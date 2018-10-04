Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

UPDATED: Entry lists for the Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend at Dover

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its second visit of the year to Dover International Speedway this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Cup opens its second playoff round with the Gander Outdoors 400.

Xfinity teams will close out their first playoff round.

Here are preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Gander Outdoors 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Harrison Rhodes is now entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 Chevrolet.

Kasey Kahne is listed in Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Chevrolet, but Kahne was not cleared race due to lingering issues from dehydration. Regan Smith will make his fifth start in place of Kahne.

Kevin Harvick won the spring race at Dover, beating Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of this race. He beat Chase Elliott after passing him coming to the white flag.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Bar Harbor 200 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 40 entries for the race.

Shane Lee is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Chevrolet.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet for the first time since Indianapolis.

Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend on the Charlotte Roval, is entered in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford.

There is not a driver attached to B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier won the spring Dover race over teammate Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of this race. He beat Allgaier and William Byron.

Stephen Leicht is now entered in the No. 99 Chevrolet

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Dover preview, Pete Pistone

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives a final preview of this weekend’s action at Dover International Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut.

In today’s episode:

  • We’ll look ahead to the opening race in the Round of 12 as playoff drivers prepare to tame The Monster Mile at Dover. Plus, we’ll preview the first elimination race of the Xfinity Series playoffs with seven of the eight remaining spots in the next round still up for grabs.
  • Parker will climb into the NBCSN iRacing Simulator to show us the challenges of racing at Dover and what could make or break a driver’s chances at being successful on this 1-mile concrete oval.
  • Pete Pistone  of “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio joins the show with his outlook for the Round of 12 and tells us which eliminated Playoff driver could play the role of spoiler in Sunday’s race.
  • Parker & Carolyn will make their fantasy picks for this weekend.

The show is followed by the latest episode of the “Dale Jr. Download” at 5:30 p.m. ET.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Team Penske takes late-season surge to Dover, where it’s struggled

By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Team Penske has a lot to be happy about entering the second round of the Cup playoffs.

It began September as an also ran in Cup competition with just one win through the first 24 races (Joey Logano, Tallagea). It ended the month as the hottest team on the circuit, winning four of the five races held in September.

They had won four times in the previous 58 races.

To continue its streak this weekend at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBCSN), Team Penske may need more luck than Ryan Blaney had in his win on the Charlotte Roval.

Penske’s streak began in the the Southern 500 when Brad Keselowski led the final 22 laps to win, earning the first crown jewel victory of his career.

He followed that up with wins in the Brickyard 400 (after leading nine of the last 25 laps) and the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the first time Keselowski had won three straight races and the Vegas win was the 500th overall in motorsports for Team Penske. The team also placed three cars in the top five for the first time.

Two races later, Blaney won Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval and then stole the win after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson wrecked in the final turn on the last lap. That was after Keselowski led 29 laps and wrecked out with six laps to go.

The win was Blaney’s first in 50 races. In addition to Logano’s Talladega win in April, Team Penske is the only multi-car team to have all its drivers visit Victory Lane this season.

Penske joins Stewart-Haas Racing as the only multi-car teams to advance all of its cars to the second round of the playoffs.

Despite having eight Cup wins on the Monster Mile, Penske hasn’t fared that well in Dover since Keselowski won there in September 2012.

In 23 combined starts since Keselowski’s win, Penske’s drivers have only earned six top fives. The last came with Keselowski in the September 2016 race. In the 11 races since the 2012 win, they’ve led 315 laps and finished runner-up twice (Keselowski in both 2014 events).

Since the 2012 victory, Team Penske has won 36 times on 20 different tracks.

In the May race, Keselowski led 108 laps and placed in the top five in each stage before finishing sixth. Logano placed 13th and Blaney placed eighth.

Keselowski is the only Penske driver with any real success on the 1-mile track.

In five career starts, Blaney has finished eighth twice. He failed to finish better than 23rd in the other three starts.

In 19 starts, Logano has three top fives but the last came in the September 2014 race.

Not counting the Charlotte Roval, Dover is the track Logano’s led the fewest laps at in his career with just four.

12 questions to ponder for the Round of 12

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongOct 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1. Will the Big 3 dominate this round?

They will at Dover. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex have combined to win four of the last six Dover races. Twice members of this group finished first and second at this track in that time. Truex has four consecutive top-five finishes there, including one win.

The question becomes Talladega, the middle race of the round. Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have combined to win five of the last seven races there.

The round ends at Kansas. The Big 3 have combined to win each of the last five races there.

So expect to see a lot of Harvick, Truex and Busch running toward the front, particularly at Dover and Kansas.

