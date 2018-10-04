Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Leading most laps in playoff races doesn’t lead to wins

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leading a Cup race is nice.

Leading the most laps and winning a race is even better.

Doing all of that in the playoffs would be priceless. Too bad it’s become almost impossible.

If someone were to do it in Sunday’s second round opener at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN), they’d just be the third driver to do it in the last 20 playoff races.

That dates back to the October 2016 race at Kansas Speedway.

The only driver who has broken through in that time is Kyle Busch. He pulled off both instances last year. He led 187 laps and won at New Hampshire in the first round. He led 184 of 505 laps and won at Martinsville in overtime in the third round after Denny Hamlin wrecked Chase Elliott from the lead.

The lack of playoff winners who have led the most laps stands in contrast to this season. Thirteen of the 29 races have seen the winning driver led the most laps.

That includes the May race at Dover when Kevin Harvick led 201 of 400 laps and swept each stage on his way to the win.

It was the fourth time in the last nine Dover races that the winner led the most laps.

Dating back to the 2017 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the last four playoff races have been controlled by two drivers: Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

Each led the most laps twice without winning.

Larson led 145 of 267 laps at Homestead but finished fourth as Truex won the race and the championship.

In this year’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Truex led 96 laps. But Brad Keselowski capitalized on late-race restarts to win.

A week later at Richmond, Truex swept the first two stages and led 163 of 400 laps. But an uncontrolled tire penalty buried Truex in the field. He fought back to finish third to Busch.

Larson led 47 of 109 laps at the Charlotte Roval, but his hopes of winning ended when he was involved in the 15-car wreck in Turn 1 with six laps to go.

Dale Jr. Download: Marcus Smith gambled his legacy and won with Roval

By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Charlotte Motor Speedway President Marcus Smith gambled his legacy on the creation of a Roval. By most people’s estimation, he won.

“To define this as an act of desperation sort of takes away credit of the (vision) Marcus brought because I don’t know if there are a lot of track owners that would be so dang bold to even make this,” Mike Davis, co-host of the Dale Jr. Download said on Wednesday’s edition of the show. “This is a bold move. This is almost something that you strap your legacy to. … This is going to define you, make you or break you.”

Last week’s Bank of America Roval 400 rejuvenated a race that had grown stale in terms of attendance. More importantly, it provided a platform for some battles that would not be seen on a traditional road course, much less a standard oval.

“When we were watching I think one of the best races of day with the 2 car Keselowski and Kyle Larson – they had a great battle that was just the essence of racing,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “The way they were both driving was completely opposite. One guy would take a high line into the corner to drive off the bottom of the exit. They were just trying two different lines really almost around the whole race track.”

The track was great, but not perfect in Earnhardt’s estimation.

“I’m sure the drivers are texting and talking with Marcus and his team about how to improve that backstraightway chicane.” Earnhardt said. “It’s not a chicane. It’s a bend. It’s 140 miles per hour. … What we need to achieve, basically is the same thing we have on the backstraightaway at Watkins Glen where we have the bus stop. They slow down, brake hard and turn into that corner. Well, that’s a passing zone.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: Momentum, speed benefit Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola at Dover

Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN) starts the Round of 12.

The playoff field will get whittled down to eight drivers after the Oct. 21 Kansas race. But there are three who head into the weekend below the cutoff line that NASCAR America analyst Parker Kligerman believes have momentum on their side.

Kyle Larson is seeded 10th in the standings, seven points behind the cutoff. Last week’s dramatic last lap at the Charlotte road course advanced him to Round 2 on a tiebreaker.

At Dover, Larson has seven top 10s and an 11th-place finish in nine starts. He has something even more important, according to Kligerman.

“There’s another really positive thing happening for this 42 car and that is the speed that Ganassi Racing team has brought into the playoffs – not only in the 42 car, but the 1 car of Jamie McMurray has shown a tremendous amount of speed,” Kligerman said.

Chase Elliott has been almost perfect at Dover. His first four starts on this track ended in top-five finishes, which gives him the right positive attitude needed to put himself in a position to advance.

“It’s kind of remarkable, is it not?” Kligerman asked. “What he has done at this race track is amazing how good he is there. … He came so close to winning this race last year and he let Kyle Busch get by him. … For this team, it’s similar to the 42: They have started to bring some serious speed into the playoffs.”

By the numbers, Aric Almirola might seem to face the most daunting task. He is 12 points behind the cutoff and has only three top-10 finishes in 12 Dover starts. They were all earned with another team (Richard Petty Motorsports). But Almirola showed determination last week – an intangible that does not show up in his track record.

“I didn’t know if I really fully believed that the 10 car could go out there and find a way into the second round of the playoffs, but they did,” Kligerman said. “At Vegas, they had a great run and then they had a stellar run at Richmond, gained a top five and that is what was the tiebreaker between him and Jimmie Johnson, advancing after that courageous run through the field at the end in a beat up car to get all the positions he did at the Roval.”

For more, watch the video above.

Darrell Gwynn, Regan Smith take laps at Dover in an adaptive race car

Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis
By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
For the first time in 28 years, Darrell Gwynn took to a race track as a driver.

His time on Dover International Speedway was not in what was a once familiar dragster, but rather an adaptive Furniture Row Racing car with an assist from Regan Smith.

Smith took the adaptive car onto the course and then turned control over to Gwynn.

Gwynn was able to drive for part of a lap for the first time in 28 years since an accident that almost claimed his life through a special straw provided by Falco Adaptive Motorsports (@FalciMotorsport). Using this special device, Gwynn was able to control the car by “sipping” and “puffing” on the straw.

“Without a steering wheel, it’s hard to keep it perfectly straight in the corners with just your head,” Gwynn told Smith after his laps at Dover. “Normally NASCAR drivers, they drive with their arms and their … eyes. Here, you have to drive with your head and your mouth.”

Gwynn was injured in an exhibition race at Santa Pod Raceway in England in 1990. Halfway through his run, his dragster turned abruptly left into a retaining wall at approximately 240 mph leaving him paralyzed and without his left arm.

Video of Gwynn and Smith at Dover was broadcast via Facebook Live.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Dover preview, Pete Pistone

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives a final preview of this weekend’s action at Dover International Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut.

In today’s episode:

  • We’ll look ahead to the opening race in the Round of 12 as playoff drivers prepare to tame The Monster Mile at Dover. Plus, we’ll preview the first elimination race of the Xfinity Series playoffs with seven of the eight remaining spots in the next round still up for grabs.
  • Parker will climb into the NBCSN iRacing Simulator to show us the challenges of racing at Dover and what could make or break a driver’s chances at being successful on this 1-mile concrete oval.
  • Pete Pistone  of “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio joins the show with his outlook for the Round of 12 and tells us which eliminated Playoff driver could play the role of spoiler in Sunday’s race.
  • Parker & Carolyn will make their fantasy picks for this weekend.

The show is followed by the latest episode of the “Dale Jr. Download” at 5:30 p.m. ET.

