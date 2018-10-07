Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott triumphs in a wild finish at Dover

By Nate RyanOct 7, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. – Chase Elliott fended off Denny Hamlin on a restart in overtime, winning the Round of 12 opener Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Joey Logano finished third, followed by Erik Jones and Kurt Busch.

Elliott took the lead by staying out of the pits during a late yellow and hung on for his second career victory through two late restarts on the 1-mile oval.

It was a redemptive win for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, who lost the lead to Kyle Busch with a lap remaining a year earlier at Dover.

“Definitely makes it sweeter for sure,” said Elliott, who also rebounded Sunday from an uncontrolled tire penalty on his No. 9 Chevrolet.

A mostly tame race turned wild with three cautions in the final 60 laps as seemingly surefire bids for wins by Stewart-Haas Racing drivers faded, first for Kevin Harvick and then Aric Almirola.

Almirola’s lead evaporated with less than 10 laps remaining when teammate Clint Bowyer slammed the SAFER barrier after suffering a mechanical failure.

The resulting yellow jumbled the field as Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. stayed out to take the top three spots, followed by Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman on two tires.

Almirola was the first driver out of the pits on four tires in sixth. His No. 10 Ford slipped up off the second turn after the green, causing him to tap Keselowski into a multicar crash that also collected Truex and Bowman.

Seven of the 12 playoff drivers finished outside the top 10: Ryan Blaney (11th), Kyle Larson (12th), Almirola (13th), Keselowski (14th), Truex (15th), Bowman (28th) and Bowyer (35th).

Bowyer had been running in the top five for much of the race, including a stretch when all four Stewart-Haas cars occupied the top four spots.

“I guess we had another loose wheel, this sucks,” Bowyer told NBCSN. “I’m so sick for Aric, that was his race to win.”

Seeking a clean sweep of 2018 at Dover (where he also won both stages and won in May), Harvick led a race-high 286 laps and was in control until a pit stop under green with 80 laps remaining. A valve stem on a left-side tire was knocked off, necessitating another pit stop under green to fix a flat.

Harvick returned to the track a lap down in 13th but caught a break when the first non-stage caution flag flew 20 laps later and put him back on the lead lap. He rebounded for sixth.

The error by Harvick’s team came during a race in which all of the Big Three championship contenders made late mistakes. Kyle Busch and Truex also were hit with speeding penalties in the pits during the final 100 laps. Busch rallied for eighth.

Harvick’s dominance was evident early as only 14 cars remained on the lead lap after the first stage.

After falling out of the playoffs a week earlier because of a spin while gunning for a last-lap win at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Jimmie Johnson failed to take the green flag at the track where has a record number of victories.

The 11-time winner at Dover suffered a ball joint failure on the right front of his No. 48 Chevrolet on the pace laps and went to the garage for repairs. He returned on Lap 11.

Stage 1 winner: Kevin Harvick

Stage 2 winner: Harvick

Notable: The last two winners of the Round of 12 opener went on to capture the championship. Jimmie Johnson (2016) and Martin Truex Jr. (last year) each won at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which moved into the cutoff race of the Round of 16 this season.

Up next: 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 2 p.m., Oct. 14 on NBC.

Jimmie Johnson misses Dover green flag to make repairs in garage

By Daniel McFadinOct 7, 2018, 2:29 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson missed the start of Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway after taking his No. 48 Chevrolet to the garage during the pace laps due to a mechanical issue.

NBCSN’s Kelli Stavast reported it was a lower ball joint failure.

Johnson, who has 11 Dover wins, was set to start the race 13th. After making repairs, Johnson returned to the track 10 laps down.

He was eliminated from the playoffs last week.

Bubba Wallace will go to the rear for failing inspection

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
DOVER, Del – NASCAR announced that Bubba Wallace will go to the rear after his car failed to pass inspection four times before Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway.

The team’s car chief also was ejected and Wallace will have a 30-minute practice hold next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Wallace was to have started 29th.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch each failed to pass inspection two times. They each will have a 15-minute practice hold next weekend at Talladega.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Dover

By Dustin LongOct 7, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Here’s who NBC’s writers think will win today’s race at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Dustin Long

Kevin Harvick dominates and advances to the next round.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. After narrowly escaping the Round of 16, he immediately locks into the Round of 8 for the first time in his career.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson gets his first win a week after his miraculous advancement to the second round.

Dan Beaver

Chase Elliott dominated at the end of this race last year before allowing Kyle Busch to track him down and pass. With more experience, that won’t happen again.

NASCAR will add rules to clarify its gambling policy next season

By Nate RyanOct 7, 2018, 12:50 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. – In the wake of Dover International Speedway becoming the first track to make on-site betting available this weekend, NASCAR will add rules clarifying its policy for competitors next year.

Though NASCAR employees are prohibited from betting on races, the NASCAR rulebook doesn’t explicitly outlaw betting by drivers or team members.

“I think for ’19 we’ll have some rules that we’ll put in place,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Sunday after the drivers meeting for Sunday’s Cup race. “For right now, there’ll be betting here. We’ll study and see how that goes, but I think we’ll have some rules in place for sponsorship, for what betting looks like and continue to see what happens in the landscape overall.”

Asked if there would be new rulebook language in regards to drivers and team members betting, Phelps said, “I imagine we’ll get there. The way the rulebook looks today, I think the teams and the drivers understand what it looks like, and I think we’ll clarify for ’19 with more specific language in it.”

Dover opened a betting kiosk Saturday morning in its FanZone, offering several proposition bets on the race and winning odds for drivers in the field. Fans also could bet on myriad other professional sports after Delaware became the first of many states to legalize sports betting or consider it because of a Supreme Court ruling in May.

“We’re looking very hard at what the future of sports betting is going to look like for our sport as all sports are,” Phelps said. “From a sponsorship standpoint, I think sponsorship will definitely (bring) betting houses and different opportunities in sports betting. They’ll gravitate to NASCAR as most sponsors do because of the return on the investment they can get because of the visibility that it has.”