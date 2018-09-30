Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Points after the Cup race at the Roval

By Dan BeaverSep 30, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
Kyle Busch was one of several drivers who failed to successfully navigate Turn 1 with six laps remaining in the race. He retired in 32nd.

Kevin Harvick was close on fuel until he pitted with seven laps remaining. He climbed through the field and finished 9th.

Martin Truex Jr. spun with Brad Keselowski in the closing laps of Stage 2, but he survived to challenge for the lead on the last lap. Contact between his car and that of Jimmie Johnson eliminated him on the last lap. He finished 14th.

Brad Keselowski was leading on a late-race restart. He drove too hard into Turn 1 on Lap 104 and drove headlong into the tire barrier. He finished 31st.

Clint Bowyer avoided the snapping turtles. Along with Almirola and Blaney, he spent much of the race battling for the final transfer spot. Johnson’s accident at the end of the race took the question out of whether he would advance to Round 2. He finished 3rd.

Joey Logano drove a safe race and avoided any major incidents. He finished 10th.

Kurt Busch started on the pole and led early. Once he was passed by Larson, he settled into the field and finished 5th.

Ryan Blaney snaked through the crash site of Truex and Johnson to score his first win of the season and second of his career.

Aric Almirola pitted with seven laps remaining. He finished 19th, which was enough to elevate him into Round 2 of the playoffs via a tiebreaker with Johnson and Larson.

Chase Elliott scored stage points in the first two segments (finishing 5th in Stage 1 and 6th in Stage 2), which allowed him to race with a little margin for error in Stage 3. He finished 6th.

Kyle Larson thought he was going to be eliminated from Round 2. On the final lap, Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed. His team told him to gas it to beat the crashed No. 96 to the line. Larson hit the wall twice, but won the battle to the line. He advanced to Round 2 on a tie breaker with Johnson and Almirola.

Alex Bowman spent much of the day either just above or below the 12th-place cutoff line. He ended the race two points above after finishing 4th.

Eliminated from the Playoffs

Jimmie Johnson wanted to snap his winless streak. He drove too hard into the frontstretch chicane and spun, collecting Truex in the process. In the process of his spin, he cut the chicane, was forced to stop on the fronststretch as a result and crossed the finish line 8th. That was not enough to advance him to Round 2.

Austin Dillon ran up on Chris Buescher on Lap 59 in Turn 15 (oval Turn 4) and slipped in the marbles. He made heavy contact with the wall. Six laps later, he cut a tire and hit the wall hard and sustained enough damage to cause him to retire.

Denny Hamlin sustained damage in both practice and qualification and had to drive from the back of the grid with a backup car.

Erik Jones crashed in the backstretch chicane during Saturday’s practice and started at the rear of the field. He cut a tire on a Lap 72 restart and spun while trying to limp back to the pits.

Results, stats for the Bank of America Roval 400

By Dan BeaverSep 30, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney scored his first win of the season and second of his career in the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte.

He took the lead on the last lap after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson crashed in the frontstretch chicane. Johnson finished eighth; Truex finished 14th.

Jamie McMurray followed Blaney through the carnage and finished second.

Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

What drivers said after the Charlotte Roval

By Dan BeaverSep 30, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney — Winner: “We restarted sixth the last one there and got to third with a couple to go. I was really just riding third. We were good to go on points and was going to advance to the next round on points no problems. They were so far ahead I wasn’t even really trying and then I saw them kind of close to each other through the oval track in three and four and I was like, ‘Oh, something might happen here.’ And we went down I there and they touched just trying to win the race and I was lucky to sneak through there. That’s not how you really want to win them. I’d rather go out and dominate the race and win by a lap, but you’ve got to take them how you can get them nowadays. We put ourselves in a spot to be there, though. We did a great job all day of winning a stage and putting us in a good spot for points. “

