Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

First Xfinity elimination race looms at Dover

By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Roval has come and gone and through the smoke emerges the first Xfinity Series playoff elimination race.

The series heads to Dover International Speedway for Saturday’s Bar Harbor 200 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and so far only one driver, Christopher Bell, has secured a spot in the second round after part-time driver Chase Briscoe won at the Roval.

The 200-lap race will whittle the playoff field from 12 to eight drivers.

Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric are three drivers who are in precarious positions going into Dover.

Justin Allgaier (+11 above cutline)

The JR Motorsports driver entered the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the title. Behind a career-best five wins, he was the No. 1 seed and 36 points above the cutline.

Two races can make all the difference.

Allgaier opened the playoffs by wrecking out at Richmond with 26 laps left. At the Roval, Allgaier finished 15th after pitting during the last caution for repairs to his No. 7 Chevrolet. The repairs fixed leftover damage from an incident on Lap 28 when he was spun by Cindric while exiting pit road and then hit by Ryan Sieg.

After 14 straight top 10s to end the regular season, Allgaier has finished 15th or worse in both playoff races. He enters Dover 11 points above the cutline, tied with teammate Elliott Sadler.

Allgaier, who won at Dover in the spring, doesn’t feel secure ahead of the elimination race.

“Even a guy like Christopher Bell, whose won a race and is locked in, you still don’t go into these races feeling safe,” Allgaier said. “You want to go run good, you don’t want to get crashed. Try to gain as many points as you can. That’s what we tried to do today, figure out how to get as many points as we can. Dover’s been good for us. It’s a great race track for us. All in all, anything can happen. We can miss this first round. You never can say never.”

Allgaier has placed in the top five in four of his last five Dover starts. He is the only playoff driver with a win at Dover.

Ross Chastain (+9)

The JD Motorsports driver “wouldn’t change anything” about his Roval experience.

After qualifying 16th, Chastain intentionally fell back to the rear, treating the road course like a restrictor-plate race and opting to avoid the potential chaos.

He didn’t finish in the top 10 in either stage but survived to place 12th.

“To come away with a 12th and still have a shot (at advancing) and not crash, we can run this car again next year. It’s a job well done,” Chastain said. “We minimized the damage today and that’s what we needed to do.”

Chastain has finished 12th or better in six of his last seven races.

After winning at Las Vegas with Chip Ganassi Racing to qualify for the playoffs, Chastain finished second at Richmond before entering the Roval.

He heads to Dover as the last driver above the cutline with a nine-point advantage over Cindric.

While Chastain and Cindric have each earned 68 points through the first two playoff races, Chastain has the advantage of owning 10 playoff points to Cindric’s one.

What is Chastain’s strategy for Dover, a track where his best finish in seven starts is 12th twice?

“We go to win Dover,” Chastain said. “That’s all we can do. We run as good as we can, no laying back there. There’s going to be crashes there too. For Dover, you just have to go and run as fast as you can and out race these guys. That’s one thing the 4 team can do. Our race craft has really come a long way. Just minimize our mistakes and we’ll be OK.”

Austin Cindric (-9)

Even though he finished third, the Team Penske driver had a fairly miserable day on the Roval.

After starting from the pole, Cindric led the first 13 laps. He then spun in Turn 6 while facing pressure from Daniel Hemric in second. Cindric fell to fourth and was never the same.

Then there was the incident with Allgaier in Turn 3 as Allgaier merged into race traffic in front of Cindric.

Cindric took the blame, but doesn’t expect any retaliation from Allgaier.

“Justin and I talked about it on pit road,” Cindric said after the race. “He wasn’t happy, but it didn’t seem like something he wanted to fight about or anything. He said, ‘That was poor racing and we can do better than that’ and I said ‘Yeah, I completely agree.’ I’m sure that doesn’t help him super great in points.”

Cindric enters Dover the first driver outside the top eight. While nine points behind Chastain, he is 15 points ahead of Ryan Truex in 10th.

“I wish I would have had a better run at (Richmond) last weekend (finished 13th), I wish I would have been able to capitalize more today,” Cindric said after the race. “That’s all behind me.  … We had a really good run at Dover last time we were there (finished ninth). I don’t expect us to be anything but where we need to be. I don’t see this as a must win. Obviously you want to run as well as you can, but stage points are so critical in this deal. … There’s some mistakes that need to be minimized.”

Below is the full playoff grid.

Who is hot and cold entering the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cup Series begins the second round of its playoffs this weekend with the Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Teams take to the 1-mile track coming off Ryan Blaney‘s dramatic win in the inaugural race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Here’s a look the drivers who are on hot and cold streaks enters this weekend’s race (2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBCSN).

