Long: Roval provides roller coaster of emotions for playoff drivers

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2018, 9:42 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson stood in silence. Kyle Larson’s team cheered a 25th-place finish. Ryan Blaney wasn’t quite sure how to feel.

A wild finish to Sunday’s inaugural Cup race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval left competitors dazed and confused.

Johnson thought he would advance to the second round of the playoffs. Then he didn’t.

Larson thought he was eliminated from the playoffs. Then he wasn’t.

Blaney thought he would finish third. Until he won.

It made pit road a wonderful, wacky and woebegone place after the checkered flag.

Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. spin on the last lap. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Johnson was second and set to advance in the playoffs when he attempted to pass Martin Truex Jr. in the final chicane for the win. Johnson locked his brakes and spun.

He placed eighth and finished in a three-way tie for the final two transfer spots.

After exiting his car on pit road, Johnson and others stood waiting to hear from NASCAR if he advanced. The silence was broken only by someone in the crowd asking if Johnson had made it.

In a season where he has failed to win a stage or a race, Johnson fell one point short of continuing his quest for a record eighth championship. If he’s to win another title, it will be with a different logo on the No. 48 Chevrolet than the previous seven crowns with sponsor Lowe’s leaving after this season.

“I wish I wouldn’t have been so focused on a race win, and I could have transferred and kept my championship hopes alive,” Johnson said. “We had such a good car. It’s just one of those split-second decisions to race for the win instead of for the points, and it bit me.”

Johnson’s misfortune — and that of Truex as well — allowed Blaney to drive by both and score his second career Cup win.

A great moment for Blaney.

But he wasn’t quite sure.

“You’re happy that it’s worked out for you,” Blaney said. “You’re happy you won the race. You’re happy for the team to do that.  … I don’t want people to look at it as, ‘Oh, you just won because the two guys wrecked.’ And that’s what it was, and you don’t want to be kind of overjoyed about it. You have to have some pride in it, I guess. It’s a weird feeling.

“I’ve never won a race like that before.”

There had never been a race like this before — on a track that combined the oval with an infield road course. 

The drama was only building after Blaney, Johnson and Truex (14th) crossed the line.

Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed on the frontstretch, and his car stopped about 100 yards from the finish line. If he crossed the line, Larson would have been eliminated from the playoffs.

It would have been a dramatic fall for Larson, who led 47 of the 109 laps and engaged in a spectacular duel for the lead with Brad Keselowski about 35 laps from the finish before seeing his title hopes all but end when he crashed into the Turn 1 tire barrier on a restart six laps from the finish.

Kyle Larson’s crew repairs his car late in Sunday’s race. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

The team made repairs, and the green flag waved with three laps to go. Larson rode behind the field, his car limping through the course in hopes that someone would spin of course or crash, and he could gain the one position he needed to make the playoffs.

“I had kind of given up,” Larson said.

Then Earnhardt crashed.

Larson’s lucky break.

But disaster soon struck Larson. His right-front tire blew, and his car slammed the wall in Turn 4 on the oval.

He kept going.

Earnhardt’s car wasn’t moving.

As Larson approached Earnhardt’s car, he said to himself: “Please don’t go! Please don’t go! Please don’t move!”

Larson’s right-front tire angled inward, the fender gone and the brakes locked as he went through the chicane. He drifted wide off the final turn and hit the frontstretch wall while Earnhardt’s car remained motionless.

As soon as Larson passed Earnhardt and crossed the finish line, a large cheer rose from Larson’s pit box.

They knew.

They had advanced to the second round.

Larson, though, didn’t know his situation.

“Did we make it?” he asked his team on the radio.

It was only two days ago that Larson sat on the pit wall after qualifying and said he just needed some good luck in the playoffs, feeling luck had gone against him so often the past couple of years.

Reminded of that conversation, Larson smiled.

“This,” he said, “was some damn good luck.”

NASCAR America: How playoff picture changed in last 3 laps of Cup Roval race

By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
Needless to say, a lot happened in the last three laps of Sunday’s Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Playoff dreams were shattered in one corner and resurrected in another.

Jimmie Johnson entered the final two turns in second place and locked into the second round.

But after his accident with Martin Truex Jr. and coming to a stop to serve an on-track penalty for cutting the chicane, Johnson finished eighth.

It wasn’t until Kyle Larson, in his battered and bruised No. 42 Chevrolet, passed the stalled car of Jeffrey Earnhardt right before the start-finish line that Johnson’s playoff fate was determined.

In three-way tie between Johnson, Larson and Aric Almirola, and with each driver’s best result from the round determining the tie-breaker, Johnson was eliminated from playoff contention.

But that’s just a portion of how the playoff picture shifted in the final laps.

In the above video, NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett go through each lap to show how the playoffs changed.

NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Roval recap, Hailie Deegan

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps all the action from the historic race weekend on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett from Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • The inaugural Cup Series race on the new Charlotte Roval lived up to the hype and delivered a finish that will be remembered for years to come. Today, we’ll go deeper into what led up to that finish, from the ill-fated restart crash with six laps to go all the way to the checkered flag. How did Aric Almirola and Kyle Larson secure the last two spots in the Round of 12? And how did Jimmie Johnson get eliminated from title contention?
  • Playoff rookie Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer were both able to make the cut on Sunday with top-five finishes. How did a late-race pit call make the difference for Bowman? And can Bowyer start a dark horse run to the championship in the next round?
  • History wasn’t just made on the Roval this past weekend. On Saturday night in Meridian, Idaho, 17-year-old Hailie Deegan became the first female winner in the history of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. The off-road racing champion and daughter of action sports icon Brian Deegan joins us to talk about her big win, as well as her family’s support of her NASCAR dream.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Entry lists for the Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend at Dover

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its second visit of the year to Dover International Speedway this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Cup opens its second playoff round with the Gander Outdoors 400.

Xfinity teams will close out their first playoff round.

Here are preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Gander Outdoors 400 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

There is no driver attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 Chevrolet.

Kasey Kahne is listed in Leavine Family Racing’s No. 95 Chevrolet, but Kahne has not yet been cleared to return to racing after missing four races due to lingering issues from dehydration. He will take part in a test this week to determine if can returnRegan Smith has driven in his place since Indianapolis.

Kevin Harvick won the spring race at Dover, beating Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez.

Kyle Busch is the defending winner of this race. He beat Chase Elliott after passing him coming to the white flag.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Bar Harbor 200 (3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 40 entries for the race.

Shane Lee is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Chevrolet.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered in Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet for the first time since Indianapolis.

Chase Briscoe, who won last weekend on the Charlotte Roval, is entered in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford.

There is not a driver attached to B.J. McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier won the spring Dover race over teammate Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric.

Ryan Blaney is the defending winner of this race. He beat Allgaier and William Byron.

Click here for the entry list.

Clint Bowyer races from bottom four to next playoff round

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinOct 1, 2018, 3:33 PM EDT
“God almighty.”

Whether a praise to the heavens or a statement of shock – or a combination of both – that’s how Clint Bowyer began his press conference after finishing third in the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400.

Somehow, someway, Bowyer survived the 109-lap race to earn his best result since placing third at Sonoma in June. He also raced his way into the second round of the playoffs.

That was after he entered the elimination race as one of four drivers on the outside looking into the top 12 who would advance. Bowyer began the day 14th on the starting lineup and four points out of the cutoff spot.

Unlike Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones, Bowyer’s chances at a title are still alive.

Since the introduction of the elimination format in 2014, Bowyer’s achievement is the 12th time a driver entered a cutoff race in the bottom four and drove their way into the next round.

It’s the fifth time a driver has advanced to Round 2 after entering the elimination race below the cutoff.

“Our day in particular, we knew we needed an opportunity,” Bowyer said. “You knew some people were going to have trouble. You try to make sure that you’re not one of those people.”

Beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday when his son Cash woke up, Bowyer had plenty of time to think about where there would be opportunities on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 17-turn, 2.28 mile course.

“It wasn’t much sleep the last couple nights,” Bowyer said. “Once you’re up, you start thinking about this gremlin that’s ahead of you today, there wasn’t any more sleeping. I stood there and watched the sun come up thinking about the chicane on the back straightaway, thought about the chicane on the front straightaway, thought about Turn 8, how I was going to get off that. I hit the wall in Turn 8 (oval Turn 1). Just thought about restarts and things like that.”

Bowyer managed to finish third in Stage 1 for eight points and fifth in Stage 2 for six points.

Bowyer then kept his No. 14 Ford from being one of 15 cars that got a piece of the wreck in Turn 1 with six laps to go.

On the final restart, he was sixth.

“It was a lot of fun to be able to compete,” Bowyer said. “Nerve‑racking as hell on our part, but nonetheless, it was a lot of fun, challenge. … But heartburn, that was a heartburn, ended up being a heartburn on a lot of people’s parts.”

But Bowyer’s heartburn was worthwhile as he joins all three of his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates in Round 2.

Bowyer’s advancement in the playoffs comes a year after Kyle Busch was the only driver to enter an elimination race below the cutoff line and advance. He did so to advance to the third round.

In 2016, Austin Dillon did it in Round 1 and was followed by Hamlin in Round 2 and then Carl Edwards advanced from Round 3 to the championship race.

In 2015, Kyle Busch did it twice, advancing into Round 2 and 3 from the below the cutoff on his way to winning the title. Kevin Harvick also did it to advance into Round 2.

2014 saw Hamlin race his way into Round 2 and eventually make the championship race. Matt Kenseth and Brad Keselowski followed the next round and Harvick finished second in the final cutoff race at Phoenix to advance to the championship race, where he claimed his first Cup title.