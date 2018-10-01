Underdogs benefit from Roval chaos

Here’s who emerged with something good to take back to their race shop.
AJ Allmendinger – Finished 7th: After qualifying second, Allmendinger never led a lap. He finished eighth in Stage 1 and was one of the drivers to take advantage of Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr.‘s last-turn incident. It was his first top 10 since the July Daytona race.
Matt DiBenedetto – Finished 13th: Earned his best finish of the year on a non-restrictor plate track.
Regan Smith – Finished 15th: Second top 15 in his fourth substitute race for Kasey Kahne. Finished 20th or better in three of the four races. Kahne has finished 20th or better in three of four races just once this year. He only has two top 15s in 25 starts (Daytona II, fourth), (Bristol II, 15th).
David Ragan – Finished 16th: Best finish since placing 15th in the July Daytona race.
Chris Buescher – Finished 17th: Third finish of 17th or better in the last five races.
Cole Whitt – Finished 20th: Second-best finish in 11 starts this year.
Ross Chastain – Finished 24th: Seventh finish inside the top 25 in 27 starts with Premium Motorsports.
Fantastic Finishes: What has been the best finish of the season?
The end of Sunday’s Cup race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval added to what has become a season of dramatic finishes.
It started in Daytona in February, saw the “Slide Job!” meme created at Chicagoland and continued with Sunday’s finish that saw Ryan Blaney slip past the spinning cars of Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. on the final chicane to win a playoff race.
The brakes locked and Johnson’s car spun. Instead of finishing at least second, he placed eighth and lost a tiebreaker to Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola to advance to the next round.
“It’s just one of those split-second decisions to race for the win instead of for the points and it bit me,” Johnson said.
SLIDE JOB!
The Chicagoland race featured a thrilling last-lap duel between Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson that saw Larson use a slide job to try to get in front and then hit Busch’s car.
That forced Busch into the wall and Larson dived to take the lead down the backstretch. Busch responded by hitting the back of Larson’s car entering Turn 3. The contact sent Larson’s car into slide through the corner and down the track in Turn 4 while Busch passed on the outside after hitting the wall.
No. 3 CAR WINS DAYTONA 500
Austin Dillon‘s contact with the rear bumper of Aric Almirola’s car sent Almirola out of the lead and into the Turn 3 wall on the last lap of the race. Dillon went on to win. Almirola was left to say: “He’s not driving too aggressively, he’s trying to win the Daytona 500 just like I was,” Almirola said.
“I saw him come with the momentum, and I pulled up to block and did exactly what I needed to do to try to win the Daytona 500. I wasn’t gonna just let him have it. I wasn’t gonna just stay on the bottom and let him rail the outside, so I blocked and he got to my bumper and pushed, and I thought I was still gonna be OK and somehow I got hooked.”
This one had people talking for a while.
Austin Dillon win in the Daytona 500 didn't come without controversy, with Aric Almirola wrecking on the final lap. Is it the top moment of 2018? pic.twitter.com/ELbqlBmMCA
Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski raced as if they were on a short track instead of the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway as they battled for the lead in the final laps. Keselowski, who had fresher tires, got by for the win.
THE FIRST TIME
Chase Elliott scored his first career Cup win at Watkins Glen but it looked as if it might go away when he got wide in Turn 1 and allowed Martin Truex Jr. to close. Truex pressured Elliott until running out of fuel later on the lap.
CONCORD, N.C. — Don’t expect the Roval to be incorporated into other tracks owned by Speedway Motorsports Inc. even after Sunday’s debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“I’m not looking at any of our properties to add a road course …Rovalizing as you said,” Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports Inc., said after Ryan Blaney’s victory. “I feel like this is unique to Charlotte, and we’ve got other speedways out there that produce their own unique action.”
SMI owns eight tracks that host 12 Cup points races annually. SMI’s tracks are Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.
A wild finish to Sunday’s inaugural Cup race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval left competitors dazed and confused.
Johnson thought he would advance to the second round of the playoffs. Then he didn’t.
Larson thought he was eliminated from the playoffs. Then he wasn’t.
Blaney thought he would finish third. Until he won.
It made pit road a wonderful, wacky and woebegone place after the checkered flag.
Johnson was second and set to advance in the playoffs when he attempted to pass Martin Truex Jr. in the final chicane for the win. Johnson locked his brakes and spun.
He placed eighth and finished in a three-way tie for the final two transfer spots.
