Who is hot and cold entering the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover

By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cup Series begins the second round of its playoffs this weekend with the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Teams take to the 1-mile track coming off Ryan Blaney‘s dramatic win in the inaugural race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Here’s a look the drivers who are on hot and cold streaks enters this weekend’s race (2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBCSN).

Who is Hot

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 9th at Charlotte Roval (12th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2)
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 5th consecutive season
• Finished in top 10 in 10 of last 11 races
• Won 7 of last 28 races
• Twenty-nine races in 2018: 24 top 10s (including 7 wins) & 5 finishes of 19th or worse
• Last 7 Dover races: 4 top 10s (2 wins, including in May) and 3 finishes of 15th or worse
• Started 9th, 8th in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2, finished 17th in this race one year ago

Chase Elliott
• Finished 6th at Charlotte Roval (5th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2)
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 3rd consecutive season
• Finished 6th or better in last two races
• Finished in top 10 in 8 of last 10 races
• Finished in top 5 in 4 of 5 career Dover starts (12th in May)
• Started 12th, 7th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 138 laps led, finished 2nd in this race one year ago

Ryan Blaney
• Won at Charlotte Roval (10th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 16 laps led); damaged in multi-car accident in Turn 1 on Lap 104; took lead in final corner after Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr spun racing for lead.
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 2nd consecutive season
• Finished in top 5 in 2 of last 3 races
• Five career Dover starts: 2 finishes of 8th and 3 finishes of 23rd or worse (8th in May)
• Started 11th, 21st in Stage 1, 24th in Stage 2, finished 23rd in this race one year ago; trapped 2 laps down when caution came out during green flag stops on Lap 88

Clint Bowyer
• Finished 3rd at Charlotte Roval (3rd in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2)
• Advanced to Round of 12 for first time in career
• Finished in top 10 in last two races and 3 of last 4
• Last 6 races: 4 top 10s and 2 finishes of 23rd or worse
• Finished outside the top 10 in 8 of last 12 races
• Finished 6th or better in the last 2 Dover races and in Top 10 in 11 of last 15 (2nd in May)
• Started 19th, 14th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2, finished 6th in this race one year ago

Who is Cold

Austin Dillon
• Finished 39th at Charlotte Roval (35th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); DNF – hit wall in oval Turn 4 on Lap 58 to avoid Chris Buescher while running 24th; hit front stretch wall on Lap 65 and destroyed car
• Eliminated in Round of 16 for 2nd straight year
• Finished outside the top 10 in 5 of last 6 races
• Finished outside top 10 in 24 of 28 races since Daytona 500 win
• One finish better than 13th in 10 career Dover starts (8th – Oct. 2016)
• Started 23rd, 24th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2, finished 16th in this race one year ago; trapped 2 laps down on Lap 88 after caution came out during green flag pit stops

Denny Hamlin
• Finished 12th at Charlotte Roval (19th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2); started in rear after going to a backup car; pit for flat left-front tire on Lap 5; wheel hopped into Turn 1 on Lap 16 and made contact with Erik Jones
• Eliminated in Round of 16 for first time in career
• Finished 12th or worse in 3 straight races
• Last 8 races: 3 top 10s and 5 finishes of 12th or worse
• Finished top 10 in 4 of last 5 Dover races (7th in May)
• Started 6th, 10th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, finished 35th in this race one year ago; DNF – broke axle on Lap 374 while running 17th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr
• Finished 37th at Charlotte Roval (18th in Stage 1, 29th in Stage 2, 2 laps led); DNF – went off course in Turn 4 from the lead on Lap 72; missed Turn 17 on Lap 81 while running 11th and had to stop on frontstretch; spun in Turn 1 on Lap 101 and hit wall hard
• Finished outside the top 10 in 18 of last 19 races
• Finished 14th or worse in 23 of 29 races in 2018
• Finished outside the top 10 in 5 straight Dover races (15th in May)
• Started 15th, 4th in Stage 1, 18th in Stage 2, finished 19th in this race one year ago

Daniel Suárez
• Finished 21st at Charlotte Roval (20th in Stage 1, 28th in Stage 2); damaged left-front fender on Lap 2
battling Michael McDowell for 16th
• Finished 17th or worse in 2 straight races and 5 of last 6
• Finished top 10 in all 3 career Dover starts (3rd in May)
• Started 5th, 15th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2, finished 8th in this race one year ago

NASCAR America: Stewart-Haas Racing has one-third of the playoff field entering Dover

By Dan BeaverOct 3, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Kevin Harvick only needed to start the Bank of America Roval 400 to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs.

