Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Dover

By Dustin LongOct 6, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series highlights today’s schedule with its playoff elimination. Four drivers will see their championship hopes end this afternoon.

Here’s today’s schedule at Dover International Speedway:

(All times are Eastern)

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9 a.m. – K&N Pro Series East Crosley 125 race; 125 miles/125 laps

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car three rounds (NBC Sports App at noon, NBCSN beginning at 12:30)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Bar Harbor 200; 200 miles/200 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Today’s Xfinity race at Dover: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 6, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series has its first elimination race of the season with four drivers facing the end of their playoff hopes. Austin Cindric, Ryan Truex, Ryan Reed and Brandon Jones enter the race below the cutoff line.

Here is all the info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Mike Cote, Bar Harbor President and CEO, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Qualifying is at 12:05 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Nikki Briar will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 6 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney beat 2017 playoff contender Justin Allgaier by nearly five seconds. Allgaier is playoff eligible again in 2018, but Cup regulars will not compete.

STARTING LINEUP: Check back for the lineup.

Podcast: Justin Allgaier’s health scare and ‘best thing I’ve ever done’

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanOct 6, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
DOVER, Del. – After a career season, Justin Allgaier is facing potential elimination today at Dover International Speedway just three races into the Xfinity Series playoffs.

The JR Motorsports driver undoubtedly would be supremely disappointed by such a stunning turn of events, but he also has already experienced adversity that would help put that in perspective.

During a trip to Spain for a sponsor event at the Formula One race in Barcelona, Allgaier lost nearly 20 pounds in a few days, falling so ill he wondered if he’d be well enough to fly home.

Doctors recommended a colonoscopy, a test usually done on men older than 50. Allgaier, 32, was fortunate it turned up negative for cancer but also glad that it eliminated lingering doubts.

“Getting a colonoscopy at 32 years old is really weird,” he said on the most recent episode of the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “You walk in and almost feel out of place. I’m going to tell you right now it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. Because it took every bit of question out of my mind.

“And I tell people all the time, between family and friends, I’ve had a lot of people that have had different types of cancers, different types of diseases, things that have ultimately been life-threatening. We see Sherry Pollex every weekend and what she promotes and has gone through, but I don’t think people sometimes … they’ll talk about something whenever it doesn’t affect them. But when it affects you, you’re always a lot of times like I’m not saying a word. I’m just going to keep to myself and do my thing, it’ll go away eventually. Nothing’s wrong. I’ve lost too many people in my life to worry about how weird it’s going to be or what it looks like from the outside.”

“My thing has been if I can go and get a test, and I can get an answer, why wouldn’t you? It was weird. I felt a little out of place, but it was the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Allgaier, who is 11 points ahead of the current cutoff after winning the regular-season championship with five victories, said he hasn’t had any lingering effects since returning from Spain, and that doctors have ruled out “anything that I have to be worried about.

“There’s still some question marks, but ultimately we’ve checked off 98% of the stuff that is big-item stuff that could have been a lot worse than what it is, so I’m feeling pretty good about where I am at the moment,” he said.

During the podcast, Allgaier also discusses:

–The special helmet designed for the playoffs by his 5-year-old daughter;

–The influence of his grandfather, a D-Day veteran;

–Being miserable during his two-season stint in the Cup Series.

To listen to the NASCAR on NBC Podcast, click on the embed above, or you can download the episodes at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Rain cancels Gander Outdoors 400 qualifying; Kyle Busch on pole

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 5, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
Kyle Busch will lead the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway field to green after qualification was canceled for rain. The starting lineup will be set by owner points.

Kevin Harvick will start to his outside.

The remainder of the playoff contenders will line up on the next five rows. Martin Truex Jr. starts third. Brad Keselowski is fourth. Clint Bowyer completes the top five.

Busch said having the session canceled was a good break for him. He was 19th in practice earlier in the day.

“I thought we had a decent car in practice,” Busch said. “The way it felt, it felt good. It didn’t show the speeds on the speed charts. As the practice went on and guys were making their second and third runs, they were coming back to us in lap times. Our car was really consistent over the runs and we were running the same lap times. Other guys started really fast and they were coming to us a little bit.

