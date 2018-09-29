Saturday crash and spin report from Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – It was another day of crashes and spins for drivers as they continued to try and figure out the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Friday crash report

Here’s a breakdown of each incident and crash Saturday.

First Cup practice

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun without harm in the frontstretch chicane four minutes into the session.

Bubba Wallace got loose and plowed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Wallace was unharmed. The rookie driver spun four times on Friday, three times in practice and once in qualifying.

Simultaneously with Wallace’s wreck, Aric Almirola spun and backed into the Turn 3 wall, just as he did on Friday.

“It wheel hopped again, just like yesterday. Just like yesterday,” @Aric_Almirola tells the @SmithfieldBrand crew after he makes contact and heads into the garage for repairs. #Almirolling | #SmithfieldRacing — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 29, 2018

The red flag was issued with 26 minutes left in the session when pole-sitter Kurt Busch lost power and stalled between Turn 3 and 4.

Like Wallace, Erik Jones crashed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane before sliding up into the outside wall in Turn 3. That occurred with six minutes left in the session.

Due to Wallace and Jones’ incidents, NASCAR moved the tire barrier back five feet.

Xfinity qualifying

Spencer Gallagher had to go to his second backup car of the weekend after he plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier roughly five minutes into the first round.

Tanner Berryhill spun and slapped the tire barrier a few minutes later.

Ty Majeski spun in Turn 5 in the second round and backed into a wall.

Final Cup practice

Brad Keselowski wrecked on the frontstretch moments after he posted the top speed 38 minutes into the session.

Ryan Newman suffered minor damage to his left front fender from the rumble strips at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Newman also experienced a power issue.