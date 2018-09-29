Sonoma Raceway announces change to course for 2019 NASCAR race

Sonoma Raceway announced Saturday that it will return to its original 12-turn, 2.52-mile layout for its 2019 NASCAR Cup race as part of its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration.
The full track layout will incorporate the road course’s sweeping downhill corner known as the Carousel. It will go from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 to the facility’s longest straightaway before reaching the Turn 7 hairpin.
NASCAR has not run on the Carousel since 1998. The course was a 1.99-mile configuration for those events.
The 2019 Cup race on the longer course is expected to run 85 laps and remain a 350-kilometer event.
NASCAR races at Sonoma June 21-23, 2019.
CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski was fastest in the final practice for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC), but crashed soon after posting the top speed.
Keselowski put down a top speed of 105.596 mph, but 38 minutes into the session he got loose in the frontstretch chicane and went nose-first into the outside wall. Keselowski told NBC Sports he “lost it” while trying to avoid the rumble strips in the chicane.
Keselowski, who is locked into the second round of the playoffs due to his Las Vegas win, will go to a backup car and start from the rear. He had qualified 25th.
The top five was completed by William Byron (105.072 mph), Kyle Larson (104.995), Paul Menard (104.982) and Martin Truex Jr. (104.876).
Matt DiBenedetto recorded the most laps with 21.
Ryan Newman suffered minor damage to his left front fender from the rumble strips at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Newman also experienced a power issue.
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR announced it will adjust the angle of the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane on the Charlotte road course for Saturday’s final Cup practice.
The barrier was moved about five feet.
The move is being made to give cars more room to exit the chicane following two violent crashes Saturday morning involving Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones.
After observing how the angle change works in final practice, a decision will be made on the tire barrier’s placement for the Xfinity and Cup races.
Today’s Xfinity race is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
CONCORD, N.C. — Austin Cindric won the pole for the inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Cindric qualified first for the Drive for the Cure 200 with a top speed of 105.527 mph.
Cindric will be followed by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Justin Marks and Alex Labbe.
Labbe, the defending NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion, competes full time for DGM Racing. He finished the first round in second.
The first round was red-flagged twice in the first seven minutes for incidents in the first turn.
Spencer Gallagher plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier. He was unharmed and will go to a backup car.
Soon after, Tanner Berryhill spun entering the turn and his driver-side door hit the barrier
In the final round, Ty Majeski spun in Turn 5 and backed into a wall. He qualified eighth.
CONCORD, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson, who is in danger of being eliminated from the Cup playoffs, was fastest in Saturday’s first of two practice sessions for the Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC).
Johnson topped the session with a speed of 105.173 mph.
Daniel Hemric, who is making his second Cup start, was second fastest at 104.962 mph.
The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.
Chase Elliott, who was sixth fastest, recorded the most laps with 17.
The session had multiple incidents.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun without harm in the frontstretch chicane four minutes into the session.
Bubba Wallace was unharmed after he got loose and plowed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane with 44 minutes left in the session. The rookie driver spun four times on Friday.
Erik Jones crashed into the backstretch tire barrier with six minutes left in the session. He was also unharmed.
Simultaneously with Wallace’s wreck, Aric Almirola spun and backed into the Turn 3 wall, just as he did on Friday. He reported to his team that he wheel-hopped, which also caused his Friday spin.
The red flag was displayed with about 25 minutes left in the session for Kurt Busch stalling in Turn 3 after losing power.