The remainder of the Stewart-Haas Racing organization had a less certain fate last week.

“It wasn’t much sleep the last couple nights,” Bowyer said after the race in the Charlotte media center. “The little one woke up at 5 a.m., and once you’re up, you start thinking about this gremlin that’s ahead of you today, there wasn’t any more sleeping.”

Bowyer was the only driver who started outside of the top 12 in points who managed to advance.

Aric Almirola was involved in multiple incidents before ultimately advancing on a tiebreaker.

Kurt Busch started on the pole and avoided trouble all afternoon.

All four of SHR’s drivers made it through to the next round – giving them one-third of the playoff field.

Now that they are through to Round 2, the odds of them advancing again are high, according to NASCAR America’s Dave Burns.

“Crazy isn’t it?” Burns said. “All four Stewart-Haas cars into the second round. And their outlook is pretty good.”

Harvick has 50 playoff bonus points and victories at Dover and Kansas earlier this year – two of the three tracks that make up this round.

Bowyer has two previous wins at Talladega and will close out Round 2 on his home track in Kansas.

Busch finished an average of fifth this spring on the three tracks that make up the playoffs.

Almirola has to believe that all of his bad luck is behind him after being involved in so many incidents last week on the Charlotte Roval.

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘It’s all good. Don’t panic.’

By Dan BeaverOct 2, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
“What’s the points look like,” Kyle Larson asked his crew after he was involved in the Lap 105 accident that put several playoff contenders’ seasons in jeopardy.

“Doesn’t look real hot for the points, so let’s just get it fixed and we’ll sort it out,” Chad Johnston replied.

Once the race got restarted, Aric Almirola passed Daniel Suarez to gain one point and drop Larson below the cutline.

“What’s it look like now?” Larson asked.

‘We’re out,” Johnston answered.

Fate had different plans. Jeffrey Earnhardt was spun by Daniel Hemric in Turn 17 on the last lap – and a potential point lay ahead of Larson.

“Keep coming, Keep coming, the 96 wrecked,” Larson was informed on the radio. “Keep coming. Hustle it, hustle it, hustle it. Gotta beat this 96.”

“Did we make it?” Larson asked after bouncing off the wall twice in his run to the checkers.

“Yeah. We’re tied – a three-way tie there. We should get the tie-breaker, so we should make it,” Johnston told him.

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

“I creamed the wall. It was either that or knock the front end off of it. I chose the wall.” – Aric Almirola after avoiding contact with William Byron.
“What the [expletive] are teammates even for?” – Erik Jones after being hit from behind by Denny Hamlin
“Flat tire, bring it to me.” Chris Gayle, Jones’ crew chief
“That was some serious bull [expletive] that happened in Turn 1. That needs to be addressed on Monday.” – Jones
“We’ll address that then. Right now, the race isn’t over yet.” – Gayle
“I did not hit anything hard, then the 43 plowed into the back of me like he’s done all weekend.” – Almirola
“Hope you wreck the son of a [expletive]” – Martin Truex Jr.’s spotter after the last lap contact from Johnson
“78’s coming pretty hard man, in your mirror. He’s gonna crash you.” Johnson’s spotter

NASCAR America: 2019 rules package is ‘huge for the sport’

By Dan BeaverOct 2, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
On Monday night, NASCAR announced the rules package for 2019: A combination of aerodynamic changes and engine configurations designed to put the racing back into the drivers’ hands.

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett weighed in on the effect of those changes in Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“This is huge for the sport,” Burton said. “This is a major change from where we are today. After trying something from the All-Star package, trying something at the Xfinity level and using all of the technology that’s available to NASCAR today that never has been before because of the OEMs (manufacturers) making available the simulators – all of the data they use to help develop a package … that NASCAR believes is going to put on a better race on a racetrack.”

The goal of the rules package is to reduce the aerodynamic sensitivity of the cars.

