Jordan Anderson says charges against him have been dismissed

Jordan Anderson issued a statement on his website Tuesday saying that a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle filed against him has been dismissed and that the race vehicle in question has been delivered to a “location desired by the Rowan County Sheriffs Department.”
The Rowan County (N.C.) Sheriff’s office said last week that an outstanding warrant had been issued against the Camping World Truck Series driver.
NBC Sports has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.
Anderson, 27, was to have turned himself in on Sept. 20 but had not done so as of Sept. 27. Anderson said in his statement that he was notified of the warrant during the series’ race weekend in Las Vegas. The Truck race was Sept. 14.
“I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history,” Jordan said.
The charge stems from an investigation that began Sept. 7 when the Rowan County Sheriff’s office looked into the larceny of a race truck from 804 Performance Road. The report states that a race truck located at Robert Newling’s shop was to have damage from last November’s Texas race repaired. The report states that Newling sold the truck, even though it did not belong to him, to Anderson. The truck was owned by Mike Harmon.
The report states that investigators were able to determine that Anderson had reason to believe the truck he purchased from Newling was stolen.
The report states that investigators attempted to get the truck back from Anderson but he refused to surrender it. The report states that Anderson was made aware of an outstanding warrant and obtained legal counsel.
Newling was charged and arrested for felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He has a court date Nov. 21.
Below is Anderson’s full statement.
In respect to the news that was published last week, I wanted to thank you all for your understanding in light of the situation, and continued support of my character.
We have been cooperating with the investigation through counsel since I was notified about there being a potential warrant for my arrest while we were racing in Las Vegas.
My attorney has stayed in constant contact with the Rowan County District Attourney handling the case to reach a resolution, which has resulted in charges being dropped and a voluntary dismissal being filed earlier this morning without the need of a formal arrest. The race truck in question was delivered earlier this week to a location desired by the Rowan County Sheriffs Department. I continue to maintain my innocence in this matter, and the fact that I bought the race truck in good faith with a bill of sale, unbeknown of its history.
This has been quite a humbling lesson in being a new team owner, and the importance of discerning who you do business with. I take great honor in representing to the best of my ability my fans, partners, and family; and am grateful for your grace, support, and prayers through this all.
Nine months ago when we put into action the idea and dream of starting up our own team to compete, the main principle was, and is, to have faith, respect, and integrity serve as the pillar to every action and decision that is made with ownership. My life verse has been, and will continue to be Proverbs 3: 5-6. I take great hope in knowing that God allows everything in life to happen for a reason, and will apply what God has taught me through this as motivation to keep my relationship with Him first in everything that we do.