Who is Hot

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 9th at Charlotte Roval (12th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2)
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 5th consecutive season
• Finished in top 10 in 10 of last 11 races
• Won 7 of last 28 races
• Twenty-nine races in 2018: 24 top 10s (including 7 wins) & 5 finishes of 19th or worse
• Last 7 Dover races: 4 top 10s (2 wins, including in May) and 3 finishes of 15th or worse
• Started 9th, 8th in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2, finished 17th in this race one year ago

Chase Elliott
• Finished 6th at Charlotte Roval (5th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2)
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 3rd consecutive season
• Finished 6th or better in last two races
• Finished in top 10 in 8 of last 10 races
• Finished in top 5 in 4 of 5 career Dover starts (12th in May)
• Started 12th, 7th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 138 laps led, finished 2nd in this race one year ago

Ryan Blaney
• Won at Charlotte Roval (10th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 16 laps led); damaged in multi-car accident in Turn 1 on Lap 104; took lead in final corner after Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr spun racing for lead.
• Advanced to Round of 12 for 2nd consecutive season
• Finished in top 5 in 2 of last 3 races
• Five career Dover starts: 2 finishes of 8th and 3 finishes of 23rd or worse (8th in May)
• Started 11th, 21st in Stage 1, 24th in Stage 2, finished 23rd in this race one year ago; trapped 2 laps down when caution came out during green flag stops on Lap 88

Clint Bowyer
• Finished 3rd at Charlotte Roval (3rd in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2)
• Advanced to Round of 12 for first time in career
• Finished in top 10 in last two races and 3 of last 4
• Last 6 races: 4 top 10s and 2 finishes of 23rd or worse
• Finished outside the top 10 in 8 of last 12 races
• Finished 6th or better in the last 2 Dover races and in Top 10 in 11 of last 15 (2nd in May)
• Started 19th, 14th in Stage 1, 10th in Stage 2, finished 6th in this race one year ago

Who is Cold

Austin Dillon
• Finished 39th at Charlotte Roval (35th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); DNF – hit wall in oval Turn 4 on Lap 58 to avoid Chris Buescher while running 24th; hit front stretch wall on Lap 65 and destroyed car
• Eliminated in Round of 16 for 2nd straight year
• Finished outside the top 10 in 5 of last 6 races
• Finished outside top 10 in 24 of 28 races since Daytona 500 win
• One finish better than 13th in 10 career Dover starts (8th – Oct. 2016)
• Started 23rd, 24th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2, finished 16th in this race one year ago; trapped 2 laps down on Lap 88 after caution came out during green flag pit stops

Denny Hamlin
• Finished 12th at Charlotte Roval (19th in Stage 1, 17th in Stage 2); started in rear after going to a backup car; pit for flat left-front tire on Lap 5; wheel hopped into Turn 1 on Lap 16 and made contact with Erik Jones
• Eliminated in Round of 16 for first time in career
• Finished 12th or worse in 3 straight races
• Last 8 races: 3 top 10s and 5 finishes of 12th or worse
• Finished top 10 in 4 of last 5 Dover races (7th in May)
• Started 6th, 10th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, finished 35th in this race one year ago; DNF – broke axle on Lap 374 while running 17th

Ricky Stenhouse Jr
• Finished 37th at Charlotte Roval (18th in Stage 1, 29th in Stage 2, 2 laps led); DNF – went off course in Turn 4 from the lead on Lap 72; missed Turn 17 on Lap 81 while running 11th and had to stop on frontstretch; spun in Turn 1 on Lap 101 and hit wall hard
• Finished outside the top 10 in 18 of last 19 races
• Finished 14th or worse in 23 of 29 races in 2018
• Finished outside the top 10 in 5 straight Dover races (15th in May)
• Started 15th, 4th in Stage 1, 18th in Stage 2, finished 19th in this race one year ago

Daniel Suárez
• Finished 21st at Charlotte Roval (20th in Stage 1, 28th in Stage 2); damaged left-front fender on Lap 2
battling Michael McDowell for 16th
• Finished 17th or worse in 2 straight races and 5 of last 6
• Finished top 10 in all 3 career Dover starts (3rd in May)
• Started 5th, 15th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2, finished 8th in this race one year ago

NASCAR America: Stewart-Haas Racing has one-third of the playoff field entering Dover

By Dan BeaverOct 3, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick only needed to start the Bank of America Roval 400 to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs.

The remainder of the Stewart-Haas Racing organization had a less certain fate last week.

“It wasn’t much sleep the last couple nights,” Bowyer said after the race in the Charlotte media center. “The little one woke up at 5 a.m., and once you’re up, you start thinking about this gremlin that’s ahead of you today, there wasn’t any more sleeping.”

Bowyer was the only driver who started outside of the top 12 in points who managed to advance.

Aric Almirola was involved in multiple incidents before ultimately advancing on a tiebreaker.

Kurt Busch started on the pole and avoided trouble all afternoon.

All four of SHR’s drivers made it through to the next round – giving them one-third of the playoff field.

Now that they are through to Round 2, the odds of them advancing again are high, according to NASCAR America’s Dave Burns.

