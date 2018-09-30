Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson’s ‘mistake’ ends his chances for record 8th title

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2018, 7:52 PM EDT
4 Comments

CONCORD, N.C. — History will have to wait.

Because Jimmie Johnson couldn’t.

Running second — and in position to transfer to the second round of the playoffs — Johnson tried to pass Martin Truex Jr. in the final chicane. Johnson spun and saw his hopes for a record eighth Cup title end.

He lost six positions and finished eighth, dropping into a three-way tie for the final two transfer spots to the second round. The tiebreaker is the best finish in this round. Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola, who were tied with Johnson, each had better finishes in this round than Johnson.

So why did Johnson  — even though he was on a career-long 51-race winless streak — jeopardize his title hopes with a last-lap move?

“I wish I wouldn’t have been so focused on a race win, and I could have transferred and kept my championship hopes alive,” Johnson said on pit road after the race. “We had such a good car. It’s just one of those split-second decisions to race for the win instead of for the points and it bit me.

“I knew where I was on the math. I didn’t think that I was going to crash or spin trying to overtake him like I did. I thought I was making a calculated move and giving myself a chance to win.”

Johnson saw his opportunity when Truex drifted off the bottom groove in Turns 3 and 4 on the oval coming to the final chicane.

Johnson said his strongest spot on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile track had been both chicanes.

Johnson cut underneath Turex entering the chicane but locked his brakes and spun. Johnson clipped Truex and turned him.

“He wasn’t ever going to make it through that corner whether I was there or not,” Truex said. “Just desperation on his part and pretty stupid really if you think about it because he was locked into the next round and now he’s out. I guess if there’s a silver lining, that’s it.”

Johnson’s bid to advance ended when he stopped on course to serve a penalty for missing the chicane. NASCAR stated that any driver who failed to go through a chicane properly had to come to a complete stop in a designated area before continuing. Johnson complied and lost those six spots serving the penalty.

“I thought we had a big enough cushion on points and all and not enough cars went by,” Johnson said. “I thought I was going to be OK.”

While one corner will be viewed as costing Johnson the chance to advance in the playoffs, he knows it also was what happened at Las Vegas and Richmond that hurt his chances.

“Certainly look at Las Vegas … and know we left a lot of on the table there,” said Johnson, who hit the wall late in that race after cutting a tire and finished 22nd instead of a top-five position he seemed headed to score.

“Today, we were in the good, and I thought I was making a good clean racing move to get myself a chance to win. Unfortunately, I made a mistake and lost it. Feel terrible it took me out, took Martin out and took us out of the championship.”

Long: Roval provides a roller coaster of emotions for playoff drivers

By Dustin LongSep 30, 2018, 9:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson stood in silence. Kyle Larson’s team cheered a 25th-place finish. Ryan Blaney wasn’t quite sure how to feel.

A wild finish to Sunday’s inaugural Cup race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval left competitors dazed and confused.

Johnson thought he would advance to the second round of the playoffs. Then he didn’t.

Larson thought he was eliminated from the playoffs. Then he wasn’t.

Blaney thought he would finish third. Until he won.

It made pit road a wonderful, wacky and woebegone place after the checkered flag.

Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. spin on the last lap. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Johnson was second and set to advance in the playoffs when he attempted to pass Martin Truex Jr. in the final chicane for the win. Johnson locked his brakes and spun.

He placed eighth and finished in a three-way tie for the final two transfer spots.

After exiting his car on pit road, Johnson and others stood waiting to hear from NASCAR if he advanced. The silence was broken only by someone in the crowd asking if Johnson had made it.

In a season where he has failed to win a stage or a race, Johnson fell one point short of continuing his quest for a record eighth championship. If he’s to win another title, it will be with a different logo on the No. 48 Chevrolet than the previous seven crowns with sponsor Lowe’s leaving after this season.

“I wish I wouldn’t have been so focused on a race win, and I could have transferred and kept my championship hopes alive,” Johnson said. “We had such a good car. It’s just one of those split-second decisions to race for the win instead of for the points, and it bit me.”

