Definitely a step in the right direction. We chipped away at it all day long, kept moving up through the field. This is kind of where we deserved. Proud of this finish.”

Hamlin added, “Glad to see me and Chase could finish 1-2 here in a playoff race and not have any controversy, so happy for those guys.”

The finish is Hamlin’s best through 30 races this year and comes after he was eliminated from playoff contention last week at the Charlotte Roval. The runner-up finish is also his best Dover finish in 26 starts.

His previous best Dover result was fourth (2007, 2010).

The result is his second top five since the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

Points after the Cup Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover

By Dan BeaverOct 7, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
Chase Elliott had an uncontrolled tire during the pit stop at the end of Stage 2. He make up his lost ground and got back into position to win. Gambling on old tires, he held off the field to win the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover and locked himself into Round 3 of the playoffs.

Kevin Harvick dominated the race, winning both stages and leading 286 laps. He had valve stem knocked off with approximately 75 laps remaining. He was forced to pit a second time and lost a lap in the process. Harvick finished sixth.

Kyle Busch started from the pole but faded early. A speeding penalty in Stage 3 dropped him to the back half of the lead lap. He finished eighth.

Martin Truex Jr. had a speeding penalty during a pit stop with 57 laps remaining. Truex was then hit by Brad Keselowski during the caution with four laps remaining regulation. He finished 15th.

Joey Logano hit an axle from Ross Chastain‘s car with less than 60 to go. He missed the late-race accident and finished third.

Kurt Busch squeezed past Truex, Keselowski and Alex Bowman in a multi-car accident with four laps remaining in regulation. He finished 5th.

Keselowski took only two tires with 57 to go. He was collected in multi-car accident with four laps remaining after Aric Almirola bounced off the backstretch wall. Keselowski finished 14th.

Ryan Blaney almost made it through the Lap 396 caution, but sustained damage to his right rear. He narrowly missed the top 10 with an 11th.

Outside the Top 12 Cutoff Line

Aric Almirola took the lead on a late race restart and was leading with eight laps remaining when Clint Bowyer wreck.  After pitting, Almirola restarted in sixth. On the restart, he bounced off the outside wall and collected Keselowski, Truex and Bowman. He finished 13th.

Bowyer pitted with a loose wheel with 19 laps remaining. Eleven laps later, he pounded the wall and retired in 35th.

Kyle Larson spent much of the day off the lap, but he got back in touch with the leaders and finished 12th.

Bowman lost a lap early in the race and struggled to regain it. He was swept into a multi-car accident with four laps remaining. Bowman finished 28th and is 34 points below the cutoff line.

Click here for complete point standings.