The rules package is designed in a way to “not take (the race) out of the drivers’ hands,” Burton continued. “That is a major key. To do it this way … throughout the whole industry and the end result being closer racing, by reducing some power in places, by adding some drag – doing all those things together. This is a big change for the sport.”

For 2019, there will be a limited number of options with the rules package. Aerodynamic changes that include a taller spoiler, larger splitter and wider radiator pan to increase downforce, but there will be different engine rules for short tracks and road courses compared to ovals 1.3 miles or longer.

“One size rarely fits all,” Letarte said. “There was a conversation that we were going to have multiple different rules for multiple venues to try to provide the best racing. … When you really get down to the nuts and bolts of that, while it seems great, it’s not really reality.”

The cost of adhering to a different rules package every week is prohibitive and would keep teams from fielding the most competitive cars.

One of the biggest changes is a 200 horsepower reduction on tracks 1.3 miles or larger.

What does it mean for the drivers?

“Speed doesn’t always equate to better racing,” Jarrett said. “Sometimes you’re just so much on the edge that it can’t create the side-by-side racing, which is what this sport was built on. … We hear these drivers talking about so many times as they get closer to another car they can’t get any closer than that even though they may be faster, they can’t get to that rear bumper.”

The combination of reduced horsepower and bigger holes in the air is intended to create the type of racing that fans enjoyed in this year’s All-Star Race.

“(The drivers) want to be relevant, they want to be important,” Jarrett said.

NASCAR America analysts agreed that the difference in a few miles per hour will be imperceptible to the fans and whatever small discrepancy they see will be far outweighed by the closer, side-by-side action on the track.

“As long as the racing is more entertaining for me to watch and the best drivers still have the best advantage because they are the most talented, then I’m a fan of whatever the rules may be,” Letarte said.

Jordan Anderson says charges against him have been dismissed

By Daniel McFadinOct 2, 2018, 5:34 PM EDT
Jordan Anderson issued a statement on his website Tuesday saying that a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle filed against him has been dismissed and that the race vehicle in question has been delivered to a “location desired by the Rowan County Sheriffs Department.”

The Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s office confirmed the development to NBC Sports.

The sheriff’s office  said last week that an outstanding warrant had been issued against the Camping World Truck Series driver.

Anderson, 27, was to have turned himself in on Sept. 20 but had not done so as of Sept. 27. Anderson said in his statement that he was notified of the warrant during the series’ race weekend in Las Vegas. The Truck race was Sept. 14.

“I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history,” Jordan said.

The charge stems from an investigation that began Sept. 7 when the Rowan County Sheriff’s office looked into the larceny of a race truck from 804 Performance Road. The report states that a race truck located at Robert Newling’s shop was to have damage from last November’s Texas race repaired. The report states that Newling sold the truck, even though it did not belong to him, to Anderson. The truck was owned by Mike Harmon.

The report states that investigators were able to determine that Anderson had reason to believe the truck he purchased from Newling was stolen.

The report states that investigators attempted to get the truck back from Anderson but he refused to surrender it. The report states that Anderson was made aware of an outstanding warrant and obtained legal counsel.

Newling was charged and arrested for felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He has a court date Nov. 21.

Below is Anderson’s full statement.

In respect to the news that was published last week, I wanted to thank you all for your understanding in light of the situation, and continued support of my character.

We have been cooperating with the investigation through counsel since I was notified about there being a potential warrant for my arrest while we were racing in Las Vegas.

My attorney has stayed in constant contact with the Rowan County District Attourney handling the case to reach a resolution, which has resulted in charges being dropped and a voluntary dismissal being filed earlier this morning without the need of a formal arrest. The race truck in question was delivered earlier this week to a location desired by the Rowan County Sheriffs Department. I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history.

This has been quite a humbling lesson in being a new team owner, and the importance of discerning who you do business with. I take great honor in representing to the best of my ability my fans, partners, and family; and am grateful for your grace, support, and prayers through this all.

Nine months ago when we put into action the idea and dream of starting up our own team to compete, the main principle was, and is, to have faith, respect, and integrity serve as the pillar to every action and decision that is made with ownership. My life verse has been, and will continue to be Proverbs 3: 5-6. I take great hope in knowing that God allows everything in life to happen for a reason, and will apply what God has taught me through this as motivation to keep my relationship with Him first in everything that we do.

 