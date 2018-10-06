NASCAR reveals key points for ARCA, K&N Series for 2020

NASCAR shared details Saturday on its plans for the 2020 season for the K&N Pro Series and the ARCA Series, which NASCAR acquired earlier this year.
Full integration of the ARCA Series to NASCAR will be in 2020. Here are NASCAR’s plans:
- Drivers will have the opportunity to compete for four championships, all of which feature an enduring commitment to grassroots short-track racing:
- The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and K&N Pro Series East championship calendars will feature approximately six to eight events, competing on historic short tracks (under 1 mile) within their traditional regional footprint.
- The ARCA Racing Elite Series presented by Menards will be made up of approximately 20 races, with at least half on speedways (over 1 mile) that include traditional companion events in both the ARCA and Pro Series.
- The fourth championship will be the Stock Car Invitational. This championship will consist of the remaining approximately 10 races of the Elite Series, and will be on premier short tracks that have long been part of both ARCA and the K&N Pro Series. To be eligible for the championship in this three-way combination series, East and West competitors must compete in a minimum number of races across those series.
- The chassis and body will be roughly the same across all four championships. Teams competing in the Elite Series will run the current ARCA engine package, while teams competing in the Pro Series East and West will run the existing engine package in those series. Teams choosing to compete for the Stock Car Invitational title must race with the same engine they used in the Elite or Pro Series East / West.
- Drivers must be at least 15 years old to compete in the Pro Series East and West as well as the Stock Car Invitational. Drivers must be at least 18 years old to compete in the Elite Series.
NASCAR stated it is continuing to gather feedback from teams, competitors and industry stakeholders.
Details, such as series names, TV coverage and race sites, will be finalized over the coming months.