Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Charlotte Roval

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Here’s who NBC’s writers think will win today’s Roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Dustin Long

A wildcard race gets a wildcard winner: Erik Jones wins in a backup car and avoids playoff elimination.

Nate Ryan

Jimmie Johnson. This track was his playground before a 2006 repave. Its road course brings Seven-Time back to glory and propels the No. 48 to the next round.

Daniel McFadin

Like Chase Briscoe the day before, Kyle Larson uses his dirt racing skills to get his first win of the year.

Dan Beaver

Jimmie Johnson: An odd track will create a lot of oddities. When the smoke clears, Johnson will be standing in victory lane.

Kasey Kahne to test this week ahead of possible return to No. 95

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
Kasey Kahne will take part in a test this week to determine if he’s ready to return to the No. 95 Chevrolet after missing four races due to lingering issues from dehydration, Leavine Family Racing announced Sunday.

If the test goes well, Kahne would be back in the car next weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Kahne has been replaced by Regan Smith since the Brickyard 400 and will make his fourth start in today’s Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

Kahne has had issues with dehydration for more than a year and has undergone tests.

Those issues factored into Kahne’s decision to not compete full-time in NASCAR after this season.

The symptoms came to a head in the final laps of the Sept. 2 Southern 500. He stopped taking fluids due to nausea.

“It was really hard to keep my eyes open and see,” Kahne said of those late laps at Darlington Raceway. “I was trying to control my heart rate because it was so high.

“At that point, all I’m doing is focusing on my body and my health and not what I should actually be focusing on and that’s racing.”

In Kahne’s place, Smith has raced at Indianapolis (finished 20th), Las Vegas (12th) and Richmond (31st).

Smith will start from the rear of today’s race due to an engine change.

Historic: Hailie Deegan becomes first woman to win K&N Pro Series race

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2018, 8:06 AM EDT
Hailie Deegan used a last-lap pass to win Saturday night’s K&N Pro Series West race at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway and become the first woman to win in series history.

Deegan passed Bill McAnally Racing teammate Cole Rouse entering Turn 1 on the last lap to take the lead. It was the only lap she led.

Deegan’s best previous finish had been second twice before in the series, including two weeks ago at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Deegan told Hometracks.NASCAR.com of the winning last-lap move:

“I was in bed last night thinking, ‘If it comes down, last lap, I’m in second, I’m a car length off of him, what am I going to do?’ And I found that Turn 1 spot. I knew what exactly I had to do there. I was doing it to some other people just getting right under them to get them a little light to get them, not wrecking loose, nothing crazy, but enough to just get a little under them and make the pass happen. We did that. I knew exactly what I had to do the last lap. I did it, we executed, and we made it happen.”

Rouse told Hometracks.NASCAR.com of the last lap: “We were going into Turn 1 … and she doesn’t lift and drives into me, gets me completely sideways. We were going to win that race if it was run clean, but unfortunately it wasn’t. I’m just going to go into the next two races, not give her any slack and we’re going to win both of those. It was a good night, but I don’t really care about second, honestly.”

The race is scheduled to air at 1 p.m. ET Friday (October 5) on NBCSN.

Today’s Bank of America Roval 400: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
The Roval has arrived.

The Cup Series will hold its inaugural race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course today. It is also the first elimination race of the playoffs, cutting the field from 16 to 12 drivers.

Kurt Busch and AJ Allmendinger start on the front row.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will give the command to start engines at 1:52 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:04 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 248.52 miles (109 Laps) around the 2.28-mile course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

PRE-RACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:05 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jordan Smith will perform the anthem at 1:49 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Coverage begins with NASCAR America at 1 p.m. on NBC, followed by Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

TO THE REAR: Denny Hamlin (backup car), Brad Keselowski (backup), Erik Jones, (backup), Bubba Wallace (backup) and Regan Smith (engine).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the full starting lineup.

Chase Briscoe’s dirt racing past helped him to first Xfinity win

By Daniel McFadinSep 29, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Briscoe stood in the Charlotte Motor Speedway garage Saturday morning and was not generous in grading his Xfinity Series career.

“I would say it’s D- for me,” Briscoe told NBC Sports. “It’s been a disaster.”

The 23-year-old sprint car driver was roughly five hours away from making his 14th series start, a race magnified as NASCAR’s first event on the speedway’s 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course.

In his first 13 starts – 10 spent with Roush Fenway Racing and three with Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBest – the Ford development driver had three top 10s had failed to finish on the lead lap seven times. He had three DNFs in his last seven starts.

“Other than a (Camping World Truck Series) win at Eldora, a couple of sprint car wins, it’s been a rough year,” Briscoe said before the race. “It would be different if we were wrecking up front.”

Eight hours later, he pulled out his cell phone. There were 151 text messages awaiting NASCAR’s newest winner.

A native of Mitchell, Indiana – a town with two stoplights and nothing to do but visit Wal-Mart – Briscoe led 33 of 55 laps on the way to the win.

The Briscoe of Saturday morning would have been shocked to be told he’d win on a road course, let alone lead a lap.

“The road course stuff is probably the one (type of track where) no one has any idea what I’m talking about anytime I go to the pits,” Briscoe admitted.

Briscoe said after his win that his dirt racing roots helped him conquer the Roval, which nearly the entire field had not been on until Thursday. Many drivers noted the slickness of the infield portion of the track.

That’s where Briscoe’s dirt instincts kicked in.

“I felt like that was why I was better always at the end of the run,” Briscoe said. “Honestly, running Eldora this year helped quite a bit, just because it did relate on corner exit.”

Briscoe also credited Billy Johnson, the 2016 IMSA Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge GS champion.

Johnson was brought in for the Mid-Ohio race in August to advise Briscoe in his first Xfinity start on a road course.

“I feel like in the past on road courses I always came into them with the mentality of drive as hard as you possibly can, just drive it to the absolute max, slide around everywhere,” Briscoe said.

Johnson told him he was wrong.

“I started to do what Billy told me, just let it roll as much as possible and try not to abuse the front tires,” Briscoe said.

Without Johnson’s advice and racing Fords in IMSA, Briscoe is sure he would have been in “left field even more than I was at the beginning of the weekend.”

Managing his tires helped Briscoe fend off Daniel Hemric in the final stage until Hemric cut through the frontstretch chicane and served an on-track penalty that dropped him to 10th. Briscoe cruised to the checkered flag.

Briscoe is unsure what his future holds, but a Ford executive said they are working to get him a full-time ride.

The win didn’t boost Briscoe’s grade for himself dramatically.

“We’re up to about C- minus now,” Briscoe said. “We’re going to keep working.”

 