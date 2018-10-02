Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bump & Run: Debating Jimmie Johnson’s move; who to watch in Round of 12

By NBC SportsOct 2, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Are you good with Jimmie Johnson’s decision to go for the win, which led to his spin and cost him a chance to advance to the next round? 

Nate Ryan: Initially, it made little sense, but the more I ponder it, the easier the move becomes to justify. The No. 48 isn’t racing just to make the Round of 12, it’s championship or bust every year, and the five playoff points from that win would have increased the very slim odds of advancing through the next two rounds. As Jeff Burton said Saturday on Victory Lap, going for the win trumped playing it safe for advancement because the validation and momentum would mean much more than remaining winless but still in a deep hole for the next three races. (Now if Johnson wins at Dover, I reserve the right to revisit this answer.)

Dustin Long: Yes. As Nate notes, this is about the championship and those five playoff points for the win could have been valuable in helping Johnson advance throughout the playoffs. With such a thin margin for error, those points were as valuable as a checkered flag for a team that hadn’t won in more than a year. When the opportunity is there, you seize it.

Daniel McFadin: Heck yeah. Sure, he was locked into Round 2 when he entered Turn 16, but he hadn’t won in 51 races. I can’t remember seeing Johnson make that kind of move before, but we’ve also never seen Johnson that desperate for a win before. I would have been shocked if he hadn’t made that move.

Dan Beaver: Even if he advanced, Jimmie Johnson was not going very far in the playoffs. Winning and erasing his 51-race losing streak was much more important to the success of this team – so his priorities were right. The pass itself did not have a ghost of a chance, so I expected more car control from a seven-time champion.

Who is a driver you will watch closely in the second round?

Nate Ryan: Kyle Larson. Now that he has survived a major scare, he becomes a more dangerous threat

Dustin Long: Ryan Blaney. He said the first round was going to be tough for him and his team. Now let’s see what they can do in these upcoming races.

Daniel McFadin: Kevin Harvick. The round features two tracks – Dover and Kansas – where he won earlier this year. Due to his DNF at Las Vegas, we haven’t seen him display dominate race winning speed on an intermediate track since his Michigan victory.

Dan Beaver: Chase Elliott: Having survived a close call in Round 1, he is going to be much more prepared at Dover and Kansas – races that are in his control. I expect he will challenge for the win in both.

Do all of the Big 3 — Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. — advance to the next round?

Nate Ryan: Yes. They remain on a collision course for Miami.

Dustin Long: Yes. They’ll be dominant at Dover and Kansas and will get through Talladega.

Daniel McFadin: I don’t think so. I believe Talladega will put enough of a dent in one of their point situations that it will haunt them at Kansas. My guess: Truex.

Dan Beaver: Yes. Their bonus point lead over eighth is enough to give them an easy pass even with one mulligan.

What has been the finish of the year in Cup so far? The Roval finish? Chicagland duel between Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch? Brad Keselowski’s battle with Denny Hamlin at Indianapolis? Or some other race?

Nate Ryan: 2018 finishes, ranked: 

1. Chicagoland Speedway

2. Daytona 500

3. Roval

4. Watkins Glen

5. Brickyard

Dustin Long: The Kyle Busch-Kyle Larson duel at Chicagoland remains the finish of the year for the beating and banging on the last lap at the 1.5-mile track. Plus it gave us “Slide Job!”

Daniel McFadin: Hands down the Roval. The two leaders going into the final two turns didn’t win, instead giving it to the third-place car. And Kyle Larson’s “I think I can, I think I can” charge in a damaged car to pass Jeffrey Earnhardt and get into Round 2 seals the deal.

Dan Beaver: I’d have to go with the Busch/Larson battle at Chicagoland since they both finished the race in the top two spots. I’d give honorable mentions to last week’s Charlotte road race and the Daytona 500 for the last-lap action.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m ET: WednesDale with Joey Logano

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and features Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Team Penske’s Joey Logano.

Rutledge Wood hosts with Dale Jr., Kyle Petty & Logano from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • Joey Logano will discuss his 2018 season as he advanced to the Round of 12 last weekend at Charlotte. He’ll talk about his experience racing on the Roval for the very first time and his outlook for the rest of the postseason as he bids to win his first Cup championship. Logano will also give his take on the 2019 rules package, which was revealed by NASCAR on Tuesday.
  • Since it’s NHL Opening Night, Logano will talk about his connection to hockey and how it led to meeting his wife Brittany.
  • Plus, we’ll see “What’s in the VCR?”, answer #WednesDale Fan Questions and give our weekly Shout-outs.

Kasey Kahne will sit out Dover, miss fifth straight Cup race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Kasey Kahne will miss a fifth consecutive Cup race this weekend due to lingering issues related to dehydration, Leavine Family Racing announced Wednesday.

Regan Smith will again drive the No. 95 Chevrolet in Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Kahne’s status for the race was determined through a private test Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with his physicians.

Kahne said during the Brickyard 400 race weekend that the dehydration issues played a part in his decision to retire from full-time racing after this season.

The issues have plagued Kahne for more than a year and came to a head in the final laps of the Sept. 2 Southern 500. He stopped taking fluids due to nausea.

