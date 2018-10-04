Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

12 questions to ponder for Round of 12

By Dustin LongOct 4, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1. Will the Big 3 dominate this round?

They will at Dover. Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex have combined to win four of the last six Dover races. Twice members of this group finished first and second at this track in that time. Truex has four consecutive top-five finishes there, including one win.

The question becomes Talladega, the middle race of the round. Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have combined to win five of the last seven races there.

The round ends at Kansas. The Big 3 have combined to win each of the last five races there.

So expect to see a lot of Harvick, Truex and Busch running toward the front, particularly at Dover and Kansas.

2. Are we seeing the emergence of Team Penske as a title threat?

Ryan Blaney’s surprise win at the Charlotte Roval gives Team Penske four victories in the last five races.

To put that into perspective: Team Penske had four wins in the 58 races before its recent streak.

That’s a nice run for Team Penske but let’s see what Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney can do against the Big 3 this weekend at Dover and later in the round at Kansas Speedway. Those will be key tracks. If Team Penske can beat the Big 3 there, than it might be time to say this group could crash the Big 3’s get together in Miami.

3. What will happen next to Kyle Larson?

Larson looked to be one of the main title contenders last year until this round when a blown engine at Kansas prevented him from advancing. He wasn’t strong in this round last year, placing 10th on the Charlotte oval (he finished behind seven of the other 11 playoff drivers) and 13th at Talladega.

In a year where he’s winless but been the runner-up six times, he needed a wild set of circumstances — Jimmie Johnson spinning while battling for the lead on the last chicane and Jeffrey Earnhardt being spun and unable to continue less than 100 yards from the finish line — to advance to the second round.

Larson has lamented in the past how luck has not gone his way, particularly in the playoffs.

Will last week’s remarkable finish lead this team deeper into the playoffs, or will fate strike a cruel blow to the team’s playoff hopes in this round?

4. What type of warning sign would be apropos for this round?

Be careful in the final stage. In the opening round, six of the 13 cautions that took place in the final stage at Las Vegas, Richmond and the Charlotte Roval involved at least one playoff contender.

5. What’s something to keep an eye on for the rest of the playoffs?

Pit road. Penalties could play a key role in who advances.

Uncontrolled tire violations have been called seven times in the playoffs. Five of those infractions have been committed by playoff teams.

“I feel like if they stay in the box, what’s the big deal? I think our fans want to see hard racing,” said Martin Truex Jr., whose team was penalized for an uncontrolled tire at Richmond. “They want to see the guys that are up front battling, not going to the rear once every two or three weeks for a tire sitting there with a guy that’s a foot too far away from it. I don’t agree with it. I think we should look at it, but I don’t make the rules.”

6. Stewart-Haas Racing had all four of its drivers advance. How many can get to the next round?

Kevin Harvick is among the favorites to go all the way to Miami. Kurt Busch has been consistent. His 39 stage points in the playoffs rank second to Martin Truex Jr.’s 45 stage points.

Clint Bowyer was outside the cutline going into the race at the Charlotte Roval and advanced. Aric Almirola advanced via a tiebreaker. Almirola’s team has had speed at times but not been able to put together a whole race often. He enters this round seeded 11th of the 12 drivers.

Odds are against all four advancing. With the expectation that the Big 3 — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — advance, that leaves a small margin for error for SHR to have all four teams move into the third round.

7. What about Hendrick Motorsports?

Jimmie Johnson is gone but Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman remain in the playoffs.

Both Elliott (ninth) and Bowman (12th) start the round outside the cutoff to advance to the next round.

Elliott has eight top-10 finishes in the last eight races and is a good candidate to advance. Bowman has three top-10 finishes in the last 10 races. That won’t be good enough to keep going.

8. Who could be an X factor?

It’s remarkable how Jeffrey Earnhardt has played a key role lately.

In the regular-season finale, he was involved in an late-race incident with Landon Cassill that created the final caution and allowed Brad Keselowski to pass Denny Hamlin for the win.

At Richmond, Earnhardt’s caution was the only one of the race other than the two stage breaks. He spun after he was hit by Matt Kenseth. The caution came after Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney had pitted, putting them two laps down with less than 80 laps to go. None of those three drivers finished in the top 15.

At the Charlotte Roval, Earnhardt spun off the final turn of the final lap after contact from Daniel Hemric. Earnhardt was stalled less than 100 yards from the finish line but couldn’t get his car restarted. Kyle Larson, running well off the pace, blew a tire and hit the wall in Turn 4 of the oval and then hit the wall after exiting the final chicane before passing Earnhardt. That one position — and one point — was the difference in Larson advancing to this round.

9. An average of 15 cars have been eliminated by accidents in the last three Talladega races. Do you take the over or under?

If it helps you decide, 24 cars were eliminated by accident in last year’s playoff race there. Take the over.

10. Will this round match the drama of the first round?

With Talladega coming up, it certainly could. No one expected Las Vegas to have such fireworks. Maybe that happens at Dover or Kansas in this round.

11. Who advances?

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

12. Who is eliminated?

Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Aric Almirola.

NASCAR America: Momentum, speed benefit Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola at Dover

Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN) starts the Round of 12.

The playoff field will get whittled down to eight drivers after the Oct. 21 Kansas race. But there are three who head into the weekend below the cutoff line that NASCAR America analyst Parker Kligerman believes have momentum on their side.

