Video: The quest for a title is … ‘everything’

Next month, NASCAR crowns its Cup champion, a driver who will have endured a 26-race regular season and survived three elimination rounds that featured a Roval, restrictor-plate race and a short track battle.
That’s just to get to the championship finale Nov. 18 in Miami on NBC.
Then it is a matchup against three others for the same prize, one they’ve worked a lifetime to achieve.
Four men who know the thrill of conquering the competition and raising the championship trophy, share what it takes to win the title.
Dale Jarrett, 1999 champion, says: “Everybody talks about wanting to be a champion and be the champion but what does that take?
Rusty Wallace, 1989 champion, says: “We had to basically give up everything else in life and the car was everything and that’s all that we focused on.”
Seven-time champion Richard Petty says: “Everything just comes together for some people that don’t come together for others.”
Says Jarrett: “The sacrifices that you have to make are the most difficult, but in the end it’s the most rewarding.”
Bobby Labonte, 2000 champion, says: “You have this passion. You have this desire. When you see that, you’re like I want to be that.”
Watch the video above for more of what they say it takes to be a NASCAR champion.
Jimmie Johnson plays joke on No. 78 team with special gifts
Pearn suggested this week to Johnson that he could help make things right by getting the team some road bikes. When Johnson returned from a ride Saturday morning, he entered the track with some members of Truex’s team. One member said they’d take a bike like the one Johnson had.
So …
Johnson went out and got the team bikes. He put them on the team’s lift gate Saturday night so they would see them when the arrived Sunday morning.
Thing is, they were a little different from what Johnson rides. They were children’s bikes.
Pearn got back at Johnson on Sunday morning.
He had the team put up a sign that read: “Free Bikes (Tend to Wheel Hop)
Well… @colepearn suggested I could buy some road bikes to ease the team’s pain from last weekend. After some careful thought and consideration, I went shopping. 😜 pic.twitter.com/663ryIqxMf
START: Tamara Ward, executive vice president of corporate development, Camping World Holdings, Inc. will give the command to start engines at 2:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 400 miles (400 Laps) around the 1-mile course.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120. Stage 2 ends on Lap 240.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The garage opens at 8 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.
NATIONALANTHEM: The Calvary Baptist Choir from Dover will perform the anthem at 2 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 80 degrees, partly cloudy skies and a 5 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
DOVER, Del. — Ross Chastain, whose run since Labor Day weekend included a tussle on the track with a Cup champion, a watermelon smash after his first career Xfinity win and one last desperate flurry Saturday, saw his fun-filled playoff journey end Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
Chastain, who finished 13th, missed advancing to the second round of the Xfinity playoffs by three points.
“We did all we could,” car owner Johnny Davis told the team on the radio after the checkered flag waved. “It wasn’t meant to be. Keep your heads up high.”
Chastain did, sharing the same smile he had when he took Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 car to a win last month at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
That ride with Ganassi was a three-race fairy tale but Chastain’s main ride this season — as it has been since 2015 — is with Johnny Davis Motorsports, an underfunded team based in South Carolina that has scored 37 top-10 finishes in 1,076 career starts.
“It’s not a disappointment. We had these guys,” Chastain said, noting cars from better funded teams such as Team Penske, Richard Childress Racing and JR Motorsports, “we had them nervous we were going to beat them. That’s really cool. We did outrun a few of them. We took a big step forward this weekend and this year.”
A pit road speeding penalty on Lap 167 of the 200-lap race put Chastain at the back of the field and on the offensive. He bumped Matt Tifft in the corner. The contact sent Tifft up the track and into Chase Briscoe‘s car. Briscoe hit the wall to bring out the caution.
“I was trying to pass him,” Chastain said. “It’s my job. I bring my friends with me. He runs into me after the race. It’s all good.”
Tifft wasn’t impressed.
“What an idiot,” he said on the radio after the incident.
Tifft, the last driver to advance to the next round of the playoffs, was more understanding after the race.
“He was doing what he had to do,” Tifft said of Chastain. “I happened to be the one on the receiving end.”
That Chastain was in this position was among the heartwarming stories in the series. His JD Motorsports team had put in him that spot and then Chastain’s run with Chip Ganassi Racing at Darlington and Las Vegas got him into the playoffs.
Chastain won both stages at Darlington and battled former Cup champions Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski in the final stage. After Keselowski fell back, Harvick challenged Chastain. As they raced side-by-side in the corner, Harvick’s car slid up and made contact, forcing Chastain into the wall. Chastain came down the track and spun Harvick on the straightaway, upsetting Harvick.
“Got a really inexperienced guy in a really fast car that made a really bad move and then wrecked me,” Harvick said after the incident. “Probably the reason he’ll never get to drive many of them again.”
At Richmond, he finished second in Ganassi’s car. A win would have moved him to the next round. He placed 12th at the Charlotte Roval for Davis’ team last week. Chastain entered Saturday’s race in the final transfer spot, nine points ahead of Austin Cindric.
Saturday, Cindric outscored Chastain 8-1 in stage points. That proved critical. Cindric went on to finish eighth to leapfrog Chastain in the standings.
Chastain admitted that the disappointment would hit later, but he was philosophical after the race.
“Something, I’ll never forget,” he said of his playoff run. “All of this. In my time here in NASCAR, it’s going to be over one day and seasons like this are the good ones. Seasons like last year and 2013 for me in the Trucks are terrible and you hope you never have to go through that again. Ultimately, they made me realize this season is one of the good ones.”