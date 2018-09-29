NASCAR official says 2019 Xfinity race on Roval will have more laps

CONCORD, N.C. – In the discussion of shorter sporting events, Saturday’s 55-lap Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval lasted 1 hour, 32 minutes and 35 seconds.

It was 13 minutes shorter than the Michigan race in June – what had been the shortest Xfinity race of the year. Saturday’s race on the Roval also was the first time any of the four road course events this season needed less than two hours to complete.

The Mid-Ohio race lasted 2:18.36.

The Road America race went 2:23:57

The Watkins Glen race was 2:27.34

Steve O’Donnell, executive vice president and chief racing development officer for NASCAR, stated after the race that the Xfinity Roval event would have more laps next year.

Observations from today. Roval is Legit. First time winner. Ability to pass. Challenging course. Will add some laps to this event for next year. Good problem to have with fans asking for more. Number of laps for tomorrow should be spot on with avg time for Cup race-Can’t wait! — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) September 29, 2018

Saturday’s race had five cautions for 10 laps. Two cautions were for stage breaks. One caution was for a stalled car, another for debris and one for a six-car incident in Turn 1.

No caution lasted more than three laps.