Kyle Larson is seeded 10th in the standings, seven points behind the cutoff. Last week’s dramatic last lap at the Charlotte road course advanced him to Round 2 on a tiebreaker.

At Dover, Larson has seven top 10s and an 11th-place finish in nine starts. He has something even more important, according to Kligerman.

“There’s another really positive thing happening for this 42 car and that is the speed that Ganassi Racing team has brought into the playoffs – not only in the 42 car, but the 1 car of Jamie McMurray has shown a tremendous amount of speed,” Kligerman said.

Chase Elliott has been almost perfect at Dover. His first four starts on this track ended in top-five finishes, which gives him the right positive attitude needed to put himself in a position to advance.

“It’s kind of remarkable, is it not?” Kligerman asked. “What he has done at this race track is amazing how good he is there. … He came so close to winning this race last year and he let Kyle Busch get by him. … For this team, it’s similar to the 42: They have started to bring some serious speed into the playoffs.”

By the numbers, Aric Almirola might seem to face the most daunting task. He is 12 points behind the cutoff and has only three top-10 finishes in 12 Dover starts. They were all earned with another team (Richard Petty Motorsports). But Almirola showed determination last week – an intangible that does not show up in his track record.

“I didn’t know if I really fully believed that the 10 car could go out there and find a way into the second round of the playoffs, but they did,” Kligerman said. “At Vegas, they had a great run and then they had a stellar run at Richmond, gained a top five and that is what was the tiebreaker between him and Jimmie Johnson, advancing after that courageous run through the field at the end in a beat up car to get all the positions he did at the Roval.”

Darrell Gwynn, Regan Smith take laps at Dover in an adaptive race car

Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis
By Dan BeaverOct 4, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
For the first time in 28 years, Darrell Gwynn took to a race track as a driver.

His time on Dover International Speedway was not in what was a once familiar dragster, but rather an adaptive Furniture Row Racing car with an assist from Regan Smith.

Smith took the adaptive car onto the course and then turned control over to Gwynn.

Gwynn was able to drive for part of a lap for the first time in 28 years since an accident that almost claimed his life through a special straw provided by Falco Adaptive Motorsports (@FalciMotorsport). Using this special device, Gwynn was able to control the car by “sipping” and “puffing” on the straw.

“Without a steering wheel, it’s hard to keep it perfectly straight in the corners with just your head,” Gwynn told Smith after his laps at Dover. “Normally NASCAR drivers, they drive with their arms and their … eyes. Here, you have to drive with your head and your mouth.”

Gwynn was injured in an exhibition race at Santa Pod Raceway in England in 1990. Halfway through his run, his dragster turned abruptly left into a retaining wall at approximately 240 mph leaving him paralyzed and without his left arm.

Video of Gwynn and Smith at Dover was broadcast via Facebook Live.

Leading most laps in playoff races doesn’t lead to wins

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leading a Cup race is nice.

Leading the most laps and winning a race is even better.

Doing all of that in the playoffs would be priceless. Too bad it’s become almost impossible.

If someone were to do it in Sunday’s second round opener at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN), they’d just be the third driver to do it in the last 20 playoff races.

That dates back to the October 2016 race at Kansas Speedway.

The only driver who has broken through in that time is Kyle Busch. He pulled off both instances last year. He led 187 laps and won at New Hampshire in the first round. He led 184 of 505 laps and won at Martinsville in overtime in the third round after Denny Hamlin wrecked Chase Elliott from the lead.

The lack of playoff winners who have led the most laps stands in contrast to this season. Thirteen of the 29 races have seen the winning driver led the most laps.

That includes the May race at Dover when Kevin Harvick led 201 of 400 laps and swept each stage on his way to the win.

It was the fourth time in the last nine Dover races that the winner led the most laps.

Dating back to the 2017 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the last four playoff races have been controlled by two drivers: Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

Each led the most laps twice without winning.

Larson led 145 of 267 laps at Homestead but finished fourth as Truex won the race and the championship.

In this year’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Truex led 96 laps. But Brad Keselowski capitalized on late-race restarts to win.

A week later at Richmond, Truex swept the first two stages and led 163 of 400 laps. But an uncontrolled tire penalty buried Truex in the field. He fought back to finish third to Busch.

Larson led 47 of 109 laps at the Charlotte Roval, but his hopes of winning ended when he was involved in the 15-car wreck in Turn 1 with six laps to go.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Dover preview, Pete Pistone

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives a final preview of this weekend’s action at Dover International Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut.

In today’s episode:

  • We’ll look ahead to the opening race in the Round of 12 as playoff drivers prepare to tame The Monster Mile at Dover. Plus, we’ll preview the first elimination race of the Xfinity Series playoffs with seven of the eight remaining spots in the next round still up for grabs.
  • Parker will climb into the NBCSN iRacing Simulator to show us the challenges of racing at Dover and what could make or break a driver’s chances at being successful on this 1-mile concrete oval.
  • Pete Pistone  of “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio joins the show with his outlook for the Round of 12 and tells us which eliminated Playoff driver could play the role of spoiler in Sunday’s race.
  • Parker & Carolyn will make their fantasy picks for this weekend.

The show is followed by the latest episode of the “Dale Jr. Download” at 5:30 p.m. ET.