“Crazy isn’t it?” Burns said. “All four Stewart-Haas cars into the second round. And their outlook is pretty good.”

Harvick has 50 playoff bonus points and victories at Dover and Kansas earlier this year – two of the three tracks that make up this round.

Bowyer has two previous wins at Talladega and will close out Round 2 on his home track in Kansas.

Busch finished an average of fifth this spring on the three tracks that make up the playoffs.

Almirola has to believe that all of his bad luck is behind him after being involved in so many incidents last week on the Charlotte Roval.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America Scan All: ‘It’s all good. Don’t panic.’

By Dan BeaverOct 2, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“What’s the points look like,” Kyle Larson asked his crew after he was involved in the Lap 105 accident that put several playoff contenders’ seasons in jeopardy.

“Doesn’t look real hot for the points, so let’s just get it fixed and we’ll sort it out,” Chad Johnston replied.

Once the race got restarted, Aric Almirola passed Daniel Suarez to gain one point and drop Larson below the cutline.

“What’s it look like now?” Larson asked.

‘We’re out,” Johnston answered.

Fate had different plans. Jeffrey Earnhardt was spun by Daniel Hemric in Turn 17 on the last lap – and a potential point lay ahead of Larson.

“Keep coming, Keep coming, the 96 wrecked,” Larson was informed on the radio. “Keep coming. Hustle it, hustle it, hustle it. Gotta beat this 96.”

“Did we make it?” Larson asked after bouncing off the wall twice in his run to the checkers.

“Yeah. We’re tied – a three-way tie there. We should get the tie-breaker, so we should make it,” Johnston told him.

Here are some of this week’s highlights:

“I creamed the wall. It was either that or knock the front end off of it. I chose the wall.” – Aric Almirola after avoiding contact with William Byron.
“What the [expletive] are teammates even for?” – Erik Jones after being hit from behind by Denny Hamlin
“Flat tire, bring it to me.” Chris Gayle, Jones’ crew chief
“That was some serious bull [expletive] that happened in Turn 1. That needs to be addressed on Monday.” – Jones
“We’ll address that then. Right now, the race isn’t over yet.” – Gayle
“I did not hit anything hard, then the 43 plowed into the back of me like he’s done all weekend.” – Almirola
“Hope you wreck the son of a [expletive]” – Martin Truex Jr.’s spotter after the last lap contact from Johnson
“78’s coming pretty hard man, in your mirror. He’s gonna crash you.” Johnson’s spotter

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

NASCAR America: 2019 rules package is ‘huge for the sport’

By Dan BeaverOct 2, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On Monday night, NASCAR announced the rules package for 2019: A combination of aerodynamic changes and engine configurations designed to put the racing back into the drivers’ hands.

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett weighed in on the effect of those changes in Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“This is huge for the sport,” Burton said. “This is a major change from where we are today. After trying something from the All-Star package, trying something at the Xfinity level and using all of the technology that’s available to NASCAR today that never has been before because of the OEMs (manufacturers) making available the simulators – all of the data they use to help develop a package … that NASCAR believes is going to put on a better race on a racetrack.”

The goal of the rules package is to reduce the aerodynamic sensitivity of the cars.

The rules package is designed in a way to “not take (the race) out of the drivers’ hands,” Burton continued. “That is a major key. To do it this way … throughout the whole industry and the end result being closer racing, by reducing some power in places, by adding some drag – doing all those things together. This is a big change for the sport.”

For 2019, there will be a limited number of options with the rules package. Aerodynamic changes that include a taller spoiler, larger splitter and wider radiator pan to increase downforce, but there will be different engine rules for short tracks and road courses compared to ovals 1.3 miles or longer.

“One size rarely fits all,” Letarte said. “There was a conversation that we were going to have multiple different rules for multiple venues to try to provide the best racing. … When you really get down to the nuts and bolts of that, while it seems great, it’s not really reality.”

The cost of adhering to a different rules package every week is prohibitive and would keep teams from fielding the most competitive cars.

One of the biggest changes is a 200 horsepower reduction on tracks 1.3 miles or larger.

What does it mean for the drivers?

“Speed doesn’t always equate to better racing,” Jarrett said. “Sometimes you’re just so much on the edge that it can’t create the side-by-side racing, which is what this sport was built on. … We hear these drivers talking about so many times as they get closer to another car they can’t get any closer than that even though they may be faster, they can’t get to that rear bumper.”

The combination of reduced horsepower and bigger holes in the air is intended to create the type of racing that fans enjoyed in this year’s All-Star Race.

“(The drivers) want to be relevant, they want to be important,” Jarrett said.

NASCAR America analysts agreed that the difference in a few miles per hour will be imperceptible to the fans and whatever small discrepancy they see will be far outweighed by the closer, side-by-side action on the track.

“As long as the racing is more entertaining for me to watch and the best drivers still have the best advantage because they are the most talented, then I’m a fan of whatever the rules may be,” Letarte said.

For more, watch the videos above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter