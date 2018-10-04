Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Schedule for Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend at Dover

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The Cup Series postseason enters its second round this weekend with the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway.

The Xfinity Series is also at the Monster Mile for its first elimination race of the playoffs.

Here’s the full weekend schedule.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 5

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m .- Xfinity garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBC Sports App; tape delayed on NBCSN at 5:30 p.m., MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Oct, 6

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car three rounds (NBC Sports App at noon, NBCSN beginning at 12:30)

1:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Bar Harbor 200; 200 miles/200 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Oct. 7

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Gander Outdoors 400; 400 miles/400 laps (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12 questions to ponder for the Round of 12

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1. Will the Big 3 dominate this round?

They will at Dover. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex have combined to win four of the last six Dover races. Twice members of this group finished first and second at this track in that time. Truex has four consecutive top-five finishes there, including one win.

The question becomes Talladega, the middle race of the round. Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have combined to win five of the last seven races there.

The round ends at Kansas. The Big 3 have combined to win each of the last five races there.

So expect to see a lot of Harvick, Truex and Busch running toward the front, particularly at Dover and Kansas.

2. Are we seeing the emergence of Team Penske as a title threat?

Ryan Blaney’s surprise win at the Charlotte Roval gives Team Penske four victories in the last five races.

To put that into perspective: Team Penske had four wins in the 58 races before its recent streak.

That’s a nice run for Team Penske but let’s see what Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney can do against the Big 3 this weekend at Dover and later in the round at Kansas Speedway. Those will be key tracks. If Team Penske can beat the Big 3 there, than it might be time to say this group could crash the Big 3’s get together in Miami.

3. What will happen next to Kyle Larson?

Larson looked to be one of the main title contenders last year until this round when a blown engine at Kansas prevented him from advancing. He wasn’t strong in this round last year, placing 10th on the Charlotte oval (he finished behind seven of the other 11 playoff drivers) and 13th at Talladega.

In a year where he’s winless but been the runner-up six times, he needed a wild set of circumstances — Jimmie Johnson spinning while battling for the lead on the last chicane and Jeffrey Earnhardt being spun and unable to continue less than 100 yards from the finish line — to advance to the second round.

Larson has lamented in the past how luck has not gone his way, particularly in the playoffs.

Will last week’s remarkable finish lead this team deeper into the playoffs, or will fate strike a cruel blow to the team’s playoff hopes in this round?

4. What type of warning sign would be apropos for this round?

Be careful in the final stage. In the opening round, six of the 13 cautions that took place in the final stage at Las Vegas, Richmond and the Charlotte Roval involved at least one playoff contender.

5. What’s something to keep an eye on for the rest of the playoffs?

Pit road. Penalties could play a key role in who advances.

Uncontrolled tire violations have been called seven times in the playoffs. Five of those infractions have been committed by playoff teams.

“I feel like if they stay in the box, what’s the big deal? I think our fans want to see hard racing,” said Martin Truex Jr., whose team was penalized for an uncontrolled tire at Richmond. “They want to see the guys that are up front battling, not going to the rear once every two or three weeks for a tire sitting there with a guy that’s a foot too far away from it. I don’t agree with it. I think we should look at it, but I don’t make the rules.”

6. Stewart-Haas Racing had all four of its drivers advance. How many can get to the next round?

Kevin Harvick is among the favorites to go all the way to Miami. Kurt Busch has been consistent. His 39 stage points in the playoffs rank second to Martin Truex Jr.’s 45 stage points.

Clint Bowyer was outside the cutline going into the race at the Charlotte Roval and advanced. Aric Almirola advanced via a tiebreaker. Almirola’s team has had speed at times but not been able to put together a whole race often. He enters this round seeded 11th of the 12 drivers.

Odds are against all four advancing. With the expectation that the Big 3 — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — advance, that leaves a small margin for error for SHR to have all four teams move into the third round.

7. What about Hendrick Motorsports?

Jimmie Johnson is gone but Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman remain in the playoffs.

Both Elliott (ninth) and Bowman (12th) start the round outside the cutoff to advance to the next round.

Elliott has eight top-10 finishes in the last eight races and is a good candidate to advance. Bowman has three top-10 finishes in the last 10 races. That won’t be good enough to keep going.

8. Who could be an X factor?

It’s remarkable how Jeffrey Earnhardt has played a key role lately.

In the regular-season finale, he was involved in an late-race incident with Landon Cassill that created the final caution and allowed Brad Keselowski to pass Denny Hamlin for the win.

At Richmond, Earnhardt’s caution was the only one of the race other than the two stage breaks. He spun after he was hit by Matt Kenseth. The caution came after Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney had pitted, putting them two laps down with less than 80 laps to go. None of those three drivers finished in the top 15.

At the Charlotte Roval, Earnhardt spun off the final turn of the final lap after contact from Daniel Hemric. Earnhardt was stalled less than 100 yards from the finish line but couldn’t get his car restarted. Kyle Larson, running well off the pace, blew a tire and hit the wall in Turn 4 of the oval and then hit the wall after exiting the final chicane before passing Earnhardt. That one position — and one point — was the difference in Larson advancing to this round.

9. An average of 15 cars have been eliminated by accidents in the last three Talladega races. Do you take the over or under?

If it helps you decide, 24 cars were eliminated by accident in last year’s playoff race there. Take the over.

10. Will this round match the drama of the first round?

With Talladega coming up, it certainly could. No one expected Las Vegas to have such fireworks. Maybe that happens at Dover or Kansas in this round.

11. Who advances?

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

12. Who is eliminated?

Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Dover in last three years

By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Charlotte road course and Talladega get most of the attention when it comes to chaotic wildcards in the playoffs, but Dover deserves an equal measure of respect. Narrow front and back straightaways have been the site of several incidents in recent memory.

That can make this a difficult race to handicap.

When chaos doesn’t reign, Dover can be quite predictable at times.

With its high banks and tight radius in the corners, this is a track where drivers can establish a rhythm. Dover is a course where top 10s are rarely isolated. Over the past eight seasons, 23 active drivers entered this weekend having scored 123 top 10s. The vast majority of those were part of consecutive top 10s. Only 14 (11.4 percent) were earned in isolation.

For that reason, fantasy players will want to look closely at this spring’s top 10 finishers when setting this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster.

1. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 4.20) Playoff
After winning his first Cup race in 2007, Truex failed to score another top five at Dover until he won again in fall 2016. Since then, he has swept the top five in four starts. All of these have come after he qualified on one of the first two rows, so Truex’s speed on Friday will give fantasy owners a clue to his potential success on Sunday.

2. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 5.00) Playoff
Last fall, Elliott did not manage traffic very well at Dover. He allowed Kyle Busch to catch and pass him coming to the white flaf, but he is not the same driver in 2018 now that he has a win under his belt. This spring, Elliott failed to finish in the top five for the first time in his Dover career. That came at a time when Chevrolet was struggling nearly everywhere. The manufacturer also seems to have made some changes for the better since then.

3. Daniel Suarez (three-year average: 5.67 in three starts) Non-Playoff
Drivers occasionally develop an immediate affinity for a track. Daniel Suarez swept the top 10 at Dover last year as a rookie and improved to third in May. He was the only driver to finish that well who did not become part of the playoff contenders in the Round of 16. Even if he misses the top 10 this week, he is likely to be one of the top point earners among non-playoff drivers.

4. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 7.50 in four starts) Non-Playoff
Kenseth has not been able to back up his pre-hiatus record on any track this year. Roush Fenway Racing still has a lot of work to do before one can assume the No. 6 will finish in the top 15 on a consistent basis, but Kenseth will make a difference if he can. In his last nine Dover attempts, he’s earned six top 10s and another pair of top 15s leaving only one bad result in 2015 when he had a mechanical issue.

5. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 8.80) Playoff
Larson has been almost perfect at Dover in regard to top-10 finishes. In nine starts, he has finished 11th or better eight times. The only time he finished poorly on this track was in fall 2016 when he developed a battery problem that dropped him off the lead lap. After almost failing to advance last week, Larson is going to be hyper-vigilant at Dover.

6. Jimmie Johnson (three-year average: 9.00) Non-Playoff
It has been two years since Johnson earned three consecutive top 10s. Coming off back-to-back eighth-place finishes at Richmond and the Charlotte road course, that is likely to change this week. Dover has always been one of his better tracks with his most recent of 11 wins coming last year. Even while he struggled elsewhere, Johnson was able to score a top 10 at Dover this spring, which gives him a current streak of four at this track.

7. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 12.80) Playoff
Keselowski’s three-year average finish is negatively affected by an accident on Lap 66 of last May’s AAA 400. Otherwise, he has been perfect in regard to top 10s with a best of fourth in fall 2016. Given his strength in the past several weeks, Keselowski could contend for the victory. He won at Dover in 2012 and finished second in both 2014 events.

8. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 13.20) Non-Playoff
Hamlin would not be a very good value if he was still in playoff contention, but since the NASCAR Fantasy Live game requires players to have two drivers that are not eligible for the championship, his four top 10s in the last five Dover races makes him relevant. Hamlin has not finished in the top five on this track since spring 2014.

9. Clint Bowyer (three-year average: 15.00) Playoff
An average finish of 15th doesn’t look terribly impressive, but it is only half of Bowyer’s story. From 2011-15, he had a nine-race, top-10 streak going. He followed that up with a pair of top 15s. Bowyer stumbled in back-to-back races in fall 2016 and spring 2017, but he rekindled his top-10 streak last fall. Earlier this year, he finished second to teammate Kevin Harvick in the AAA 400.

9. Erik Jones (three-year average: 15.00 in three starts) Non-Playoff
Jones’ average finish of 15th is not a recommendation to start him. The sophomore driver has been consistent on this track, but with a best of 12th he has not shown a lot of speed.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: This week’s pole winner is going to be difficult to predict. Qualification was canceled for weather three times in the last 10 Dover races. The other seven were each won by a different driver and only one organization has earned multiple poles in that time. Joe Gibbs earned the pole with Hamlin in spring 2015 and Kyle Busch in spring 2017. Larson led the field to green earlier this year, so keep an eye on him as well.

Segment Winners: Dover is one of many tracks dominated by the Big 3. Truex and Harvick have scored two stage wins apiece and amassed 41 and 36 points respectively. Kyle Busch has not yet won a stage, but has the most stage points with 42.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com

Carl Edwards to be inducted into Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
Carl Edwards has been selected as the newest inductee into Texas Motor Speedway’s Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Edwards won at TMS six times in his NASCAR career including four times in the Cup Series. He will be the 20th inductee into the Hall of Fame.

Edwards, who retired from NASCAR competition ahead of the 2017 season, earned the last of his 28 Cup wins in the fall 2016 race at Texas.

Edwards was the first driver to sweep Texas’ two race dates in 2008.

Edwards will be inducted in a special ceremony during the November race weekend at the track. It will be held Nov. 3 in The Grand Ballroom of the track’s Speedway Club, beginning at Noon ET.

The Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame ceremony serves as a major fundraiser for the Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter. Tickets are priced at $75 and includes a gourmet Texas barbecue.

NASCAR America: Second round will be feast or famine for Joey Logano

By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Joey Logano enters the second round of the playoffs seeded sixth with 14 bonus points.

His confidence level is high, but he admits to having an up-and-down relationship with the tracks.

“Dover’s probably the one that concerns me the most,” Logano said on Wednesday’s NASCAR America. “It hasn’t been our best race track in the past. And that being said, it hasn’t been a really bad one for us. We’ve run in the top 10 a lot.”

Logano has 10 top-10 finishes in 19 starts, but only three of these have been top fives with a best of third on two occasions (2010 and 2013). His latest Dover top 10 came in 2016.

“But as we talked about earlier, top 10s aren’t really going to do it for you,” Logano said. “You’ve got to be able to go out there and win races at times.”

Getting off to a strong start is important in each playoff round because it lessens some of the pressure in the second and third races. That is especially true in this round, which includes Talladega Superspeedway.

Logano won the spring race there, which is one of three victories since the beginning of the 2015 season. Three of his other four races in that span on the track ended with crash damage and results of 25th or worse.

“It’s a good race track for us, but it’s either we’ve run good or we’ve crashed,” Logano said. “There’s no in between. We don’t really finish 10th or 12th every now and again there. It’s either we finish first, second, third, or we crash.”

If Logano clears those hurdles, he expects Kansas to be his best track among the next three.

“Then we go on to Kansas where we’ve won a couple of times there and I feel more confident about that race track than I do about Dover at this point,” Logano said.

He has a reason to feel confident. Since joining Team Penske, Logano has won twice at Kansas and finished in the top five seven times in 11 starts.

For more, watch the video above.