2. Are we seeing the emergence of Team Penske as a title threat?

Ryan Blaney’s surprise win at the Charlotte Roval gives Team Penske four victories in the last five races.

To put that into perspective: Team Penske had four wins in the 58 races before its recent streak.

That’s a nice run for Team Penske but let’s see what Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney can do against the Big 3 this weekend at Dover and later in the round at Kansas Speedway. Those will be key tracks. If Team Penske can beat the Big 3 there, than it might be time to say this group could crash the Big 3’s get together in Miami.

3. What will happen next to Kyle Larson?

Larson looked to be one of the main title contenders last year until this round when a blown engine at Kansas prevented him from advancing. He wasn’t strong in this round last year, placing 10th on the Charlotte oval (he finished behind seven of the other 11 playoff drivers) and 13th at Talladega.

In a year where he’s winless but been the runner-up six times, he needed a wild set of circumstances — Jimmie Johnson spinning while battling for the lead on the last chicane and Jeffrey Earnhardt being spun and unable to continue less than 100 yards from the finish line — to advance to the second round.

Larson has lamented in the past how luck has not gone his way, particularly in the playoffs.

Will last week’s remarkable finish lead this team deeper into the playoffs, or will fate strike a cruel blow to the team’s playoff hopes in this round?

4. What type of warning sign would be apropos for this round?

Be careful in the final stage. In the opening round, six of the 13 cautions that took place in the final stage at Las Vegas, Richmond and the Charlotte Roval involved at least one playoff contender.

5. What’s something to keep an eye on for the rest of the playoffs?

Pit road. Penalties could play a key role in who advances.

Uncontrolled tire violations have been called seven times in the playoffs. Five of those infractions have been committed by playoff teams.

“I feel like if they stay in the box, what’s the big deal? I think our fans want to see hard racing,” said Martin Truex Jr., whose team was penalized for an uncontrolled tire at Richmond. “They want to see the guys that are up front battling, not going to the rear once every two or three weeks for a tire sitting there with a guy that’s a foot too far away from it. I don’t agree with it. I think we should look at it, but I don’t make the rules.”

6. Stewart-Haas Racing had all four of its drivers advance. How many can get to the next round?

Kevin Harvick is among the favorites to go all the way to Miami. Kurt Busch has been consistent. His 39 stage points in the playoffs rank second to Martin Truex Jr.’s 45 stage points.

Clint Bowyer was outside the cutline going into the race at the Charlotte Roval and advanced. Aric Almirola advanced via a tiebreaker. Almirola’s team has had speed at times but not been able to put together a whole race often. He enters this round seeded 11th of the 12 drivers.

Odds are against all four advancing. With the expectation that the Big 3 — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — advance, that leaves a small margin for error for SHR to have all four teams move into the third round.

7. What about Hendrick Motorsports?

Jimmie Johnson is gone but Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman remain in the playoffs.

Both Elliott (ninth) and Bowman (12th) start the round outside the cutoff to advance to the next round.

Elliott has eight top-10 finishes in the last eight races and is a good candidate to advance. Bowman has three top-10 finishes in the last 10 races. That won’t be good enough to keep going.

8. Who could be an X factor?

It’s remarkable how Jeffrey Earnhardt has played a key role lately.

In the regular-season finale, he was involved in an late-race incident with Landon Cassill that created the final caution and allowed Brad Keselowski to pass Denny Hamlin for the win.

At Richmond, Earnhardt’s caution was the only one of the race other than the two stage breaks. He spun after he was hit by Matt Kenseth. The caution came after Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney had pitted, putting them two laps down with less than 80 laps to go. None of those three drivers finished in the top 15.

At the Charlotte Roval, Earnhardt spun off the final turn of the final lap after contact from Daniel Hemric. Earnhardt was stalled less than 100 yards from the finish line but couldn’t get his car restarted. Kyle Larson, running well off the pace, blew a tire and hit the wall in Turn 4 of the oval and then hit the wall after exiting the final chicane before passing Earnhardt. That one position — and one point — was the difference in Larson advancing to this round.

9. An average of 15 cars have been eliminated by accidents in the last three Talladega races. Do you take the over or under?

If it helps you decide, 24 cars were eliminated by accident in last year’s playoff race there. Take the over.

10. Will this round match the drama of the first round?

With Talladega coming up, it certainly could. No one expected Las Vegas to have such fireworks. Maybe that happens at Dover or Kansas in this round.

11. Who advances?

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

12. Who is eliminated?

Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Dover in last three years

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Charlotte road course and Talladega get most of the attention when it comes to chaotic wildcards in the playoffs, but Dover deserves an equal measure of respect. Narrow front and back straightaways have been the site of several incidents in recent memory.

That can make this a difficult race to handicap.