Jamie McMurray — Finished 2nd: “Our DC Solar Chevy was really good all day long. We got a little bit off in the last pit sequence. We got a little bit behind, but had a really good car and then we had the one restart when Brad (Keselowski) was on the front row and I happened to be on the inside and that was the lane to be in so you could avoid the wreck. And then on the last restart, I got a good restart being on the outside… a little bit disappointed only because my left-side mirror fell off in the chicane with like 25-laps to go and I ended up having to let the No. 12 (Ryan Blaney) go because I couldn’t see if he was inside of me. I don’t think he was. I’m like, if that wasn’t the case, you would be the guy in Victory Lane now versus finishing second, but overall it was a pretty fun day. I thought Marcus (Smith) and the team here did a really good job getting the track ready. It’s crazy that we ran a road course inside of this facility, but really great place.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 4th: “Yeah, it makes up for the fact that we probably should have won there. We just got boxed in that last restart. We had 20 lap fresher tires than all the guys in front of us. Things kind of fell our way there at the end to get us up front. Just got boxed in and couldn’t make it happen. Congrats to the No. 12 (Ryan Blaney) we were on the same strategy as them. It is what it is. Glad to make it in. A lot of people said we were going to be one of the guys out and to make it in and prove some of those guys wrong, definitely makes me feel good.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 5th: “I thought we did as good as job as communicating as a team and working together through all the different obstacles all weekend. The only thing that went against us is I had a bad restart on the outside lane once and I lost four or five spots and that’s when we were hanging out with the 48 and the 78 most of the day, so that means Billy Scott chose the right strategy. I just lost three or four spots on that one restart and then we gained some back on the next one, but too far. You’ve got to be like top four or top six if you want a shot at it and we were just a little bit too far behind at the end. All in all, maybe we got the most points out of today because we were second in the first stage, third in the second stage, so a lot of points today. We had to race that way, but the race almost came to us at the end.”

Chase Elliott — Finished 6th: “It was still kind of eventful for us. You look at how the day went there and just anything can happen. It’s just hard and you can’t feel comfortable in those situations there at the end. I wish I had been a little more aggressive on that last restart. I felt like I was just kind of playing defense. It’s just not worth busting your butt and not making it through to the next round when you had a little bit of cushion. So, I am just glad we are moving on and I am looking forward to the next three because there are some good tracks for us.”

Jimmie Johnson — Finished 8th: “I had been so good into that final breaking zone, I really felt like I could put some pressure on them and take a shot at it. I got out of the chicane on the back straightaway better than he did and put some pressure on him. Got him loose and off the bottom and I thought that was my chance. Unfortunately, down here through the bumps coming into that breaking zone, I just locked up the rears and couldn’t control my car and spun. I didn’t think that I initially got into him, but clearly, I did and spun him around. Took myself out of a shot at the championship and obviously affected their day which I feel bad about. (Sigh) I wish I wouldn’t have been so focused on a race win and I could have transferred and kept my championship hopes alive, but we had such a good car and just one of those split-second decisions to race for the win instead of for the points and it bit me.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 9th: “Today actually went way better than I hoped it would. I think as you look at the way that we ran all day and where we ran all day, we were in the top 10 and up in the top five and back and forth, and just way better than we were yesterday. It’s tough starting behind your teammate who is trying to make it in there at the end. You’ve got to be careful with what you do and not drive in there too far and do something dumb. I lost a couple spots, but in the end it was a good day for us.”

Joey Logano — Finished 10th: “We executed the plan. The plan wasn’t fun, but we did the plan. My plan is to win a lot of times, not that if it was there we would have tried to take it, but in general to transfer was the ultimate goal and I’m happy we were able to do that.”

Kyle Larson — Finished 25th: “I knew that it was going to be tough to turn getting into (turn) 1. I didn’t know that all of us were going to go in there and not be able to turn at all. I was going to struggle to make the corner and then the No. 2 (Brad Keselowski), he just went head on into the wall. I was hoping I would have enough room to squeak by him, but I got into him and destroyed the right-front of our car. So, I mean I still don’t really know if we are in or not, but we had a great Clover by First Data Chevy today, led a bunch of laps, would have liked it to have played out there and just run to the end there. I was saving fuel and it sounded like the No. 2 was really short on fuel. I felt like I could have won, but the No. 17 (Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.) ended up spinning out and the caution came out. Obviously, we all went down on that restart and couldn’t turn, so like I said, I hope we made it, pretty hectic last lap for me. They said they were all crashing there at the end and I ran really hard and blew a right-front and hammered the wall twice and got at least one extra point. So, it sounds like we might be in a tie. Not sure who the tie breaker goes to, but hopefully it’s us.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 31st: “The whole field went down into Turn 1 it looked like and we all went straight. I don’t know. Maybe we all overdrove it. Maybe the track had something on it. I don’t know. I got in the corner. I didn’t feel like I got in it, I got in hard, but not like ridiculously hard and it just locked up. I couldn’t get the tire to unlock, so I felt really, really dumb when I hit the wall and then I got back in the care center and saw the replay and saw everybody kind of did the same thing. I don’t know. It’s frustrating, but I really have to give a lot of credit to Paul Wolfe and the team on this Truck Alliance Parts Ford. This car was a rocket. I wrecked the car in practice and we unloaded this car just for the race and it was screaming fast. I thought we were gonna win today. It just didn’t come together.”

William Byron — Finished 34th: “We were having such a good run today – staying in the top-10 most of the day. It was definitely disappointing to have this happen so late in the race. We’ve run so good on the road courses. This was a good challenge, and I felt like we were making the most of it. The Roval is a good, new challenge, maybe we do better figuring out the restarts and clean up the track a little better because nobody could get any grip on the restart. But it was a good challenge.”