Johnson’s misfortune — and that of Truex as well — allowed Blaney to drive by both and score his second career Cup win.

A great moment for Blaney.

But he wasn’t quite sure.

“You’re happy that it’s worked out for you,” Blaney said. “You’re happy you won the race. You’re happy for the team to do that.  … I don’t want people to look at it as, ‘Oh, you just won because the two guys wrecked.’ And that’s what it was, and you don’t want to be kind of overjoyed about it. You have to have some pride in it, I guess. It’s a weird feeling.

“I’ve never won a race like that before.”

There had never been a race like this before — on a track that combined the oval with an infield road course. 

The drama was only building after Blaney, Johnson and Truex (14th) crossed the line.

Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed on the frontstretch, and his car stopped about 150 yards from the finish line. If he crossed the line, Larson would have been eliminated from the playoffs.

It would have been a dramatic fall for Larson, who led 47 of the 109 laps and engaged in a spectacular duel for the lead with Brad Keselowski about 35 laps from the finish before seeing his title hopes all but end when he crashed into the Turn 1 tire barrier on a restart six laps from the finish.

Kyle Larson’s crew repairs his car late in Sunday’s race. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

The team made repairs, and the green flag waved with three laps to go. Larson rode behind the field, his car limping through the course in hopes that someone would spin of course or crash, and he could gain the one position he needed to make the playoffs.

“I had kind of given up,” Larson said.

Then Earnhardt crashed.

Larson’s lucky break.

But disaster soon struck Larson. His right-front tire blew, and his car slammed the wall in Turn 4 on the oval.

He kept going.

Earnhardt’s car wasn’t moving.

As Larson approached Earnhardt’s car, he said to himself: “Please don’t go! Please don’t go! Please don’t move!”

Larson’s right-front tire angled inward, the fender gone and the brakes locked as he went through the chicane. He drifted wide off the final turn and hit the frontstretch wall while Earnhardt’s car remained motionless.

As soon as Larson passed Earnhardt and crossed the finish line, a large cheer rose from Larson’s pit box.

They knew.

They had advanced to the second round.

Larson, though, didn’t know his situation.

“Did we make it?” he asked his team on the radio.

It was only two days ago that Larson sat on the pit wall after qualifying and said he just needed some good luck in the playoffs, feeling luck had gone against him so often the past couple of years.

Reminded of that conversation, Larson smiled.

“This,” he said, “was some damn good luck.”

Aric Almirola advances in playoffs after ‘wild and crazy’ Roval experience

By Daniel McFadinSep 30, 2018, 7:55 PM EDT
1 Comment

CONCORD, N.C — Aric Almirola thought his day and his playoff hopes were destroyed.

Being in a 15-car pileup with six laps left in a race can do that to a person.

Almirola believed he had avoided the wreck in Turn 1 of the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Then Bubba Wallace plowed into the back of his No. 10 Ford and sent him into a group of cars that had appeared in front of him.

Even before the crash, Almirola’s maiden voyage on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile course, and the weekend leading up to it had been a nightmare. Or as Almirola called it, “adversity.”

In practice Friday and Saturday, he spun in Turn 3, backing his car into the same area of the wall.

“I was really anxious all week leading into it, and I’ll be honest, I prayed a lot just for ‑‑ just hoping that everything would work out,” Almirola said. “I kept telling myself to quit making mistakes like I did in practice. … It was just one of those weekends. It was just wild and crazy and out of control.”

On Sunday, Almirola hit the frontstretch wall with five laps to go in Stage 1 while trying to avoid William Byron as he lost his right front tire. He then brought out the caution on Lap 70 after being forced off track in Turn 6 by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and running through a Bojangles’ advertisement.

After all that and the Turn 1 pileup, his team was able to make his car raceable for the final three laps.

“That last restart they told me I was ‑6 points and that I needed to go,” said Almirola, who “rifled” his car into Turn 1 and passed three cars even after wheel-hopping.