“It was really hard to keep my eyes open and see,” Kahne said of those late laps at Darlington Raceway. “I was trying to control my heart rate because it was so high.

“At that point, all I’m doing is focusing on my body and my health and not what I should actually be focusing on and that’s racing.”

In Kahne’s place, Smith has raced at Indianapolis (finished 20th), Las Vegas (12th), Richmond (31st) and the Charlotte Roval (15th).

Charlotte Roval penalty report

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
NASCAR announced just one penalty from last weekend’s races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Jamie McMurray‘s crew chief, Matt McCall, was fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut on the No. 1 Chevrolet.

McMurray finished second in the Bank of America Roval 400.

First Xfinity elimination race looms at Dover

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 3, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
The Roval has come and gone and through the smoke emerges the first Xfinity Series playoff elimination race.

The series heads to Dover International Speedway for Saturday’s Bar Harbor 200 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and so far only one driver, Christopher Bell, has secured a spot in the second round after part-time driver Chase Briscoe won at the Roval.

The 200-lap race will whittle the playoff field from 12 to eight drivers.

Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric are three drivers who are in precarious positions going into Dover.

Justin Allgaier (+11 above cutline)

The JR Motorsports driver entered the playoffs as one of the favorites to win the title. Behind a career-best five wins, he was the No. 1 seed and 36 points above the cutline.

Two races can make all the difference.

Allgaier opened the playoffs by wrecking out at Richmond with 26 laps left. At the Roval, Allgaier finished 15th after pitting during the last caution for repairs to his No. 7 Chevrolet. The repairs fixed leftover damage from an incident on Lap 28 when he was spun by Cindric while exiting pit road and then hit by Ryan Sieg.

After 14 straight top 10s to end the regular season, Allgaier has finished 15th or worse in both playoff races. He enters Dover 11 points above the cutline, tied with teammate Elliott Sadler.

Allgaier, who won at Dover in the spring, doesn’t feel secure ahead of the elimination race.

“Even a guy like Christopher Bell, whose won a race and is locked in, you still don’t go into these races feeling safe,” Allgaier said. “You want to go run good, you don’t want to get crashed. Try to gain as many points as you can. That’s what we tried to do today, figure out how to get as many points as we can. Dover’s been good for us. It’s a great race track for us. All in all, anything can happen. We can miss this first round. You never can say never.”

Allgaier has placed in the top five in four of his last five Dover starts. He is the only playoff driver with a win at Dover.

Ross Chastain (+9)

The JD Motorsports driver “wouldn’t change anything” about his Roval experience.

After qualifying 16th, Chastain intentionally fell back to the rear, treating the road course like a restrictor-plate race and opting to avoid the potential chaos.

He didn’t finish in the top 10 in either stage but survived to place 12th.

“To come away with a 12th and still have a shot (at advancing) and not crash, we can run this car again next year. It’s a job well done,” Chastain said. “We minimized the damage today and that’s what we needed to do.”

Chastain has finished 12th or better in six of his last seven races.

After winning at Las Vegas with Chip Ganassi Racing to qualify for the playoffs, Chastain finished second at Richmond before entering the Roval.

He heads to Dover as the last driver above the cutline with a nine-point advantage over Cindric.

While Chastain and Cindric have each earned 68 points through the first two playoff races, Chastain has the advantage of owning 10 playoff points to Cindric’s one.

What is Chastain’s strategy for Dover, a track where his best finish in seven starts is 12th twice?

“We go to win Dover,” Chastain said. “That’s all we can do. We run as good as we can, no laying back there. There’s going to be crashes there too. For Dover, you just have to go and run as fast as you can and out race these guys. That’s one thing the 4 team can do. Our race craft has really come a long way. Just minimize our mistakes and we’ll be OK.”

Austin Cindric (-9)

Even though he finished third, the Team Penske driver had a fairly miserable day on the Roval.

After starting from the pole, Cindric led the first 13 laps. He then spun in Turn 6 while facing pressure from Daniel Hemric in second. Cindric fell to fourth and was never the same.

Then there was the incident with Allgaier in Turn 3 as Allgaier merged into race traffic in front of Cindric.

Cindric took the blame, but doesn’t expect any retaliation from Allgaier.

“Justin and I talked about it on pit road,” Cindric said after the race. “He wasn’t happy, but it didn’t seem like something he wanted to fight about or anything. He said, ‘That was poor racing and we can do better than that’ and I said ‘Yeah, I completely agree.’ I’m sure that doesn’t help him super great in points.”

Cindric enters Dover the first driver outside the top eight. While nine points behind Chastain, he is 15 points ahead of Ryan Truex in 10th.

“I wish I would have had a better run at (Richmond) last weekend (finished 13th), I wish I would have been able to capitalize more today,” Cindric said after the race. “That’s all behind me.  … We had a really good run at Dover last time we were there (finished ninth). I don’t expect us to be anything but where we need to be. I don’t see this as a must win. Obviously you want to run as well as you can, but stage points are so critical in this deal. … There’s some mistakes that need to be minimized.”

Below is the full playoff grid.