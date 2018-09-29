Sonoma Raceway announces change to course for 2019 NASCAR race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Sonoma Raceway announced Saturday that it will return to its original 12-turn, 2.52-mile layout for its 2019 NASCAR Cup race as part of its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration.

The full track layout will incorporate the road course’s sweeping downhill corner known as the Carousel. It will go from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 to the facility’s longest straightaway before reaching the Turn 7 hairpin.

NASCAR has not run on the Carousel since 1998. The course was a 1.99-mile configuration for those events.

The 2019 Cup race on the longer course is expected to run 85 laps and remain a 350-kilometer event.

NASCAR races at Sonoma June 21-23, 2019.