Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Drivers curious how 2019 rules package will race

By Dustin LongOct 5, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DOVER, Del. — Drivers are taking a wait-and-see approach about how the racing will be with the 2019 rules package.

NASCAR announced this week a high-downforce package for next compared to what is run this year. Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said the changes will put “racing less on the wind tunnel and more on the track.”

Teams will have a larger spoiler and front splitter. There also will be aero ducts for many races. Tapered spacers will restrict engines to 550 horsepower at tracks 1.33 miles and larger and 750 horsepower at tracks shorter than 1.33 miles.

“I don’t know what next year will look like, ultimately,” Jimmie Johnson said Friday at Dover International Speedway. “That’s something we’re all going to have to learn together as a group. I think there’s been a couple of great races that have shown that package puts on a great show. And I think we’d be naive to think that it’s just going to be awesome everywhere, but there’s a big attempt being made to improve the quality of racing and I support making our sport stronger.”

Kyle Larson ran with the 2019 rules package for part of Wednesday’s Goodyear tire test at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix.

The acceleration obviously wasn’t the same as the ’18 package just because you have the bigger blade and stuff on the back,” Larson said. “A lot more drag. So, acceleration wasn’t quite as much. It was pretty crazy how far you could run in the corner and then also how quick you could pick the gas up.

“I don’t know what it’s going to do for the racing at a track like that, but I feel like if we go there with a hard tire like kind of what we were testing on or what it seemed like Goodyear liked, I felt like that would be hard to race. But they still have time to tweak on it and hopefully bring a tire that will match that aero package and hopefully put on a decent race.”

Kyle Busch says it will be “interesting to see what happens.

“What R&D and development work goes into that. We saw a taste of it at the All-Star Race. We kind of saw everyone bunched together. There was a struggle at the end of the race where guys were able to pass the leader once the leader was out there. That was just one instance. I think there’s certain race tracks it will bode really well at and it will be a positive. There’s probably some others where it might not be that way. We’ll have to give it a wait and see mentality, and find out as we go.”

Busch has not been in favor of the package before. Asked if his mentality toward the package has changed, Busch said: “Sure. We don’t want to see the cars go slower as race car drivers. That is not what we all want to sign up for. But in the instance of going out there and wanting to put out a better show, we’re all for that. And trying to do what’s best for the industry, and collaborating together.”

Blaney is encouraged by the package with the extra horsepower. Teams had only 400 horsepower in the All-Star Race.

“I thought the All-Star package was too slow, so it’s nice they added some horsepower back to the mile-and-a-halves, and then staying the same at the short tracks and road courses, so that’s nice, but we’ll see,” Blaney said. “I thought the All-Star package had some bright spots in it, and I thought they could make some improvements to some things and I think they did that. 

“I feel like the racing will be better than we even saw it at the All-Star Race because the teams can have more time with the cars and understand them more and NASCAR can test them and all sorts of things, so we’ll just see how it goes. I think it’s going to be fine.”

Joey Logano says “there’s a lot of unknowns” about how the package will run next year.

The All-Star Race was a lot of fun, but obviously that’s an All-Star Race, so I think we need to have a little asterisk next to it and say it was the All-Star Race and everyone is racing for all-or-nothing and have that attitude,” he said. “But I think at the same time this package, at a lot of race tracks I think it will be better and at some race tracks it may be similar to where we’re at, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Asked if there’s a case where there can be too many changes, Logano said:

“You make change, and not every change is good, but you learn from every change. If you just sit still, you never make any progress forward. You don’t learn what’s wrong, you don’t learn what’s right, you’re just there. I give the industry credit. I think it’s more than just NASCAR, I give the industry credit for working together and willing to make some changes. Am I up here saying that this is going to work?  No, I’m not saying that. I don’t know if it will. It may not. It may be great, but we will learn from this decision one way or the other, and I think as a society we need to be open to do that, not just in our sport, but in life. It’s a good thing for us. It’s healthy.”

 and on Facebook

Rain cancels Gander Outdoors 400 qualifying; Kyle Busch on pole

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 5, 2018, 4:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch will lead the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway field to green after qualification was canceled for rain. The starting lineup will be set by owner points.

Kevin Harvick will start to his outside.

The remainder of the playoff contenders will line up on the next five rows. Martin Truex Jr. starts third. Brad Keselowski is fourth. Clint Bowyer completes the top five.

Busch said having the session canceled was a good break for him. He was 19th in practice earlier in the day.

“I thought we had a decent car in practice,” Busch said. “The way it felt, it felt good. It didn’t show the speeds on the speed charts. As the practice went on and guys were making their second and third runs, they were coming back to us in lap times. Our car was really consistent over the runs and we were running the same lap times. Other guys started really fast and they were coming to us a little bit.

“Certainly better for us to not have to go out there and bust a fast lap. Speeds were way high here this morning. With the cooler temperatures, it seemed like it was going to be way fast. Excited to have the number one spot going into Sunday. Great opportunity to start the Round of 12 and get rocking.”

For as good as the rain was for Busch, it wasn’t for Kyle Larson. He was the fastest in practice. With the field set by owner points, Larson will start 10th.

Click here for the complete lineup

Friday’s Xfinity practice report from Dover

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 5, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Final Practice

Under misty conditions, Justin Allgaier posted the fastest single lap of 153.446 mph in final practice. He also paced the field in the first session.

He beat Cole Custer (153.440 mph) by only .001 seconds.

John Hunter Nemechek (153.296), points leader Christopher Bell (153.191) and Austin Cindric (153.029) rounded out the top five.

Bell had the quickest 10-lap average with a speed of 152.037 mph.

Drivers under the cutoff line who need to find a little more speed are Brandon Jones (152.342) with the ninth fastest time, Ryan Truex (151.515) with the 14th fastest time and Ryan Reed (151.356) with the 16th fastest time. Reed was the slowest playoff eligible driver in this session.

Click here for complete results

First Practice

Justin Allgaier posted the fastest lap in the first practice session for the Bar Harbor 200 at Dover with a speed of 154.712 mph. He enters the Round 1 elimination race at Dover 11 points above the cutoff line.

Allgaier beat second-place Tyler Reddick (154.195) by .078 seconds.

Cole Custer (153.748), Daniel Hemric (153.597) and Christopher Bell (153.590) rounded out the top five.

Ryan Preece had the quickest 10-lap average of this session with a speed of 152.041 mph.

The four playoff drivers below the cutoff line are Brandon Jones (153.152) with the eighth fastest speed. Austin Cindric (153.126) was ninth, Ryan Truex (151.675) was 15th and Ryan Reed (151.350) was 16th.

Click here for complete results

Kyle Larson tops first Cup practice for Gander Outdoors 400

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 5, 2018, 11:56 AM EDT
1 Comment

Kyle Larson put up a fast time early and held the advantage throughout the first practice session for the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway. He set the pace with a lap of 164.444 mph.

Larson beat Stewart Haas teammates Kevin Harvick (163.451 mph) and Kurt Busch (163.362)

Chase Elliott was the fastest Chevrolet driver with a lap of 163.236 mph in fourth.

Last week’s winner Ryan Blaney (162.719) rounded out the top five.

The fastest Toyota belonged to Denny Hamlin. He had the seventh best speed of 162.690 mph.

Bubba Wallace (18) posted the most laps.

Click here for complete practice results

Jimmie Johnson: ‘My desire to win has never been stronger’

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 5, 2018, 11:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DOVER, Del. — Jimmie Johnson would go for the win entering the final chicane at the Charlotte Roval if he had to do it again.

“I still have got to make that move,” Johnson said Friday at Dover International Speedway. “I still got to try for it.

“I would have made a small brake bias adjustment, and I think I would have modulated the brakes a little bit different entering the corner. Looking back, I was a little lower than I typically was entering that braking zone and had a bit more steering wheel input in the car and that’s initially why the left front locked up.

“I would change a couple of things, but I don’t know how I don’t go for it.”

Even though Johnson was in a position to advance to the second round of the playoffs, he attempted to maneuver around leader Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap. Johnson spun after his brakes locked, lost six positions and finished eighth.

“It wasn’t this desperate move to try to pass him in that braking zone,” Johnson said. “My intent was to be alongside of him, one side or the other because I felt that would have tripped him enough to where I had a real shot on the exit of the corner to the start/finish line.”

Johnson was eliminated from title contention when Kyle Larson passed Jeffrey Earnhardt’s stalled car less than 100 yards from the finish line. That was the one position Larson needed to forge a three-way tie for the final two transfer spots with Aric Almirola and Johnson. Larson and Almirola advanced via a tiebreaker (best finish in the first round).

The result has provided a week’s worth of second-guessing of Johnson and the No. 48 team.

“I’ve thought about it a lot and what I would do differently,” he said. “I would just like to learn from my mistakes. I do feel bad for my team and the fact that we didn’t advance and how much we put into that, but countless text messages, phone calls, walking though the shop, they’ve all supported my decision to race for the win.

“The other piece that weighs on me … I feel bad for Martin and that No. 78 team. I hate that my mistake affected them and could impact their season to some degree. I don’t like that aspect to it, but it is racing and I know in my heart that it was a legitimate attempt at winning the race and a mistake was made. I didn’t go in there to try to move him out of the way and wreck him and create all of this havoc. I’ve moved on and did have a good week but there are a couple of things that still linger.”

Johnson comes to a track where he’s won a record 11 times and is the site of his most recent victory in June 2017.

“My desire to win has never been stronger,” said Johnson, who is on a career-long 52-race winless streak. “I’m happy last week that people were able to see that.

“But when I’ve been criticized about my commitment and desire while running 20th, this is the same fire has been there. I think it’s unfair to be judged by the performance on track. It’s a collective group that puts the car in position to win.

“We’re at my favorite race track and absolutely do I want to win the race. I will do everything in my power to win the race, but it takes a collective group to have the car, the pit stops, the strategy and I don’t know if this weekend is that weekend. But if there is a track I can make up a tenth (of a second) or two for the team, this would be one of them.”