“Certainly better for us to not have to go out there and bust a fast lap. Speeds were way high here this morning. With the cooler temperatures, it seemed like it was going to be way fast. Excited to have the number one spot going into Sunday. Great opportunity to start the Round of 12 and get rocking.”

For as good as the rain was for Busch, it wasn’t for Kyle Larson. He was the fastest in practice. With the field set by owner points, Larson will start 10th.

Drivers curious how 2019 rules package will race

By Dustin LongOct 5, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
DOVER, Del. — Drivers are taking a wait-and-see approach about how the racing will be with the 2019 rules package.

NASCAR announced this week a high-downforce package for next year compared to what is run this year. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said the changes will put “racing less on the wind tunnel and more on the track.”

Teams will have a larger spoiler and front splitter. There also will be aero ducts for many races. Tapered spacers will restrict engines to 550 horsepower at tracks 1.33 miles and larger and 750 horsepower at tracks shorter than 1.33 miles.

“I don’t know what next year will look like, ultimately,” Jimmie Johnson said Friday at Dover International Speedway. “That’s something we’re all going to have to learn together as a group. I think there’s been a couple of great races that have shown that package puts on a great show. And I think we’d be naive to think that it’s just going to be awesome everywhere, but there’s a big attempt being made to improve the quality of racing and I support making our sport stronger.”

Kyle Larson ran with the 2019 rules package for part of Wednesday’s Goodyear tire test at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix.

The acceleration obviously wasn’t the same as the ’18 package just because you have the bigger blade and stuff on the back,” Larson said. “A lot more drag. So, acceleration wasn’t quite as much. It was pretty crazy how far you could run in the corner and then also how quick you could pick the gas up.

“I don’t know what it’s going to do for the racing at a track like that, but I feel like if we go there with a hard tire like kind of what we were testing on or what it seemed like Goodyear liked, I felt like that would be hard to race. But they still have time to tweak on it and hopefully bring a tire that will match that aero package and hopefully put on a decent race.”

Kyle Busch says it will be “interesting to see what happens.

“What R&D and development work goes into that. We saw a taste of it at the All-Star Race. We kind of saw everyone bunched together. There was a struggle at the end of the race where guys were able to pass the leader once the leader was out there. That was just one instance. I think there’s certain race tracks it will bode really well at and it will be a positive. There’s probably some others where it might not be that way. We’ll have to give it a wait and see mentality, and find out as we go.”

Busch has not been in favor of the package before. Asked if his mentality toward the package has changed, Busch said: “Sure. We don’t want to see the cars go slower as race car drivers. That is not what we all want to sign up for. But in the instance of going out there and wanting to put out a better show, we’re all for that. And trying to do what’s best for the industry, and collaborating together.”

Blaney is encouraged by the package with the extra horsepower. Teams had only 400 horsepower in the All-Star Race.

“I thought the All-Star package was too slow, so it’s nice they added some horsepower back to the mile-and-a-halves, and then staying the same at the short tracks and road courses, so that’s nice, but we’ll see,” Blaney said. “I thought the All-Star package had some bright spots in it, and I thought they could make some improvements to some things and I think they did that. 

“I feel like the racing will be better than we even saw it at the All-Star Race because the teams can have more time with the cars and understand them more and NASCAR can test them and all sorts of things, so we’ll just see how it goes. I think it’s going to be fine.”

Joey Logano says “there’s a lot of unknowns” about how the package will run next year.

The All-Star Race was a lot of fun, but obviously that’s an All-Star Race, so I think we need to have a little asterisk next to it and say it was the All-Star Race and everyone is racing for all-or-nothing and have that attitude,” he said. “But I think at the same time this package, at a lot of race tracks I think it will be better and at some race tracks it may be similar to where we’re at, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Asked if there’s a case where there can be too many changes, Logano said:

“You make change, and not every change is good, but you learn from every change. If you just sit still, you never make any progress forward. You don’t learn what’s wrong, you don’t learn what’s right, you’re just there. I give the industry credit. I think it’s more than just NASCAR, I give the industry credit for working together and willing to make some changes. Am I up here saying that this is going to work?  No, I’m not saying that. I don’t know if it will. It may not. It may be great, but we will learn from this decision one way or the other, and I think as a society we need to be open to do that, not just in our sport, but in life. It’s a good thing for us. It’s healthy.”