“Then we came back to the start‑finish line and they told me I needed three more spots, and those last couple laps I was able to get those three spots,” said Almirola, who passed Daniel Suarez for 19th entering Turn 1 on the last lap. “I had one more in my sights, and somebody spun off of the infield Turn 4, and it was just a cloud of smoke. I couldn’t see where I was going, so I checked up because the last thing I needed to do was wreck.”

When he came across the finish line in 19th, Almirola was told he was in a tie with Kyle Larson and Jimmie Johnson with 2,097 points.

Johnson was eliminated after finishing eighth due to his last-lap incident with Martin Truex Jr. Larson advanced after passing a stalled Jeffrey Earnhardt right before the start-finish line.

Thanks to his finish at Richmond (fifth), Almirola advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time.

“I told (crew chief) Johnny Klausmeier going into this weekend all I really cared about was leaving here +1,” said Almirola. “It turns out +0 is good enough.”

 

Points after the Cup race at the Roval

By Dan BeaverSep 30, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch was one of several drivers who failed to successfully navigate Turn 1 with six laps remaining in Bank of America Roval 400. He retired in 32nd.

Kevin Harvick was close on fuel until he pitted with seven laps remaining. He climbed through the field and finished ninth.

Martin Truex Jr. spun with Brad Keselowski in the closing laps of Stage 2, but he survived to challenge for the lead on the last lap. Contact between him and Jimmie Johnson resulted in a 14th-place finish.

Brad Keselowski was leading on a late-race restart. He drove too hard into Turn 1 on Lap 104 and drove head-first into the tire barrier. He finished 31st.

Clint Bowyer avoided the snapping turtles. Along with Almirola and Blaney, he spent much of the race battling for the final transfer spot. Johnson’s accident at the end of the race took the question out of whether he would advance to Round 2. Bowyer finished 3rd.

Joey Logano drove a safe race and avoided any major incidents. He finished 10th.

Kurt Busch started on the pole and led early. Once he was passed by Larson, he settled into the field and finished 5th.

Ryan Blaney snaked through the crash site of Truex and Johnson to score his first win of the season and second of his career.

Aric Almirola pitted with seven laps remaining. He finished 19th, which was enough to elevate him into Round 2 of the playoffs via a tiebreaker with Johnson and Larson.

Chase Elliott scored stage points in the first two segments (finishing 5th in Stage 1 and 6th in Stage 2), which allowed him to race with a little margin for error in Stage 3. He finished 6th.

Kyle Larson thought he was going to be eliminated from Round 2. On the final lap, Jeffrey Earnhardt crashed. His team told him to gas it to beat the crashed No. 96 to the line. Larson hit the wall twice, but won the battle to the line. He advanced to Round 2 on a tie breaker with Johnson and Almirola.

Alex Bowman spent much of the day either just above or below the 12th-place cutoff line. He ended the race two points above after finishing 4th.

Eliminated from the Playoffs

Jimmie Johnson wanted to snap his 51-race winless streak. He drove too hard into the frontstretch chicane and spun, collecting Truex in the process. In the process of his spin, he cut the chicane, was forced to stop on the fronststretch as a result and crossed the finish line 8th. That was not enough to advance him to Round 2.

Austin Dillon ran up on Chris Buescher on Lap 59 in Turn 15 (oval Turn 4) and slipped in the marbles. He made heavy contact with the wall. Six laps later, he cut a tire and hit the wall hard and sustained enough damage to cause him to retire.

Denny Hamlin sustained damage in both practice and qualifying and had to drive from the back of the grid with a backup car.

Erik Jones crashed in the backstretch chicane during Saturday’s practice and started at the rear of the field. He cut a tire on a Lap 72 restart and spun while trying to limp back to the pits.

Click here for complete points results

Results, stats for the Bank of America Roval 400

By Dan BeaverSep 30, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Blaney scored his first win of the season and second of his career in the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte.

He took the lead on the last lap after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson crashed in the frontstretch chicane. Johnson finished eighth; Truex finished 14th.

Jamie McMurray followed Blaney through the carnage and finished second.

Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five.

Click here for complete results