When chaos doesn’t reign, Dover can be quite predictable at times.

With its high banks and tight radius in the corners, this is a track where drivers can establish a rhythm. Dover is a course where top 10s are rarely isolated. Over the past eight seasons, 23 active drivers entered this weekend having scored 123 top 10s. The vast majority of those were part of consecutive top 10s. Only 14 (11.4 percent) were earned in isolation.

For that reason, fantasy players will want to look closely at this spring’s top 10 finishers when setting this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster.

1. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 4.20) Playoff
After winning his first Cup race in 2007, Truex failed to score another top five at Dover until he won again in fall 2016. Since then, he has swept the top five in four starts. All of these have come after he qualified on one of the first two rows, so Truex’s speed on Friday will give fantasy owners a clue to his potential success on Sunday.

2. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 5.00) Playoff
Last fall, Elliott did not manage traffic very well at Dover. He allowed Kyle Busch to catch and pass him coming to the white flaf, but he is not the same driver in 2018 now that he has a win under his belt. This spring, Elliott failed to finish in the top five for the first time in his Dover career. That came at a time when Chevrolet was struggling nearly everywhere. The manufacturer also seems to have made some changes for the better since then.

3. Daniel Suarez (three-year average: 5.67 in three starts) Non-Playoff
Drivers occasionally develop an immediate affinity for a track. Daniel Suarez swept the top 10 at Dover last year as a rookie and improved to third in May. He was the only driver to finish that well who did not become part of the playoff contenders in the Round of 16. Even if he misses the top 10 this week, he is likely to be one of the top point earners among non-playoff drivers.

4. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 7.50 in four starts) Non-Playoff
Kenseth has not been able to back up his pre-hiatus record on any track this year. Roush Fenway Racing still has a lot of work to do before one can assume the No. 6 will finish in the top 15 on a consistent basis, but Kenseth will make a difference if he can. In his last nine Dover attempts, he’s earned six top 10s and another pair of top 15s leaving only one bad result in 2015 when he had a mechanical issue.

5. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 8.80) Playoff
Larson has been almost perfect at Dover in regard to top-10 finishes. In nine starts, he has finished 11th or better eight times. The only time he finished poorly on this track was in fall 2016 when he developed a battery problem that dropped him off the lead lap. After almost failing to advance last week, Larson is going to be hyper-vigilant at Dover.

6. Jimmie Johnson (three-year average: 9.00) Non-Playoff
It has been two years since Johnson earned three consecutive top 10s. Coming off back-to-back eighth-place finishes at Richmond and the Charlotte road course, that is likely to change this week. Dover has always been one of his better tracks with his most recent of 11 wins coming last year. Even while he struggled elsewhere, Johnson was able to score a top 10 at Dover this spring, which gives him a current streak of four at this track.

7. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 12.80) Playoff
Keselowski’s three-year average finish is negatively affected by an accident on Lap 66 of last May’s AAA 400. Otherwise, he has been perfect in regard to top 10s with a best of fourth in fall 2016. Given his strength in the past several weeks, Keselowski could contend for the victory. He won at Dover in 2012 and finished second in both 2014 events.

8. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 13.20) Non-Playoff
Hamlin would not be a very good value if he was still in playoff contention, but since the NASCAR Fantasy Live game requires players to have two drivers that are not eligible for the championship, his four top 10s in the last five Dover races makes him relevant. Hamlin has not finished in the top five on this track since spring 2014.

9. Clint Bowyer (three-year average: 15.00) Playoff
An average finish of 15th doesn’t look terribly impressive, but it is only half of Bowyer’s story. From 2011-15, he had a nine-race, top-10 streak going. He followed that up with a pair of top 15s. Bowyer stumbled in back-to-back races in fall 2016 and spring 2017, but he rekindled his top-10 streak last fall. Earlier this year, he finished second to teammate Kevin Harvick in the AAA 400.

9. Erik Jones (three-year average: 15.00 in three starts) Non-Playoff
Jones’ average finish of 15th is not a recommendation to start him. The sophomore driver has been consistent on this track, but with a best of 12th he has not shown a lot of speed.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: This week’s pole winner is going to be difficult to predict. Qualification was canceled for weather three times in the last 10 Dover races. The other seven were each won by a different driver and only one organization has earned multiple poles in that time. Joe Gibbs earned the pole with Hamlin in spring 2015 and Kyle Busch in spring 2017. Larson led the field to green earlier this year, so keep an eye on him as well.

Segment Winners: Dover is one of many tracks dominated by the Big 3. Truex and Harvick have scored two stage wins apiece and amassed 41 and 36 points respectively. Kyle Busch has not yet won a stage, but has the most stage points with 42.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.