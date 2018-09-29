Today’s Xfinity race at Charlotte: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After two days and four practice sessions, the Drive for the Cure 200 will be the first NASCAR race on the 17-turn Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Georgia Hermens, Louise Adams, Karin Duggins and Patsy Richte will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 55 laps (125.4 miles) around the 2.28-mile course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 15. Stage 2 ends on Lap 30.

PRE-RACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Qualifying is at 12:10 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Christina Taylor will perform the anthem at 3:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. The Performance Racing Network’s broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 79 degrees and a 23 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.