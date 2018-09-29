Xfinity Roval race results, points standings

CONCORD, N.C. – Chase Briscoe‘s win Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval meant no one automatically advanced to the second round of the Xfinity playoffs since Briscoe is not racing for a title.

He didn’t mind. He was too busy celebrating his first career series win. Justin Marks placed second. The rest of the top five had Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell.

The points were jumbled by Saturday’s results. Tyler Reddick climbed from seventh to third in the points (behind Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric) after placing ninth in Saturday’s race. Cole Custer went from ninth to fourth in the points after finishing seventh in the race. Justin Allgaier, who spun after contact from Cindric and placed 15th, fell from third to seventh in the points.

Ross Chastain holds the last cutoff spot by nine points on Cindric. Next weekend’s race at Dover will trim the playoff field from 12 to eight.