After exiting his car on pit road, Johnson and others stood waiting to hear from NASCAR if he advanced. The silence was broken only by someone in the crowd asking if Johnson had made it.
In a season where he has failed to win a stage or a race, Johnson fell one point short of continuing his quest for a record eighth championship. If he’s to win another title, it will be with a different logo on the No. 48 Chevrolet than the previous seven crowns with sponsor Lowe’s leaving after this season.
“I wish I wouldn’t have been so focused on a race win, and I could have transferred and kept my championship hopes alive,” Johnson said. “We had such a good car. It’s just one of those split-second decisions to race for the win instead of for the points, and it bit me.”
Johnson’s misfortune — and that of Truex as well — allowed Blaney to drive by both and score his second career Cup win.
A great moment for Blaney.
But he wasn’t quite sure.
“You’re happy that it’s worked out for you,” Blaney said. “You’re happy you won the race. You’re happy for the team to do that. … I don’t want people to look at it as, ‘Oh, you just won because the two guys wrecked.’ And that’s what it was, and you don’t want to be kind of overjoyed about it. You have to have some pride in it, I guess. It’s a weird feeling.
“I’ve never won a race like that before.”
There had never been a race like this before — on a track that combined the oval with an infield road course.
The drama was only building after Blaney, Johnson and Truex (14th) crossed the line.
Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed on the frontstretch, and his car stopped about 100 yards from the finish line. If he crossed the line, Larson would have been eliminated from the playoffs.
It would have been a dramatic fall for Larson, who led 47 of the 109 laps and engaged in a spectacular duel for the lead with Brad Keselowski about 35 laps from the finish before seeing his title hopes all but end when he crashed into the Turn 1 tire barrier on a restart six laps from the finish.
The team made repairs, and the green flag waved with three laps to go. Larson rode behind the field, his car limping through the course in hopes that someone would spin of course or crash, and he could gain the one position he needed to make the playoffs.
“I had kind of given up,” Larson said.
Then Earnhardt crashed.
Larson’s lucky break.
But disaster soon struck Larson. His right-front tire blew, and his car slammed the wall in Turn 4 on the oval.
He kept going.
Earnhardt’s car wasn’t moving.
As Larson approached Earnhardt’s car, he said to himself: “Please don’t go! Please don’t go! Please don’t move!”
Larson’s right-front tire angled inward, the fender gone and the brakes locked as he went through the chicane. He drifted wide off the final turn and hit the frontstretch wall while Earnhardt’s car remained motionless.
As soon as Larson passed Earnhardt and crossed the finish line, a large cheer rose from Larson’s pit box.
They knew.
They had advanced to the second round.
Larson, though, didn’t know his situation.
“Did we make it?” he asked his team on the radio.
It was only two days ago that Larson sat on the pit wall after qualifying and said he just needed some good luck in the playoffs, feeling luck had gone against him so often the past couple of years.
Reminded of that conversation, Larson smiled.
“This,” he said, “was some damn good luck.”
After sleeping on it… I would only change one thing. I should’ve added front brake bias heading into the braking zone… I think we would’ve been door to door with the 78 across the S/F line.
Almirola believed he had avoided the wreck in Turn 1 of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Then Bubba Wallace plowed into the back of his No. 10 Ford and sent him into a group of cars that had appeared in front of him.
Even before the crash, Almirola’s maiden voyage on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course, and the weekend leading up to it had been a nightmare. Or as Almirola called it, “adversity.”
In practice Friday and Saturday, he spun in Turn 3, backing his car into the same area of the wall.
“I was really anxious all week leading into it, and I’ll be honest, I prayed a lot just for ‑‑ just hoping that everything would work out,” Almirola said. “I kept telling myself to quit making mistakes like I did in practice. … It was just one of those weekends. It was just wild and crazy and out of control.”
After all that and the Turn 1 pileup, his team was able to make his car raceable for the final three laps.
“That last restart they told me I was ‑6 points and that I needed to go,” said Almirola, who “rifled” his car into Turn 1 and passed three cars even after wheel-hopping.
“Then we came back to the start‑finish line and they told me I needed three more spots, and those last couple laps I was able to get those three spots,” said Almirola, who passed Daniel Suarez for 19th entering Turn 1 on the last lap. “I had one more in my sights, and somebody spun off of the infield Turn 4, and it was just a cloud of smoke. I couldn’t see where I was going, so I checked up because the last thing I needed to do was wreck.”
When he came across the finish line in 19th, Almirola was told he was in a tie with Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson with 2,097 points.