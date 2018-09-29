Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

NASCAR official says 2019 Xfinity race on Roval will have more laps

By Dustin LongSep 29, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

CONCORD, N.C. – In the discussion of shorter sporting events, Saturday’s 55-lap Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval lasted 1 hour, 32 minutes and 35 seconds.

It was 13 minutes shorter than the Michigan race in June – what had been the shortest Xfinity race of the year. Saturday’s race on the Roval also was the first time any of the four road course events this season needed less than two hours to complete.

The Mid-Ohio race lasted 2:18.36.

The Road America race went 2:23:57

The Watkins Glen race was 2:27.34

Steve O’Donnell, executive vice president and chief racing development officer for NASCAR, stated after the race that the Xfinity Roval event would have more laps next year.

Saturday’s race had five cautions for 10 laps. Two cautions were for stage breaks. One caution was for a stalled car, another for debris and one for a six-car incident in Turn 1.

No caution lasted more than three laps.

 

Xfinity Roval race results, points standings

Getty Images
By Dustin LongSep 29, 2018, 5:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. – Chase Briscoe‘s win Saturday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval meant no one automatically advanced to the second round of the Xfinity playoffs since Briscoe is not racing for a title.

He didn’t mind. He was too busy celebrating his first career series win. Justin Marks placed second. The rest of the top five had Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell.

Click here for race results

The points were jumbled by Saturday’s results. Tyler Reddick climbed from seventh to third in the points (behind Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric) after placing ninth in Saturday’s race. Cole Custer went from ninth to fourth in the points after finishing seventh in the race. Justin Allgaier, who spun after contact from Cindric and placed 15th, fell from third to seventh in the points.

Ross Chastain holds the last cutoff spot by nine points on Cindric. Next weekend’s race at Dover will trim the playoff field from 12 to eight.

Click for points report

Chase Briscoe wins inaugural Xfinity race on Charlotte Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 29, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — Chase Briscoe won the inaugural Xfinity Series race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, earning his first career series win in the process.

Briscoe, 23, led the final 24 green flag laps to earn the win in his 14th series start.

Driving the No. 98 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBest, Briscoe defeated Justin Marks, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece and Christopher Bell.

Briscoe has split time this season between the No. 98 and Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 Ford. Entering Saturday’s race he had led only 12 laps. He led 33 of the race’s 55 laps.

He took the lead for the first time on the Stage 2 restart, passing Daniel Hemric.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Daniel Hemric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Justin Marks earned his third career top five in his next-to-last NASCAR start. Sunday’s Cup race will be his last … Austin Cindric finished third after spinning from the lead with three laps left in Stage 1 and falling back to fourth … Kaz Grala placed eighth, earning his best finish on a non-restrictor plate track … Alex Labbe bounced back from a mechanical issue on Lap 1 to place 13th for his second-best finish this year.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: After running in the top five most of the day, Daniel Hemric overshot the frontstretch chicane in the closing laps while running second. After serving his on-track penalty, Hemric fell back to ninth and finished 10th … Justin Allgaier finished 15th after he pit during the final caution to repair damage from the end of Stage 2 when he was spun by Austin Cindric and hit by Ryan Sieg as he exited pit road.

NOTABLE: Chase Briscoe is the third driver to earn their first Xfinity win this season (Ross Chastain, Spencer Gallagher).

WHAT’S NEXT: Bar Harbor 200 at Dover International Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on Oct. 6 on NBCSN

Check back for more

Saturday crash and spin report from Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Daniel McFadinSep 29, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. – It was another day of crashes and spins for drivers as they continued to try and figure out the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Friday crash report

Here’s a breakdown of each incident and crash Saturday.

First Cup practice

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun without harm in the frontstretch chicane four minutes into the session.

Bubba Wallace got loose and plowed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Wallace was unharmed. The rookie driver spun four times on Friday, three times in practice and once in qualifying.

Simultaneously with Wallace’s wreck, Aric Almirola spun and backed into the Turn 3 wall, just as he did on Friday.

The red flag was issued with 26 minutes left in the session when pole-sitter Kurt Busch lost power and stalled between Turn 3 and 4.

Like Wallace, Erik Jones crashed through the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane before sliding up into the outside wall in Turn 3. That occurred with six minutes left in the session.

Due to Wallace and Jones’ incidents, NASCAR moved the tire barrier back five feet.

Xfinity qualifying

Spencer Gallagher had to go to his second backup car of the weekend after he plowed into the Turn 1 tire barrier roughly five minutes into the first round.

Tanner Berryhill spun and slapped the tire barrier a few minutes later.

Ty Majeski spun in Turn 5 in the second round and backed into a wall.

Final Cup practice

Brad Keselowski wrecked on the frontstretch moments after he posted the top speed 38 minutes into the session.

Ryan Newman suffered minor damage to his left front fender from the rumble strips at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Newman also experienced a power issue.

 

Brad Keselowski tops final Cup practice for Bank of America Roval 400, wrecks

By Daniel McFadinSep 29, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski was fastest in the final practice for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC), but crashed soon after posting the top speed.

Keselowski put down a top speed of 105.596 mph, but 38 minutes into the session he got loose in the frontstretch chicane and went nose-first into the outside wall. Keselowski told NBC Sports he “lost it” while trying to avoid the rumble strips in the chicane.

Keselowski, who is locked into the second round of the playoffs due to his Las Vegas win, will go to a backup car and start from the rear. He had qualified 25th.

The top five was completed by William Byron (105.072 mph), Kyle Larson (104.995), Paul Menard (104.982) and Martin Truex Jr. (104.876).

Matt DiBenedetto recorded the most laps with 21.

Ryan Newman suffered minor damage to his left front fender from the rumble strips at the exit of the backstretch chicane. Newman also experienced a power issue.

Click here for the practice report.