Trevor Bayne — Finished 35th: “I’m really frustrated with that result. I felt like I put together a really good weekend and had speed. I never made any mistakes in practice, qualifying or the race for that matter until I got caught up on that last lap. I said it was gonna happen and I told my spotter, ‘They’re gonna crash in Turn 1, just get me through it,’ and they did. They all crashed. I made it through the first part of the wreck and I guess it was the 18 that bounced off the front of the 8 and I couldn’t check up and hit him. I thought we were done wrecking and got the second one.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished 37th: “I just struggled here all week, really. I didn’t feel comfortable at the test and then the infield section I feel like I was really good, and really from the time I got on the big track through the chicanes I was really struggling. We got some damage there on that restart when we were leading and our car was really loose after that and hard to drive.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 39th: I just … really wasn’t a mistake by me, the No. 37 (Chris Buescher) through NASCAR (turns) 3 and 4 I don’t know if it was damage or what, he got loose and when he did I was on the outside of him and I lost it after I tried to miss him. I hit the right-side wall and the damage ended up cutting our right-front (tire) down.”

Ryan Blaney wins on Roval after Truex, Johnson wreck in final turn

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

CONCORD, N.C. —  Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, overtaking Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson in the final turn as they wrecked battling for the win.

It is Blaney’s first win of the year.

Truex led on a restart with three laps to go with Johnson second. Johnson took his shot at the win trying to pass Truex on the outside entering the frontstretch chicane. Johnson lost control and went into a spin. He then caught Truex’s right rear, sending him around.

Blaney, who restarted fifth, navigated between their cars and across the line.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Blaney told NBC. “You hate to see two guys get into it there and take each other out, two of the best cars all day. But that’s racing sometimes.”

It is Blaney’s first win since the June 2017 race at Pocono, snapping a 50 race winless streak.

Truex finished 14th and Johnson placed eighth.

Johnson was eliminated from playoff contention. Erik Jones, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin were also eliminated.

The top five was completed by Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.

The final three laps were set up by a massive wreck in Turn 1 on a restart with six laps to go. The wreck included race leader Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Paul Menard, William Byron, Trevor Bayne, Daniel Hemric and Aric Almirola.

The wreck began when Keselowski locked up his brakes approaching the turn.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Alex Bowman earned his third top five this season and secured a spot in the playoffs … Chase Elliott placed sixth, giving him a top 10 in all three road course races this season … Matt DiBenedetto placed 13th for his best finish on a non-restrictor plate track this season … Aric Almirola finished 19th after multiple incidents and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Kyle Busch placed 32nd for his third finish outside the top 10 since the July Daytona race …  Austin Dillon placed 39th after hitting the wall twice in the second stage … Daniel Suarez placed 19th after three speeding penalties.

NOTABLE: Justin Marks placed 27th in what is expected to be his final NASCAR start.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We finished 14th and he’s knocked out of the playoffs. I guess that’s what he gets.” – Martin Truex Jr. on Jimmie Johnson.

WHAT’S NEXT: Gander Outdoors 400 at Dover International Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 7 on NBCSN

Multi-car accident changes playoffs with six laps remaining in Roval 400

By Dan BeaverSep 30, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
On a restart on Lap 103 (six laps remaining) in the Bank of America Roval 400, Brad Keselowski crashed into the Turn 1 wall. Running in second, Kyle Larson also crashed, collecting Kyle Busch, William Byron and Paul Menard.

“The whole field went down into Turn 1, it looked like and we all went straight,” Keselowski said on NBC after leaving the infield care center. “Maybe we all overdrove it, or maybe the track had something on it. I don’t know. … I got in the corner. I got into it hard, but I didn’t feel like I got into it too hard. It just locked up and I couldn’t get the tire to unlock. I felt really, really dumb until I got into the care center and saw everyone did the same thing.”

Keselowski was racing in a backup car after sustaining damage in practice on Saturday.

“We’d just been out there the longest we had been on tires and I guess all of us are just stupid. Don’t know where to brake for the corner considering what our tires looked like,” Busch said.

Larson did significant suspension damage and is unlikely to finish on the lead lap. He went from racing for the lead to battling to make repairs quickly enough to stay inside the Top 12 in points. Larson kept his damaged car running until the end and  advanced on a tie-breaker with Jimmie Johnson.

Larson hit the wall twice between Turn 14 and the finish line.

Thirty-one cars were on the lead lap at the time of the accident.

Aric Almirola, who was near the 12th-place bubble to make Round 2 of the playoffs was also involved, but did less damage than Larson. Almirola pitted to make repairs after the incident.

 