Saturday crash and spin report from Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

CONCORD, N.C. – It was another day of crashes and spins for drivers as they continued to try and figure out the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Friday crash report
Here’s a breakdown of each incident and crash Saturday.
First Cup practice
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun without harm in the frontstretch chicane four minutes into the session.
Bubba Wallace got loose and plowed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Wallace was unharmed. The rookie driver spun four times on Friday, three times in practice and once in qualifying.
Simultaneously with Wallace’s wreck, Aric Almirola spun and backed into the Turn 3 wall, just as he did on Friday.
The red flag was issued with 26 minutes left in the session when pole-sitter Kurt Busch lost power and stalled between Turn 3 and 4.
Like Wallace, Erik Jones crashed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane before sliding up into the outside wall in Turn 3. That occurred with six minutes left in the session.
Due to Wallace and Jones’ incidents, NASCAR moved the tire barrier back five feet.
Xfinity qualifying
Spencer Gallagher had to go to his second backup car of the weekend after he plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier roughly five minutes into the first round.
Tanner Berryhill spun and slapped the tire barrier a few minutes later.
Ty Majeski spun in Turn 5 in the second round and backed into a wall.
Final Cup practice
Brad Keselowski wrecked on the frontstretch moments after he posted the top speed 38 minutes into the session.
Ryan Newman suffered minor damage to his left front fender from the rumble strips at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Newman also experienced a power issue.
CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski was fastest in the final practice for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC), but crashed soon after posting the top speed.
Keselowski put down a top speed of 105.596 mph, but 38 minutes into the session he got loose in the frontstretch chicane and went nose-first into the outside wall. Keselowski told NBC Sports he “lost it” while trying to avoid the rumble strips in the chicane.
Keselowski, who is locked into the second round of the playoffs due to his Las Vegas win, will go to a backup car and start from the rear. He had qualified 25th.
The top five was completed by William Byron (105.072 mph), Kyle Larson (104.995), Paul Menard (104.982) and Martin Truex Jr. (104.876).
Matt DiBenedetto recorded the most laps with 21.
CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR announced it will adjust the angle of the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane on the Charlotte road course for Saturday’s final Cup practice.
The barrier was moved about five feet.
The move is being made to give cars more room to exit the chicane following two violent crashes Saturday morning involving Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones.
After observing how the angle change works in final practice, a decision will be made on the tire barrier’s placement for the Xfinity and Cup races.
Today’s Xfinity race is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
CONCORD, N.C. — Austin Cindric won the pole for the inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Cindric qualified first for the Drive for the Cure 200 with a top speed of 105.527 mph.
Cindric will be followed by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Justin Marks and Alex Labbe.
Labbe, the defending NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion, competes full time for DGM Racing. He finished the first round in second.
The first round was red-flagged twice in the first seven minutes for incidents in the first turn.
Spencer Gallagher plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier. He was unharmed and will go to a backup car.
Soon after, Tanner Berryhill spun entering the turn and his driver-side door hit the barrier
In the final round, Ty Majeski spun in Turn 5 and backed into a wall. He qualified eighth.
Sonoma Raceway announced Saturday that it will return to its original 12-turn, 2.52-mile layout for its 2019 NASCAR Cup race as part of its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration.
The full track layout will incorporate the road course’s sweeping downhill corner known as the Carousel. It will go from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 to the facility’s longest straightaway before reaching the Turn 7 hairpin.
NASCAR has not run on the Carousel since 1998. The course was a 1.99-mile configuration for those events.
The 2019 Cup race on the longer course is expected to run 85 laps and remain a 350-kilometer event.
NASCAR races at Sonoma June 21-23, 2019.